Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Milo Ventimiglia Knows Fans Are Upset That He's Officially Off The Market, But He Has A Message For Them

    This one's for you!

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Newlywed Milo Ventimiglia is finally addressing all of the commotion he caused online after announcing his marriage to Jarah Mariano.

    Jc Olivera / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In late October, a rep for the Gilmore Girls veteran confirmed to Good Morning America that the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

    A closeup of Jarah
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Milo opened up about the various reactions he received and shared some sweet advice for anyone deeply affected by him being off the market.

    ABC

    "I'm sure there's a few broken hearts," Milo told Jimmy. Jimmy playfully instigated the situation adding, "There's more than a few."

    jimmy and milo talking during the show
    ABC

    "Female and male, maybe," Milo said regarding the people who voiced their sadness and disappointment about his wedding announcement.

    ABC

    To show just how many of his fans took the news to heart, Jimmy shared some funny tweet reactions:

    tweet says, nobody talk to me i am in mourning, milo just got married and it wasn&#x27;t to me
    x.com
    just found out the love of my life got married to someone that isn&#x27;t me so brb i will be jumping off of very tall somethings
    ABC / Twitter

    And Milo was thoroughly amused by them all.

    milo laughing on the show after showing
    ABC

    One tweet even asked, "What's the point anymore?"

    just found out that milo is married, what&#x27;s the point anymore
    ABC / Twitter

    But Milo had the perfect response to anyone ready to give up on love: "The point is there’s a lot of life,” Milo responded, “and there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”

    Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

    Let's just say that it's his personal spin on, "There's plenty of fish in the sea." To learn more about Milo, be sure to check out his full Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC