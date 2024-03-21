Kristen Stewart is currently planning her own wedding, and there's one dress she just can't get out of her mind — her Twilight wedding dress.
In November 2021, Kristen announced she's officially off the market. Her girlfriend turned fiancée, Dylan Meyer, proposed. And according to Kristen, she "nailed" the proposal.
During a recent interview with Who What Wear, Kristen opened up about how she wants her marriage ceremony, as well as her adoration for the wedding dress her character Bella wore in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1.
It was an elegant form-fitting dress, with the most gorgeous lace detailing and buttons on the back and forearms.
"I love that dress so much,” Kristen said. "I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress because I was being hidden in some room with heaters, and I was like, ‘It’s too hot in here, and my makeup’s melting off.’"
The Love Lies Bleeding star revealed this would be the kind of dress she'd wear if she wanted a "classic" look for her big day.
“Yeah, I think if I were to ever do, like, a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one. I’m not going to do it, but I got to do it. I appreciate that.”
Well, I can't wait to see what Kristen and Dylan do for their wedding. No matter what they decide, it will be perfect because it's theirs.
To learn more about Kristen, be sure to check out her full Who What Wear interview below: