Austin Butler Wore White Eyeliner At The Last "Dune" Premiere, And People Are Really, Really Loving It

It's baby steps, people. Baby steps.

Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya has been absolutely eating everyone up at the Dune: Part Two red carpets.

Close-up of Zendaya in elegant attire posing on the red carpet
John Nacion / Getty Images

From London...

Zendaya wearing a futuristic metallic bodysuit with a high neck and structured shoulders
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

...to Seoul...

Zendaya in fitted patterned dress and heels on the red carpet
Han Myung-gu / Getty Images

...to New York.

Zendaya in a white long-sleeve gown with cut-out details and gold accents, posing at a Dune event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

She's been making her male costars look boring and basic.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on a staged area, he in a black top with metallic pants, and she in a glossy sculptural outfit
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The men have, quite simply, not been putting in the work!

Getty Images / Via Twitter: @farnabysknee

But now it seems that we have a glimmer of hope at the Dune 2 New York City premiere, where Austin Butler took the tiniest of fashion "risks."

Austin and Zendaya posing at a premiere, with him in a sharp suit and tie and her in a sleek dress
John Nacion / Getty Images

He wore white eyeliner, and people seem to really, really like it.

Close-up of Austin Butler in an interview, wearing a white shirt and tie and eyeliner, discussing &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot;
GMA

A post about the eyeliner has over 30,000 likes on X.

GMA / Via Twitter: @saoirdaya

"Please save me Austin Butler with white eyeliner," this fan said.

GMA / Via Twitter: @finallyeve

"[T[hank you Jesus for giving us make up," another fan said.

Twitter: @_piradxinha_

Other people pointed out, well, his Elvis accent.

GMA / Via Twitter: @alexaldente

Either way, I know it's extremely small, but baby steps are baby steps. Progress is progress!

GMA / Via Twitter: @beepupkin

Now, let's get back to our regularly scheduled program of anticipating what Law Roach dresses Zendaya in next...

Zendaya in a metallic robot-inspired outfit and Law in a long coat with a hood
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images