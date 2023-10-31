Milo Ventimiglia Is Officially Married, And Fans Feel Like They Lost Their TV Boyfriend For Good

A surprising turn of events!

Milo Ventimiglia is officially off the market, and the internet had a lot to say about it!

Milo has always been one to keep his relationships and private life out of the spotlight, so imagine the world's surprise when news broke that he's married!

A rep confirmed to GMA that Milo, 46, tied the knot with his girlfriend, model Jarah Mariano, 38, earlier this year in a private ceremony amongst family and friends.

Mariano...that's right, the same last name as his character Jess on Gilmore Girls. I don't know if that's fate or just my delusion talking, but it's a pretty cute coincidence nonetheless.

The two were first romantically linked last year when a fan tipped off the popular celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, after asking who is Milo dating on their IG story.

The fan re-shared a photo of the couple popping champagne while wearing bathing suits. The caption read, "Welcome to the hood @jarahm. Mi [heart emoji]."

In recent months, the couple were seen together in California, after Milo purchased a ranch home in Malibu.

So what do we know about Jarah? Outside of modeling for Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret, Jarah doesn't work in the entertainment industry. She's the founder of H I N A + K ū, a fragrance company inspired by the rich culture and landscapes of Hawai'i, to which she is a native.

She's also runs a nonprofit organization called the Makalapua Fund, which was created through the Hawai'i Community Foundation. Their mission is to create opportunities in education while also helping food banks, local farmers, low-income families, and more.

Although there are little details on how they met, Milo told Us Weekly back in 2017 that playing Jack Pearson on the popular series This Is Us made him think more about his future.

"It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” Milo said. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of — I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

And while I couldn't be happier for these two, some people on the internet had a tough time letting go of their TV husband:

"Milo Ventimiglia tied the knot in a secret wedding with someone who isn't me?!"
"I am shocked but so happy for Milo Ventimiglia."
