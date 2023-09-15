    A TON Of Celebs Attended London's Answer To The Met Gala, And Here's What Everyone Wore

    A bunch of really famous people gathered dressed in elaborate gowns/costumes/suits/whatever! in what the Independent is calling "Britain’s answer to New York’s Met Gala."

    anna wintour on the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and Edward Enninful
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    The one-night show raised money for London's art scene and was held at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

    jared leto sticking out his tongue and opening his blazer to show his chest
    David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Soooo, let's take a look at what everyone was wearing...

    1. Kate Winslet

    she&#x27;s wearing a suit with wide pant legs and a crop top under the jacket
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    2. Cole Sprouse

    he&#x27;s wearing a suit with a scarf tied around his neck and gathered in the front with a brooch
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    3. Kit Connor

    he&#x27;s wearing dark shiny high-waisted pants and a collard shiny shirt
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    4. Jodie Turner-Smith

    wearing a body suit with no pants that is tied in a large bow
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    5. Jared and Shannon Leto

    shannon wearing a long skirt and long-sleeved top and jared wearing dark pants and an oversized blazer
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    6. Maude Apatow

    wearing a tulle skirt and matching thin strapped crop top with floral embroidery and a veil
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    7. Joe Locke

    wearing dress shorts and blazer with a matching button down shirt
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    8. Claire Foy

    she&#x27;s wearing an ankle-length dress with straps that go off the shoulder
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    9. Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton

    she&#x27;s wearing a leather skirt that has a v-waistband and a structured top and he&#x27;s in a suit
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    10. Lady Madeleine Lloyd Webber and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

    she&#x27;s wearing tweed pants and a silk button-down untucked and he&#x27;s wearing a dark suit
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    11. AJ Odudu

    wearing a pleated mini dress with a train and large layered fabric around her neck and down to her waist
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    12. Twiggy

    she&#x27;s wearing a velvet suit
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    13. Michaela Coel

    she&#x27;s wearing velvet flats with tights and a long leather blazer
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    14. Sienna Miller

    she&#x27;s showing her pregnant belly with a crop top and puffy skirt
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    15. Letitia Wright

    wearing a tailored pants outfit with feathered sleeve cuffs
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    16. Munroe Bergdorf

    wearing a dark feathered dress with tights and pointed heels
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    17. Nicola Coughlan

    wearing a long-sleeved dress with a large circular piece standing behind her head
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    18. Gemma Chan

    wearing a strapless sequenced gown
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    19. Will Sharpe

    wearing a baggy suit with a casual shirt underneath
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    20. Stormzy

    he&#x27;s wearing a suit but the jacket has a silk fabric going across one shoulder
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    21. Ella Balinska

    wearing wide legged pants and an oversized long jacket with a crop top underneath
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    22. Emilia Clarke

    she&#x27;s wearing a layered tulle dress
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    23. Nathalie Emmanuel

    wearing a sheer fringed dress over high wasted panties and bra
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    24. Jenna Coleman

    wearing a long silk dress with long gloves and a lace shawl
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    25. Alexa Chung

    wearing a feathered two-piece with short shorts and platform heels
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    26. Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

    she&#x27;s wearing a floral midi dress and he&#x27;s wearing dark suit pants with a white blazer
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    27. Princess Eugenie

    she&#x27;s wearing a long silk dress with pointed heels
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    28. Georgia May Jagger

    wearing a long pinstripe dress with with exaggerated shoulders and polka dot heels
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    29. Ncuti Gatwa

    he&#x27;s wearing high-waisted pants with a silk train and a mesh long-sleeved top
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    30. Dove Cameron

    wearing a silver outfit of wide-legged pants and a cropped jacket
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    31. Cara Delevingne

    she&#x27;s wearing a matching cardigan and undies set with combat boots and colorful hair spiked up
    Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

    32. Simone Ashley

    wearing a see-through beaded coverup with a strapless bodysuit
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    33. Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney, and Carey Mulligan

    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    34. Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart

    he&#x27;s wearing colorful pants and a classic suit blazer and she&#x27;s wearing a matching pant suit
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    35. Rafael Pavarotti

    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    36. Max Harwood

    wearing a classic suit with a flower on the jacket
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    37. Christopher Kane

    wearing a loose long-sleeved button down and loose shorts with a belt bag over his shoulder
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    38. David Harewood

    wearing a dark suit
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    39. Yara Shahidi

    she&#x27;s wearing a long-sleeved dress with a short front and long back
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    40. William Gao

    wearing a matching two-piece set with a lace trimmings
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    41. Erdem Moralioglu

    wearing pants and a blazer with new balance sneakers
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    42. Nia DaCosta

    wearing a floral dress that has a poofy, loofa-like skirt
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    43. Rita Ora

    she&#x27;s wearing a dress with a long trail that has a corset strapless top
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    44. Yasmin Finney

    she&#x27;s wearing a silk skirt that has cut outs on the side and a long slit and a tiny bra
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    45. Tom Daley

    he&#x27;s wearing sparkly pants with a matching jacket and a one-shouldered top underneath
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    46. Leomie Anderson

    she&#x27;s wearing a mini dress
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    47. Stephen Jones

    he&#x27;s wearing baggy pants and a peacoat with a tiny top hat
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    48. Maisie Williams

    she&#x27;s wearing a mini dress with a peter pan collar and tights that only go to her knees
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    49. Ella Richards

    she&#x27;s wearing a button-down body suit with a long lace skirt
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    50. Winnie Harlow

    she&#x27;s wearing a long dress with long gloved sleeves and a long poofy coverup
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    51. Archie Madekwe

    wearing a plaid suit with loafers
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    52. Daniel Lee

    wearing baggy pants and a buttondown top
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    53. RJ King

    wearing combat style boots and pants with a sleeveless mockneck top
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    54. Sinead Burke

    wearing a long gown that&#x27;s off the shoulder
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    55. Chi-chi Nwanoku

    wearing a circular printed dress
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    56. Mabel

    wearing a graphic dress that has the image of a woman&#x27;s naked body
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    57. Francesca Hayward

    wearing a long see-through dress that looks like table doilies patched together
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    58. Anna Shaffer

    wearing two-piece outfit with a skirt and crop top with a suit blazer worn on top
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    59. Charlotte Tilbury

    wearing a printed dress with ruffled tiers
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    60. Taylor Zakhar Perez

    wearing pants and button-down top with straps hanging on the side
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    61. Simone Rocha

    wearing a long lace skirt under an oversized tunic top with a baby doll collar
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    62. Wisdom Kaye

    wearing baggy pants and a long coat over a button-down with a purse
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    63. Beatrice Vendramin

    wearing a silk midi dress
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    64. Daisy Edgar-Jones

    wearing a sheer dress with a slim bow across the chest
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    65. And lastly, Emily Ratajkowski

    wearing a mini distressed dress
    Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images