Reviewers Over 60 Swear By These 38 Beauty Products (And Maybe You Will, Too)

Promising review: "60 is the new 30! Like others have written, I was skeptical about trying sight unseen makeup. But I kept coming back to Glossier saying to myself 'Could this be as good as everyone says?' I finally ordered a few items including the skin tint. When first putting it on, you think it does nothing but add moisture and shine. But a few minutes later, you have this lovely better than bare finish to your face that is a great base for what ever else you want to apply. In places I’ve wanted a bit more coverage I put the face tint on first and let it dry a bit before blending. Like others have said, it does not cover up anything, it just makes you look like you, but better. And most importantly, it does not leave anything in lines or on dry skin. In fact I believe it helps alleviate dry skin. Not sure how I will feel in warmer weather, but in the cold, dry east coast, it’s fabulous!" —Missy248

Get it from Glossier and Sephora for $26 (available in 12 shades).