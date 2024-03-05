Browse links
I will never forgive the pandemic for what it did to Charlotte Awbery's career.
Stay Safe! Don't forget to wash your hands. My trick? Just sing the 'Happy Birthday' rhyme twice.😁😁— Financial Didi (@FinancialDidi) April 26, 2020
Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do "My Corona."— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 3, 2020
I feel like I’m somehow stuck back in that weird time period between Christmas and new year where anything goes— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 16, 2020
Don't go downtown.— 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) March 16, 2020
Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!! 🌎 🌍 #irise pic.twitter.com/NJv93kWnWs— Madonna (@Madonna) March 15, 2020
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Dear people going to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: get drunk at home. And stay there.— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) March 15, 2020
For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/yEHJ5c5oFi— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 16, 2020
I hope this video of Priyanka clapping gets referenced on the WAP remix pic.twitter.com/BhceyDrymr— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 19, 2020
I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020