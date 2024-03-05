Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

The Pandemic Started 4 Years Ago — Here Are 43 Things That Happened Back Then That Will Make You Question Reality

I will never forgive the pandemic for what it did to Charlotte Awbery's career.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Welp, it's been four years since the pandemic started in 2020.

Woman wearing 2020 glasses and a New Year&#x27;s Eve Times Square hat
Europanewswire / Gado via Getty Images

Because the pandemic completely messed with everyone's sense of time and place, let's look at some genuinely surprising things that happened just before and at the beginning of the pandemic that feel like a billion years ago:

Just weeks before the pandemic...

1. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the joint Super Bowl headliners.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage in embellished outfits at an event
Miami Herald / TNS via Getty Images

It's wild to think that we would all be quarantining just a few weeks later.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing onstage in glittering gold and silver outfits
Focus on Sport / Getty Images

2. Remember the voice of an angel, Charlotte Awbery?

Charlotte Awbery in the subway before she went viral
Kevin Freshwater / Via Facebook: watch

She went viral for singing in the subway on Feb. 20, 2020.

Charlotte Awbery singing
Kevin Freshwater / Via Facebook: kevinjjfreshwater

Unfortunately, her career completely stalled after the world shut down.

Charlotte having a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show
Warner Bros. Television

3. Tiger King had just premiered in 2020.

Netflix

4. The first season of Love Is Blind was also everywhere.

Netflix

5. It's wild that we're currently on Season 6.

Promotional poster for &quot;Love Is Blind&quot; Season 6, featuring silhouettes of couples in hexagonal frames with premiere date
Netflix

6. The biggest movies in theaters were The Invisible Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Bad Boys for Life.

Paramount Pictures

7. "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I, "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi, and "Good as Hell" by Lizzo were the biggest songs.

View this video on YouTube
Atlantic Records

8. The Grammys had just happened, and Lil Nas X won a ton of awards for "Old Town Road."

Lil Nas X in a vibrant pink cowboy outfit with gold details, holding Grammy Awards
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Lana Del Rey was dating a cop and wore a dress from Dillards to the show.

Lana in elegant attire kissing a guy on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

10. Billie Eilish also won every major award.

Billie and her brother and collaborator Finneas carrying their boatload of Grammys
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

11. At the beginning of 2020, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were still together.

The former couple pose together for a photo at a red carpet event
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

12. Jennifer Lopez wasn't back with Ben Affleck. She was still with A-Rod.

A-Rod in a black tuxedo with JLo, in a shimmering blue and purple gown
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were still dating.

Shawn in a leather jacket, bare chest, and necklaces; Camila in a purple sequined dress with slit
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14. Elon Musk didn't own Twitter and was still with Grimes.

Elon in a white suit and Grimes in a black dress
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

15. Just before lockdown, Parasite won big at the Academy Awards.

Director Bong Joon-ho in a black suit holds two Oscars
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

16. People were still making Cats jokes.

Two people in elaborate &quot;Cats&quot; musical costumes with theatrical makeup, posing with others at an event
Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

17. Everyone was freaking out over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting.

Brad in a classic suit and Jennifer in an elegant gown greet each other at an event
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA

18. And Ellen DeGeneres was still on TV.

Ellen DeGeneres in a dotted suit at an event, surrounded by guests
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

19. Four years ago, people were still pissed about J.Lo being robbed of her much-deserved Hustlers Oscar nomination.

Group of celebrities, including JLo and other Hustlers cast members, in formal attire, some in gowns with embellishments and one in a bright, draped outfit
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TIFF

20. There were SIX people running for the Democratic nomination.

Six candidates — Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar — at a Democratic debate onstage behind podiums with an NBC News backdrop
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

21. Mike Bloomberg was still a candidate for president.

Person walking past &quot;Mike Bloomberg 2020&quot; campaign signs on a sidewalk
Samuel Corum / Getty Images

22. And Pete Buttigieg had just won Iowa.

Pete Buttigieg stands speaking at a rally with supporters holding campaign signs
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

23. It's hard to believe, but at the end of February 2020, Megxit was announced.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking together, Meghan holding flowers, both dressed in casual attire
Pool / Getty Images

24. In early 2020, "social distancing," "superspreader," "flattening the curve," "N95s," "PPE," "variants," and "quarantines" weren't in any of our vocabularies.

A display of personal toiletries, including hand wipes, hand sanitizer, and face masks, for sale on shelves
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

25. We had never seen one of these extremely long Q-tips.

Health professional in PPE administering a nasal swab test to a person
Picture Alliance / DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

26. We had never talked about Moderna or Pfizer.

Two COVID-19 vaccine vials labeled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna on a surface
Marcos Del Mazo / LightRocket via Getty Images

27. And we had never felt like amateur doctors/scientists conducting our own COVID-19 tests.

A COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test kit alongside a face mask on a surface
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

28. Then, one day, everything shut down.

Deserted city street with handprint markings on the ground and banners hanging above
Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

29. People were fighting over toilet paper in grocery stores.

Empty supermarket shelf with a single pack of toilet paper and price tags
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

30. People became obsessed with washing their hands to the tune of "Happy Birthday."

Twitter: @FinancialDidi

31. And celebrities started tweeting out jokes.

Twitter: @alyankovic

32. As Kacey Musgraves said, everyone felt as if it was the weird time period between Christmas and New Year's when no one does anything.

Twitter: @KaceyMusgraves

33. Vanessa Carlton iconically tweeted, "Don't go downtown."

Twitter: @VanessaCarlton

34. Celebrities posted fake videos of people on balconies dancing to their songs.

Twitter: @Madonna

35. People panicked and bought the most random things, like Diane Kruger's husband, who bought boxes and boxes of potatoes.

36. Tom Hanks was the first *major* celeb to come out as having COVID.

37. Most people forget that Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were next.

Twitter: @idriselba

38. St. Patrick's Day was the first major holiday during the COVID era, and celebs pleaded for people to stay in.

Twitter: @druidDUDE

39. Taylor Swift's cat listened to those rules.

Twitter: @taylorswift13

40. At the beginning of the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra clapped to an empty field.

@priyankachopra/ Twitter: @feistyfrank

41. Seth Rogen watched Cats.

Twitter: @Sethrogen

42. And we all CRINGED at that "Imagine" video, which, for some reason, is still up.

Lastly, I'll leave you with a fact:

43. At the beginning of the pandemic, Nick Cannon had three kids...

Nick in a Santa hat serving at an event, smiling, wearing a name badge and black gloves
David Livingston / Getty Images

...now he has 12.

Nick in a black headwrap and red shirt poses for the camera
Michael Tran / Getty Images