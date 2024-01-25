Sydney Sweeney Revealed "The Most Disgusting" Facts About That Wild "Euphoria" Hot Tub Scene

Sydney Sweeney is sharing behind-the-scenes details about one of Euphoria's most memorable episodes, and things got a little gross.
During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Sydney opened up about what went into filming Season 2, episode four, “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” specifically the hot tub scene.
In the scene, Maddy invites her friends over to the house where she's babysitting and they all — Maddy, Cassie (Sydney), Kat, and Nate — decide to hang out in the hot tub. Cassie is visibly intoxicated and uncomfortable as Maddy and Nate discuss their complicated relationship, knowing she's been seeing Nate behind her best friend Maddy's back.
As the conversation between Nate and Maddy escalates, Cassie realizes more and more that Nate isn't going to be with her, because he's not completely over Maddy. The buildup reaches its climax when Maddy reveals Nate asked her to have his babies, which ultimately causes Cassie to vomit in the hot tub.
Sydney told Hot Ones that a lot of work went into the scene because creator Sam Levinson wanted it to appear like she was projectile vomiting everywhere.
"A lot of films, they’ll just have a cup of mashed-up anything that they have from the craft [service catering] team mixed with milk and water. It’s the most disgusting thing."
"You just put it in your mouth, and you hold it. And then you puke it up. But Sam did not want that.”
Instead, they decided to go a different route. Sydney revealed they used a pipe and a little CGI to bring the scene to life in the most dramatic way.
"They had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body," Sydney added. "And then they CGI’d it out up my neck and then there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth."
"So during that scene, they’re filling my mouth with throw up. And then I opened my mouth, and it just started shooting out my mouth. It was the most disgusting thing I ever experienced.”
Euphoria is known for producing scenes that are hard to erase from your memory, and this is definitely one of them. Earlier this year, it was officially confirmed that the series will be returning for a third season, but some cast members have voiced their reservations about the show coming back.
It's been nearly two years since the Season 2 finale, but I guess we'll just have to wait and see what's to come. To learn more about Sydney, check out her full Hot Ones interview below: