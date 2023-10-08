Reviewers Over 60 Swear By These 38 Beauty Products (And Maybe You Will, Too)

1. A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen for folks with sensitive skin. Sun protection is important at any age (UV damage can speed up your skin's aging process), and this one will tick all your boxes: not greasy, free of fragrance, noncomedogenic, free of oil, and free of parabens.
Promising review: "It feels like you have nothing on! It's the first sunscreen I've worn where I didn't feel like I had to wash my hands after applying. Awesome product, very lightly tinted, looks slightly whitish when first applied but that blends into medium tone or tanned skin if you let it sit for a few minutes. I love it so much! It leaves a very clean feeling on your face and does not make me break out and I have sensitive skin. I'm 62 years old, live in Florida, and have been using it for two months. I will purchase this product again." —M. Moody
2. A breathable Glossier skin tint to even out your complexion without sinking into the skin's creases. It isn't as full coverage as a heavier foundation, but it provides ample coverage, blurs blemishes and pores, and leaves behind a dewy finish.
Promising review: "60 is the new 30! Like others have written, I was skeptical about trying sight unseen makeup. But I kept coming back to Glossier saying to myself 'Could this be as good as everyone says?' I finally ordered a few items including the skin tint. When first putting it on, you think it does nothing but add moisture and shine. But a few minutes later, you have this lovely better than bare finish to your face that is a great base for what ever else you want to apply. In places I’ve wanted a bit more coverage I put the face tint on first and let it dry a bit before blending. Like others have said, it does not cover up anything, it just makes you look like you, but better. And most importantly, it does not leave anything in lines or on dry skin. In fact I believe it helps alleviate dry skin. Not sure how I will feel in warmer weather, but in the cold, dry east coast, it’s fabulous!" —Missy248
3. A cuticle oil because too many gel manis have destroyed your nails. Sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba soften the cuticle and strengthen your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product has helped transform my dry cracked cuticles and overall nail issues. I now use this religiously twice a day. As an over-60 woman I’ve never had issues until recently for whatever reason. I’ve tried a couple different brands and just prefer this. Now I have a small one for travel and the larger for everyday use. I keep it parked on my night stand. Seems to help with the ridges also. Seldom do I have any cuticle issues at all now. With COVID I cannot go to the salon as often. Easy to apply. Nice scent that doesn’t overwhelm. Get the big size!" —Madam Bazam
4. A Maybelline liquid foundation if no other foundation has been able to deal with your oily skin. This medium coverage foundation is designed for people with normal to oily skin and offers SPF 18 and a natural-looking matte finish.
JSYK dermatologists say you need at least SPF 30 to protect your skin — so this foundation is a great place to start but you'll need another layer of sun protection on top of that!
Promising review: "I am in my mid-60s. The good news is that I don't have wrinkles because I have oily skin. The bad news is that I break out because I have oily skin. This foundation is the very best I've used to control the oil! It feels like a liquid powder, goes on smoothly, de-emphasizes large pores and scars, doesn't get shiny (except for my nose, which is impossible to control anyhow), and lasts all day. In fact, even in the pandemic as I've been staying home for the past year, I still wear it because it not only controls the oil but controls the breakouts. And no setting powder required." —Broadway Baby
5. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you look vibrant and well-rested.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
6. A Revlon hot air brush that'll help you go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a shiny, salon-worthy blowout in minutes.
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
8. A L'Oréal glow-enhancing lotion because it pumps up your natural glow either on its own, under makeup, or worn as a highlighter. It's less disco ball, strobe-y highlight and more of a healthy-looking radiance.
Promising review: "I use this product under my foundation and it gives a natural luminosity to my complexion. My 60-year-old skin looks wonderful with either this product under my foundation or on top of my foundation on the high points of my face such as cheek bones, brow area, etc. It's a heck of a lot cheaper than Charlotte Tilbury and Hourglass!" —karl w Hill
9. An eyebrow tint if your brow hairs have lightened over the years and you're ready to reintroduce brows you can actually see to the world. It lasts up to three days...which means three full days of not having to fill in your brows. Oh! And it means you won't suffer through a lifetime of poorly tattooed brows. A win-win!
Promising review: "Scary to apply the first time but what a happy surprise after I wiped it off! I'm 68 with almost zero brows and have paid $450 for brow tattooing but couldn't get a touchup due to COVID. Much cheaper than $450 and I only reapply every five days or so. Worth trying." —Lompocwoman
10. A low-stakes NYX tinted brow gel so you can groom, tint, and set your brows in one fell swoop. And it won't flake or make your brows look crunchy!
Promising review: "I am a 60-something and although my brows aren’t thinning that badly yet, I thought I’d try this out. This stuff is great. It fills in your brows and looks totally natural, not that ‘drawn on’ look at all. Doesn’t rub off either! Am going to purchase for my sister too." —madsmom
11. Or a clear eyebrow gel that'll hold each hair in place while also blending seamlessly with gray hair.
Promising review: "I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/gray, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." —MarloJones
12. A moisturizing hair treatment for a quick burst of hydration. In just eight seconds — eight! — it starts working to leave your mane feeling silkier, softer, and smoother after washing.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because so many products make outlandish claims that sound good but aren't accurate. I am 64 with fine, somewhat thinning, very straight hair that is colored to cover gray. My usual hair routine is shampoo, conditioner, towel dry, then a conditioner/detangler because it's so dry and mats easily. The first time I used this product, I decided to not use any conditioner as a test. I expected to need massive amounts of detangler to be able to get the comb through but to my great surprise, I was able to comb my hair more easily than I usually am with the double conditioner regimen. My hair dried faster than usual, was shiny, and a little more textured (I naturally have none), so I am sold." —anonyme
