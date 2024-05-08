She's finally here! Hilary Duff shared the first photos of her newborn baby girl.
On Tuesday, Hilary announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Townes Meadow Bair.
The former How I Met Your Father star shared photos from her water-birth and the precious first moments of skin-to-skin contact. She also joked about why it took so long for Townes to make her debut.
"Now we know why she made us wait so long," Hilary wrote. "She was perfecting those Cheeks! I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months."
Hilary revealed Townes was born on May 3. She added, "The past five days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."
Hilary shared an adorable photo on her Instagram story of Townes sleeping on her chest. Meet baby Townes:
This is Hilary's third child with husband Matthew Koma. They also share two daughters — 3-year-old Mae James and 5-year-old Banks Violet. She's also the mom to 12-year-old Luca Cruz, her oldest child and only son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Matthew penned a special message on his Instagram to praise Hilary for being such a warrior during this miraculous process.
Then, like Hilary, he shared more exclusive photos of family time with Townes, this time as her big sister Banks held her.
So precious! We couldn't be happier for Hilary and Matthew.