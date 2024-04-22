    Hilary Duff Really Wants People To Stop Asking When The Baby Is Coming, Because Her Guess Is As Good As Yours

    In other words, relax people.

    Hilary Duff has something to get off her chest regarding her pregnancy and her anxious fans and friends.

    Hilary, who's expecting her fourth child, took to her Instagram story to give everyone an update on how she's feeling. Baby, she is tired — tired of people asking about the baby's due date, that is.

    "This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise)," Hilary wrote. "I am no longer responding to texts or DMs about 'when baby is coming!'"

    "I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me...nobody wants it more than me!"

    The former How I Met Your Father star went on to add that she has no control over when the baby will come out. Hilary also said once the baby feels ready, the baby will let her know it's time.

    Hilary understands the excitement surrounding her pregnancy, especially because she has been pretty open about her pregnancies throughout the years. She's just as ready, if not more, to meet her bun in the oven.

    Just last week, she shared a carousel of photos with the caption, "Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice."

    In the meantime, she's enjoying moments with her family. Hilary is mom to daughters 3-year-old Mae James and 5-year-old Banks Violet with husband Matthew Koma, as well as 12-year-old son Luca Cruz with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

    So, please, let's give this woman a break! Check out Hilary's full note below:

    Hilary Duff&#x27;s Instagram story with a text message about being patient and loving as she awaits the arrival of her baby
