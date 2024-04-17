Victoria Beckham Just Turned 50, So Here's What 50 Years Old Looks Like On 60 Different Celebrities

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 3 hours agoVictoria Beckham Just Turned 50, So Here's What 50 Years Old Looks Like On 60 Different CelebritiesI'm really feeling my *age* now that I know that 3/5 of the Spice Girls are 50+.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity to turn 50. Steve Granitz / Getty Images That means 3/5 of the Spice Girls are over 50 now! Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images Geri is 51, Emma is 48, Mel C is 50, and Mel B is 48 FWIW. Because this is what we do here, let's look at whole new batch of celebs at age 50. *All dates are approximate btw* 1. Sean Connery at 50: Ullstein Bild / ullstein bild via Getty Images In 1980. 2. Ricky Martin at 50: Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images In 2022. 3. Katharine Hepburn at 50: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images In 1957. 4. Julia Roberts at 50: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images In 2018. 5. Steve Carell at 50: Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2012. 6. William Shatner at 50: Paul Harris / Getty Images In 1981. 7. Cameron Diaz at 50: Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images In 2023. 8. Michelle Pfeiffer at 50: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2008. 9. Antonio Banderas at 50: Fotonoticias / WireImage / Getty Images In 2010. 10. Kirk Douglas at 50: Santi Visalli / Getty Images In 1966. 11. Johnny Knoxville at 50: Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images In 2021. 12. Fred Astaire at 50: Archive Photos / Getty Images In 1949. 13. Dean Martin at 50: Martin Mills / Getty Images In 1967. 14. Gwyneth Paltrow at 50: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images In 2023. 15. Liam Neeson at 50: Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images In 2002. 16. Nicole Kidman at 50: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV In 2018. 17. Glenn Close at 50: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images In 1997. 18. Janet Jackson at 50: Paras Griffin / Getty Images In 2017. 19. Lucille Ball at 50: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images In 1961. 20. Halle Berry at 50: Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2016. 21. Julianne Moore at 50: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images In 2010. 22. John Travolta at 50: Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images In 2004. 23. Goldie Hawn at 50: Chip Hires / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images In 1995. 24. Fred Durst at 50: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images In 2021. 25. Richard Gere at 50: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images In 1999. 26. Tyson Beckford at 50: Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images In 2021. 27. Frank Sinatra at 50: Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images In 1965. 28. Nick Lachey at 50: Ethan Miller / Getty Images In 2024. 29. Denzel Washington at 50: Jim Spellman / WireImage In 2004. 30. Raquel Welch at 50: Harry Langdon / Getty Images In 1980. 31. Ronald Reagan at 50: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images In 1961. 32. Jon Bon Jovi at 50: Jeffrey Ufberg / WireImage / Getty Images In 2012. 33. Jack Nicholson at 50: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1987. 34. Tyra Banks at 50: View this photo on Instagram @tyrabanks/ instagram.com In 2024. 35. Helen Mirren at 50: Richard Blanshard / Getty Images In 1995. 36. Oprah at 50: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images In 2004. 37. Tom Hanks at 50: George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images In 2006. 38. Tom Selleck at 50: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1995. 39. Elizabeth Taylor at 50: Tplp / Getty Images In 1982. 40. Mark Hoppus at 50: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles In 2022. 41. Julia Louis-Dreyfus at 50: Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2011. 42. George Clooney at 50: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images In 2011. 43. Hugh Grant at 50: Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images In 2010. 44. Jude Law at 50: Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Disney In 2023. 45. George Takei at 50: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1987. 46. Patrick Stewart at 50: Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images In 1990. 47. Monica Lewinsky at 50: Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In 2024. 48. Donald Trump at 50: Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images In 1996. 49. Gabrielle Union at 50: Emma Mcintyre / WireImage for Parkwood In 2023. 50. Sophia Loren at 50: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1984. 51. Cher at 50: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images In 1996. 52. Paul Newman at 50: Screen Archives / Getty Images In 1975. 53. Jennifer Aniston at 50: Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images In 2019. 54. Audrey Hepburn at 50: Avalon / Getty Images In 1979. 55. Betty White at 50: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images In 1972. 56. Lisa Kudrow at 50: Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2013.

57. Clint Eastwood at 50: Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1980.

58. Barack Obama at 50: Pool / Getty Images

In 2011.

59. Morgan Freeman at 50: Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

In 1987.

60. And lastly, Angela Bassett at 50: Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2008.