    Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Shared The First Photos Of Their Newborn Girl, And I Can't Get Over Her Cheeks

    "Now we know why she made us wait so long, she was perfecting those cheeks."

    Morgan Murrell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    She's finally here! Hilary Duff shared the first photos of her newborn baby girl.

    Hilary Duff wearing a red dress
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

    On Tuesday, Hilary announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Townes Meadow Bair.

    Closeup of pregnant Hilary Duff
    Hilary Duff/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/hilaryduff/

    The former How I Met Your Father star shared photos from her water-birth and the precious first moments of skin-to-skin contact. She also joked about why it took so long for Townes to make her debut.

    Closeup of Hilary Duff
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Now we know why she made us wait so long," Hilary wrote. "She was perfecting those Cheeks! I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months."

    Closeup of Hilary Duff
    Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

    Hilary revealed Townes was born on May 3. She added, "The past five days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."

    Hilary shared an adorable photo on her Instagram story of Townes sleeping on her chest. Meet baby Townes:

    Hilary Duff takes a selfie while holding her sleeping newborn; both are in comfortable home clothing
    Hilary Duff / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/hilaryduff/

    This is Hilary's third child with husband Matthew Koma. They also share two daughters — 3-year-old Mae James and 5-year-old Banks Violet. She's also the mom to 12-year-old Luca Cruz, her oldest child and only son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

    Matthew penned a special message on his Instagram to praise Hilary for being such a warrior during this miraculous process.

    Hilary Duff in a red V-neck dress seated next to Matthew Koma in a striped suit at an event
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Adopt Together

    "My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24," Matthew wrote. "She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly nine months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward."

    Then, like Hilary, he shared more exclusive photos of family time with Townes, this time as her big sister Banks held her.

    A young child smiles holding an infant wrapped in a pink blanket, tagged with users &#x27;matthewkoma&#x27; and &#x27;hilaryduff&#x27;
    Matthew Koma / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/matthewkoma/

    So precious! We couldn't be happier for Hilary and Matthew.