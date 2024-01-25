Skip To Content
Sydney Sweeney Revealed "The Most Disgusting" Facts About That Wild "Euphoria" Hot Tub Scene

"It just started shooting out my mouth!"

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Sydney Sweeney is sharing behind-the-scenes details about one of Euphoria's most memorable episodes, and things got a little gross.

Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Sydney opened up about what went into filming Season 2, episode four, “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” specifically the hot tub scene.

her character in a hot tub with others
HBO

In the scene, Maddy invites her friends over to the house where she's babysitting and they all — Maddy, Cassie (Sydney), Kat, and Nate — decide to hang out in the hot tub. Cassie is visibly intoxicated and uncomfortable as Maddy and Nate discuss their complicated relationship, knowing she's been seeing Nate behind her best friend Maddy's back.

closeup of maddy in the hot tub
HBO

As the conversation between Nate and Maddy escalates, Cassie realizes more and more that Nate isn't going to be with her, because he's not completely over Maddy. The buildup reaches its climax when Maddy reveals Nate asked her to have his babies, which ultimately causes Cassie to vomit in the hot tub.

HBO

Sydney told Hot Ones that a lot of work went into the scene because creator Sam Levinson wanted it to appear like she was projectile vomiting everywhere.

a character looking disgusted in the hot tub
HBO

"A lot of films, they’ll just have a cup of mashed-up anything that they have from the craft [service catering] team mixed with milk and water. It’s the most disgusting thing."

cassie crying in the hot tub after puking
Eddy Chen/HBO

"You just put it in your mouth, and you hold it. And then you puke it up. But Sam did not want that.”

cassie vomitting
HBO

Instead, they decided to go a different route. Sydney revealed they used a pipe and a little CGI to bring the scene to life in the most dramatic way.

Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"They had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body," Sydney added. "And then they CGI’d it out up my neck and then there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth."

HBO

"So during that scene, they’re filling my mouth with throw up. And then I opened my mouth, and it just started shooting out my mouth. It was the most disgusting thing I ever experienced.”

View this video on YouTube
HBO

Euphoria is known for producing scenes that are hard to erase from your memory, and this is definitely one of them. Earlier this year, it was officially confirmed that the series will be returning for a third season, but some cast members have voiced their reservations about the show coming back.

maddy yelling at cassie in the hallway while kat stands behind maddy
Eddy Chen/HBO

It's been nearly two years since the Season 2 finale, but I guess we'll just have to wait and see what's to come. To learn more about Sydney, check out her full Hot Ones interview below:

View this video on YouTube
Complex