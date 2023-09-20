Celebrity·Posted on Sep 20, 202323 Celebrities People Stan Because They Know Absolutely Nothing About Their Private LivesChances are you haven't heard any messy gossip about their relationships, families, or wild nights out.by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink User u/Electric-Wallaby recently asked the Reddit community, "Which celebrity do you stan because of their private life away from fame," and I never realized how many of Hollywood's elite like to stay under the radar. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC 1. Dolly Parton Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images "This Queen! She's been married to her husband Carl for over 50 years, and they have managed to keep that relationship for themselves. She has mastered the art of 'you'll know what I want you to know.' She's proof that it can be done." —u/brsb5 2. Patrick Wilson Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images "Patrick is an ACTOR, not a celebrity, and I’m always impressed by it. He could be married, could be LGBTQ+, could live on Mars and only return to earth for acting gigs…no clue, but he still manages to book amazing roles." —u/briellebabylol 3. Javier Bardem Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images "He was once asked by a reporter, 'You seem to be the only man who enjoys working with his wife [for context, he's married to Penelope Cruz]. To which Javier responded, 'That question is in poor taste.'" —u/ShoddyCelebration810 4. Margot Robbie Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images "All I know about her is that she's Australian, lol." —u/BobaAndSushi 5. Pedro Pascal Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue "Sure we hear the occasional gossip and theories here and there, but literally no one could confirm them 100%. He’s mostly off social media, too, these days and doesn’t go out where celebrities are known to hang out (and be seen). He knows how to be low-key. All we ever hear about him are super nice fan encounter stories." —u/tubereusebaies 6. Andrew Garfield Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images "I think part of the reason I do stan him so hard is because he keeps his life so private. He has no social media, and he really only does red carpet interviews when he's promoting something." —u/rawrkristina 7. Jane Fonda Craig Barritt / Getty Images for WWF International "Jane is a real one, going way back. She’s done some strange stuff, but she always owns up to it if she’s in the wrong. She has no fear at all. I wish all privilege was used the way Jane uses hers." —u/Electric-Wallaby 8. Adam Driver Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images "Despite being in one of the greatest franchises and then going on to bigger movies, Adam gives back to his community and maintains an extremely private life. He and his wife Joanne welcomed a son a few years back, but he was about 2 or 3 years old the first time paparazzi caught pictures of them out in Italy. As far as I know, neither Adam nor Joanne have social media accounts, and he only does press when a movie is soon to be released or if he is nominated for an award. Otherwise, he is not the type to maintain an appearance in the media or on red carpets." —u/bras-and-flaws 9. Cillian Murphy Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images "He had a resurgence in popularity thanks to Oppenheimer. He's relatively low-key because there’s no wild paparazzi photos, personal life gossip, and he rarely does interviews. Not a bad actor, too, so there’s nothing to dislike." —u/tubereusebaies 10. Olivia Colman Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney "I just love her! It feels weird to say that about someone I don’t even know, but her interviews are great, and I really enjoy listening to her talk about acting. She seems like a real gem, and she's incredibly talented!" —u/ICanBeTerse 11. Post Malone Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images "My friend worked on a set with him once and said he’s genuinely the nicest guy. He’s just got a good vibe to him. He went around afterwards to thank everyone on the crew, and he stayed around to take photos." —u/mermaidunderwater 12. Eminem Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images "I grew up near where he lives and even at the height of his fame, you would see him at Kroger buying his own milk and just quietly going about his business. I also like that he stayed in Michigan instead of moving to LA. He raised his daughter and, like, two other girls who are only tangentially related to him, and made good financial decisions in an industry where so many young artists go bankrupt after gaining immense wealth for the first time." —u/meowparade 13. Kelly Clarkson Theo Wargo / Getty Images "She’s rarely seen outside of work. She spends her time with her kids, small group of best friends (she employs one as her manager, one as her nanny, and I think another is her assistant) and family, and she voluntarily spends a weekend each month on her ranch in Montana so that her kids can have an additional weekend with their father (not court ordered). She hates social media and is very rarely active on it. She’s managed to schedule her work life to where she’s able to take her kids to school herself each morning and is home by 5 each night, so an average 9–5 for the most part. I respect that she’s giving her children a fairly normal upbringing. They make occasional appearances but are largely sheltered from her job."—u/anditwaslove 14. J. Cole Vaughn Ridley / NBAE via Getty Images "There's something about people who can remain low-key and stay head down on their priorities, and then come out and change the entire game. That is very, very cool. He is a straight-up genius. He is who so many pretend to be." —u/Electric-Wallaby 15. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images "I’ve always adored them both — they’ve been my favorite celeb couple for some time now. He’s spoken about being more private because of her fanbase, and I have so much respect for that." —u/meeeehhhhhhh 16. Jessica Chastain Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images "She’s a great actress and is very private off-screen with her family. She just seems like a lovely person." —u/LexTheSouthern 17. Topher Grace Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images "I don't really stan anyone, but I was impressed that Topher Grace didn't write a letter defending a rapist [Danny Masterson]. I don't know much else about Topher, but at least he didn't give in to pressure, seeing how most of the other cast members of That '70s Show wrote letters defending Masterson." —u/Garbage_Kitty 18. Sacha Baron Cohen George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images "I can't stand any of his characters or his type of humor, but I have tremendous respect for his work...even though I worry he'll get hurt one day because of it. I do, however, love his interviews as himself. He's intelligent, insightful, brave, and determined. You can tell he has lots of integrity. Also, his political views seem to be pretty close to mine." —u/ohdearitsrichardiii 19. Rachel McAdams Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images "I have not heard one bad [or good] thing about her." —u/Forgotmyusername85 20. Michael Keaton Lia Toby / Getty Images for Warner Bros Discovery "He has been around for years, and I seriously know nothing about him." —u/Content_Pool_1391 21. Hozier Leon Bennett / Getty Images "The man literally comes out of the woods every four years, absolutely OBLITERATES my emotions with his music, lyrics, and meaning, and then disappears." —u/SnooSprouts1899 22. Michelle Pfeiffer Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images "This goddess has been married for decades to her 'normie' producer husband, I have NEVER seen pics of her kids, and she only reappears when she’s doing something truly interesting. I imagine her reading the New Yorker with a cat on her lap and a cup of tea beside her, swathed in cashmere blankets and lounging on an exquisite couch. Rich lady goals. And she’s still fly as hell!" —u/Ecstatic_Sandwich_38 23. Matt Damon Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images "He's one of the biggest movie stars of the last 30 years, and basically, all we know about him is that he’s bffs with Ben Affleck, he loves Boston sports, and he seems devoted to a family we know very little about by his own decision." —u/flatgreyrust Is there a celebrity that you admire for keeping their private life private? Let us know in the comments below!