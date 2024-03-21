Skip To Content
Kristen Stewart Called Her "Twilight" Wedding Dress "The One," And I Truly Forgot How Beautiful It Really Was

"I remember getting into it."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Kristen Stewart is currently planning her own wedding, and there's one dress she just can't get out of her mind — her Twilight wedding dress.

Kristen Stewart in a sleeveless black mesh dress, walking outdoors with sunglasses on her head
James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

In November 2021, Kristen announced she's officially off the market. Her girlfriend turned fiancée, Dylan Meyer, proposed. And according to Kristen, she "nailed" the proposal.

Closeup of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images

During a recent interview with Who What Wear, Kristen opened up about how she wants her marriage ceremony, as well as her adoration for the wedding dress her character Bella wore in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1.

Bella Swan in a simple wedding dress with a sheer veil, standing in a room with bookshelves
Lionsgate

Bella wore a beautiful Carolina Herrera crepe satin and French Chantilly lace gown.

Bella Swan in a wedding dress walks down the aisle with Charlie Swan in a scene from Twilight
Lionsgate

It was an elegant form-fitting dress, with the most gorgeous lace detailing and buttons on the back and forearms.

Lionsgate

"I love that dress so much,” Kristen said. "I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress because I was being hidden in some room with heaters, and I was like, ‘It’s too hot in here, and my makeup’s melting off.’"

Closeup of Kristen Stewart
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

The Love Lies Bleeding star revealed this would be the kind of dress she'd wear if she wanted a "classic" look for her big day.

Closeup of Kristen Stewart
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

“Yeah, I think if I were to ever do, like, a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one. I’m not going to do it, but I got to do it. I appreciate that.”

Edward and Bella in formal wedding attire at their outdoor wedding ceremony with guests in the background
Lionsgate

Well, I can't wait to see what Kristen and Dylan do for their wedding. No matter what they decide, it will be perfect because it's theirs.

To learn more about Kristen, be sure to check out her full Who What Wear interview below:

View this video on YouTube
WhoWhatWear