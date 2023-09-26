He told Essence: “I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you.”
5.Nicolas Cage has been married four times and divorced three times.
Matthew Perry has never been married.
He told People he was afraid of love for years but doesn't feel that way anymore: "I'm feeling more confident, and I'm not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out."
6.Martin Scorsese has been married five times and divorced four times.
Enrique Iglesias has never been married even though he's been with Anna Kournikova for years.
Enrique told ITV via E! Online in 2017: "We've been together for 17 years, so what's the difference? I believe in marriage, but whether we're married or not, it wouldn't make such a big difference."
7.James Cameron has been married five times and divorced four times.
Owen Wilson has never been married.
His mom remarried at 80, and Owen said onEllen: "My mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy. I think that's a very romantic story and the idea that you can find love at any age."
8.Larry King was married eight times and divorced seven times.
Jamie Foxx has never been married.
He told E!: "The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon, and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me."
9.Kenny Rogers was married five times and divorced four times.
Ricky Gervais has never been married.
He told David Letterman about his relationship with his partner of over 30 years: "I don't think there's any point to us getting married. We don't want any more toasters, we never want our families to meet, that'd be terrible."
10.Gregg Allman was married seven times and divorced six times.
Jeremy Piven has never been married.
He told the Boston Herald: "My parents were devoted to one another. That’s my upbringing. That’s my reference for marriage. So when I marry, I want it to be for a long time.”
11.Rush Limbaugh has been married four times and divorced three times.
David Lee Roth has never been married.
He told BuzzFeed: "I've lived alone my whole adult life. I've had girlfriends, I've had love affairs. Never longer than a year and a half. I'm the drunk who won the lottery, I'm going to be very difficult to convince of a lot of traditional things. I put off getting married when I found out, oh, you don't really have to."
12.Marc Anthony has been married four times and divorced three times.