16 Wild Stories About Adults Who Found Out They Had A Sibling They Knew Nothing About

8. "When I was 9 my dad called and told me, my mom, and two sisters not to go to bed before he got home, that he had a surprise for us. Later that night he walks into the backyard with a grown woman who he introduces as our sister. Apparently, when he was in high school, he had a kid with a woman he was casually seeing. The kicker is this woman told my dad that he wasn't the father, so, being 17, my dad believed it and moved on. Twenty-one years later and this girl contacted my dad saying he was her father and she'd like a relationship with him."

"Things were ok for a while, but then she started asking him for money, which my parents didn't have. Her family also accused my dad of being an absent father, which isn't fair since he didn't even know she existed. Eventually she went no contact with my dad. He died three years after that and she went nuts from guilt and grief. My sisters and I went no contact with her because she was out of her mind and we couldn't deal with her. We are much better off this way."



—anonymous

