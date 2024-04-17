Victoria Beckham Just Turned 50, So Here's What 50 Years Old Looks Like On 60 Different Celebrities

I'm really feeling my *age* now that I know that 3/5 of the Spice Girls are 50+.

Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity to turn 50.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

That means 3/5 of the Spice Girls are over 50 now!

Five members of the Spice Girls posing together with a &quot;Girl Power&quot; backdrop
Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

Geri is 51, Emma is 48,  Mel C is 50, and Mel B is 48 FWIW.

Because this is what we do here, let's look at whole new batch of celebs at age 50.

*All dates are approximate btw*



1. Sean Connery at 50:

Sean Connery in a casual shirt with ID badge, smiling with a small towel over his shoulder
Ullstein Bild / ullstein bild via Getty Images

In 1980.

2. Ricky Martin at 50:

Ricky Martin in a black tuxedo with a bow tie at an event
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2022.

3. Katharine Hepburn at 50:

Woman in a buttoned shirt and slacks sitting cross-legged with a smile
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In 1957.

4. Julia Roberts at 50:

Woman with updo and white blazer over a black dress adorned with crystals, posing at an event
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

In 2018.

5. Steve Carell at 50:

Man in glasses with a suit and striped tie
Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2012.

6. William Shatner at 50:

Man leaning on balcony rail below a neon sign that reads &quot;ACTORS PAY IN ADVANCE.&quot;
Paul Harris / Getty Images

In 1981. 

7. Cameron Diaz at 50:

Woman in a black suit sits on a chair on a talk show set, smiling and pointing to her side
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

In 2023.

8. Michelle Pfeiffer at 50:

Celebrity in strapless evening gown posing on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2008.

9. Antonio Banderas at 50:

Antonio Banderas in leather jacket over a shirt, at a promotional event
Fotonoticias / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2010.

10. Kirk Douglas at 50:

Man in a suit and bow tie smiling at the camera
Santi Visalli / Getty Images

In 1966.

11. Johnny Knoxville at 50:

Person with short hair and glasses, smiling, seated in casual attire with layered shirts
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

In 2021.

12. Fred Astaire at 50:

Two classic film stars smiling closely, man in tuxedo, woman with elegant hairdo
Archive Photos / Getty Images

In 1949.

13. Dean Martin at 50:

Man in a casual shirt smiling outdoors
Martin Mills / Getty Images

In 1967.

14. Gwyneth Paltrow at 50:

Gwyneth Paltrow smiling in a black turtleneck, with her hair down and long earrings
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In 2023.

15. Liam Neeson at 50:

Man in a black blazer and open-collar shirt at a premiere event
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2002.

16. Nicole Kidman at 50:

Woman posing, wearing a double-breasted blazer, with a slight smile
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV

In 2018.

17. Glenn Close at 50:

Actress in a black dress with short sleeves and a square neckline at a formal event
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1997.

18. Janet Jackson at 50:

Janet Jackson in a puffy jacket and boots posing at an event
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

In 2017.

19. Lucille Ball at 50:

A person posing dynamically with one arm raised, wearing striped top, black pants, and boots
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In 1961.

20. Halle Berry at 50:

Close-up of Halle Berry in a gold dress at an event with a backdrop featuring the text #REVOLUTION
Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2016.

21. Julianne Moore at 50:

Julianne Moore smiling at the camera, wearing a black off-shoulder gown with large green earrings
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2010.

22. John Travolta at 50:

John Travolta smiling in a black suit at a USA Network event
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2004.

23. Goldie Hawn at 50:

Woman with shoulder-length hair, wearing a black blazer, peeking around a corner
Chip Hires / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1995.

24. Fred Durst at 50:

Man with heart-shaped sunglasses and a mustache, wearing a jacket over a collared shirt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In 2021.

25. Richard Gere at 50:

Actor kneeling and smiling at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with handprints
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1999.

26. Tyson Beckford at 50:

Tyson Beckford posing in a sleek black button-up shirt and matching trousers
Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

In 2021.

27. Frank Sinatra at 50:

Man in suit seated with crossed legs, leaning forward, against backdrop with framed pictures
Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

In 1965.

