Milo Ventimiglia Knows Fans Are Upset That He's Officially Off The Market, But He Has A Message For Them

Newlywed Milo Ventimiglia is finally addressing all of the commotion he caused online after announcing his marriage to Jarah Mariano.
In late October, a rep for the Gilmore Girls veteran confirmed to Good Morning America that the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Milo opened up about the various reactions he received and shared some sweet advice for anyone deeply affected by him being off the market.
"I'm sure there's a few broken hearts," Milo told Jimmy. Jimmy playfully instigated the situation adding, "There's more than a few."
"Female and male, maybe," Milo said regarding the people who voiced their sadness and disappointment about his wedding announcement.
To show just how many of his fans took the news to heart, Jimmy shared some funny tweet reactions:
And Milo was thoroughly amused by them all.
One tweet even asked, "What's the point anymore?"
But Milo had the perfect response to anyone ready to give up on love: "The point is there’s a lot of life,” Milo responded, “and there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”
Let's just say that it's his personal spin on, "There's plenty of fish in the sea." To learn more about Milo, be sure to check out his full Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview below: