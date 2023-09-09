After Danny Masterson's Sentencing For Rape Charges, Topher Grace's Wife Ashley Showed Support For Sexual Assault Survivors

At the height of his acting career, Danny starred in the hit comedy That '70s Show — and in the wake of his conviction, some of his fellow cast members have been making their own statements regarding his conviction.
In his letter, Ashton referred to Danny as a "role model" and said he did "not believe [Danny] is an ongoing harm to society," ultimately asking that Danny receive a lesser sentence because "having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself."
In her letter, Mila said the following: “I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”
Danny's That '70s Show costar Topher Grace hasn't made a public statement regarding the sentencing yet, but his wife Ashley seemingly has.
Yesterday, Ashley shared a slide to her IG Story showing support for survivors of sexual assault with a pointed and necessary message.
“To every rape victim that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention what is going to happen to the RAPIST…I see you,” she wrote.
