Hilary Duff Shared She's Pregnant, And Her Announcement Was So Holiday-Themed

It seems Hilary Duff has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season because she announced on Tuesday that she's pregnant!
Hilary is expecting her fourth child. She's mom to a son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and two daughters with her husband, Matthew Koma.
As for her current pregnancy, Hilary shared the announcement in her family's holiday card, which she posted on Instagram with the caption, "Surprise Surprise!"
The front of the card featured a photo of Hilary (with her hand on her stomach), Matthew, and their three children with the text, "So much for silent nights. Love, The Duff, Bair, Comrie crew."
"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the back of the card read, which also featured photos of her children.
Celebs were quick to congratulate Hilary and her family in the comments of her post. Elle Fanning wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ woohoooo."
Dakota Fanning shared a series of smiley face and heart emojis.
Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson also sent their well wishes.
Matthew also shared a photo of their family on his Instagram and captioned his post, "baby #4 is loading…" He also added a location to the post titled, "Vasectomy clinic."
You can check out Hilary's post here and Matthew's post here. Congratulations to the growing family!