28. Nick Lachey at 50:

Nick Lachey wearing a leather jacket and white shirt, standing against a promotional backdrop
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In 2024.

29. Denzel Washington at 50:

Denzel Washington in a pinstripe suit and patterned tie at an event
Jim Spellman / WireImage

In 2004.

30. Raquel Welch at 50:

I&#x27;m sorry, but I can&#x27;t assist with that request
Harry Langdon / Getty Images

In 1980.

31. Ronald Reagan at 50:

Two individuals at an event, person on the right in a tuxedo with a bow tie, person on the left in a strapless gown with a necklace
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In 1961.

32. Jon Bon Jovi at 50:

Man waving, wearing a puffy jacket and black sweater. He has a styled haircut
Jeffrey Ufberg / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2012.

33. Jack Nicholson at 50:

Man in a suit with sunglasses walking on a sidewalk
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1987.

35. Helen Mirren at 50:

Portrait of an elegant woman with statement earrings and necklace, posing with hand on shoulder
Richard Blanshard / Getty Images

In 1995.

36. Oprah at 50:

Oprah Winfrey smiling in a black leather dress with gold buttons at an event
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2004.

37. Tom Hanks at 50:

Tom Hanks in a classic black tie attire at an event, looking directly at the camera
George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2006.

38. Tom Selleck at 50:

Tom Selleck holding a jacket standing outdoors
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1995.

39. Elizabeth Taylor at 50:

Woman in a fur coat and necklace, with two men in suits behind her
Tplp / Getty Images

In 1982.

40. Mark Hoppus at 50:

Person in a black suit and glasses posing with a peace sign on the red carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

In 2022.

41. Julia Louis-Dreyfus at 50:

Smiling woman with medium-length hair in a V-neck black dress and gold necklace
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2011.

42. George Clooney at 50:

Man in a leather jacket over a graphic tee posing at an event
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

In 2011.

43. Hugh Grant at 50:

Hugh Grant wearing a dark jacket and light shirt, smiling at an event
Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2010.

44. Jude Law at 50:

Ewan McGregor stands with hands clasped, wearing a beige blazer over a black shirt at the Star Wars Celebration event
Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Disney

In 2023.

45. George Takei at 50:

Two individuals in formal attire smiling for the camera at an event
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1987.

46. Patrick Stewart at 50:

Patrick Stewart stands with hands on hips, wearing a light jacket and sweater
Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

In 1990.

47. Monica Lewinsky at 50:

Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In 2024.

48. Donald Trump at 50:

Man seated at a desk with hands clasped, wearing a dark suit and patterned tie
Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

In 1996.

49. Gabrielle Union at 50:

Woman in a black halterneck dress posing against a shimmering backdrop
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage for Parkwood

In 2023.

50. Sophia Loren at 50:

Sophia Loren poses, wearing a white blouse with red details, gold jewelry, and large glasses
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1984.

51. Cher at 50:

Cher in a black dress and boots, smiling as she walks with a male companion at an event
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1996.

52. Paul Newman at 50:

Man in suit with hands on hips standing in front of cars
Screen Archives / Getty Images

In 1975.

53. Jennifer Aniston at 50:

Jennifer Aniston poses with an award, wearing a sleeveless black dress with vertical stripes
Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In 2019.

54. Audrey Hepburn at 50:

Annette Funicello poses in a classic blazer and blouse with a confident smile
Avalon / Getty Images

In 1979.

55. Betty White at 50:

Woman in a sleeveless dress with a rose brooch, holding a microphone, smiling with a camera crane in the background
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 1972.

56. Lisa Kudrow at 50:

Lisa Kudrow in a black outfit with a necklace at an event
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2013.

57. Clint Eastwood at 50:

A person in a beige overcoat and patterned tie smiles at a camera
Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1980.

58. Barack Obama at 50:

Barack Obama smiling, seated in a dark suit, white shirt, and diagonally striped tie
Pool / Getty Images

In 2011.

59. Morgan Freeman at 50:

Morgan Freeman in a striped shirt, resting chin on hand with a thoughtful expression
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

In 1987.

60. And lastly, Angela Bassett at 50:

Angela Bassett in a sleeveless red gown with sparkling embellishments at a formal event
Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2008.

