    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Everyone Has Some Slightly Embarrassing Needs And These 36 Products Are Here To Help

    Nothing like avoiding eye contact with the person in line after you when you leave the bathroom stall in the office after going number 2.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A stainless-steel tongue scraper to banish bad bacteria and improve stinky breath. This way you won't suffer the embarrassment of someone offering you a breath mint.

    Reviewer before and after showing the scraper removed a brown film that was on their tongue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this. Great quality stainless-steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." —Alexis T.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two styles and in packs of two).

    2. A nail concealer so you can subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.

    reviewer wearing the pale pink version
    another reviewer wearing a milky white shade
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have psoriasis and my nails separate from my nail bed and I have to keep them very short. I love this polish as it looks very natural but covers up where my nails are separating. I'm not embarrassed to show my hands now." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).

    Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!

    3. A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the ~dumps~. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "Changed my whole bathroom experience for the better! I often felt I was leaving something behind whenever I went. Not anymore! At first I was embarrassed when guests would ask about it. Not anymore! I proudly give it a full endorsement. I now wait to come home if possible instead of going at work, and I get paid to go there! Can't rave about it enough. Thank you!! The only complaint I have is that I no longer have as much time to play stupid phone games on my phone as I'm in and out much more quickly." —S. Doyle

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    4. And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray to hide any evidence. Even if you're one of those weirdly confident people who can poop in a house full of people without issue, having this in your bathroom for others can calm nervous pooers.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "New Year's Day 2019 I wake up at my friend's house after a night of partying to the smell of fresh coffee and bacon frying in the kitchen. So I get up and say good morning to everyone, get me some coffee, and think to myself, 'Hey! The entire house smells like bacon. It's probably an opportune time for me to 'drop the kids off at the pool' because no one will notice anything I'm making in the bathroom over what Michelle is making in her kitchen.' Anyway, I look on top of the bowl and there's this stuff. For added protection against embarrassment, I pump a couple of sprays into the bowl and do my stuff. Yup now I totally smell bacon and oranges, but not a whiff of anything else that might cause my friends to ask me if I need to see a doctor or something. So now I keep a bottle with me just in case I'm in one of those situations when I have, you know, a brown dog scratching at the back door, but don't want anyone to know that I'm letting him out." —D. Grieco Jr.

    Get the original citrus scent from Amazon for $8.99 (available in a variety of scents and sizes).

    5. An acne patch for those days when a pimple pops up. Hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil are gentle on the skin while still drawing out fluids and pus from your pimple.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot say enough about these patches! They are my skin savior! I actually gave myself a facial where I pushed up all the blackheads and whiteheads from my pores, which is why there is so much puss on the patches (gross, I know), but I couldn’t believe all of that was trapped in my skin!! Woke up and removed the patches, not a single pimple! If I would've not put these on, guaranteed I would have woken to multiple pimples in the area. I usually break out when I try to exfoliate and extract, so I only do it when my pores start to look huge and filled (yuck). I am now a true believer, leave the 'spot treatment' creams and switch to these! They will pull out that white head and reduce your pimple to practically nothing overnight! And it’s safer than a cream that just brings all that gunk to the surface but doesn’t actually remove it... then when you do you're left with an oozing pre-scar for the rest of the day! I am now a monthly subscriber. I will never use anything else. In fact, just ordered the XL acne patches to pull out more gunk on my forehead (live in AZ, constantly sweating and naturally oily). Thank you for making such a great product!!" —Jennelectric

    Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.64.

    6. And some hydrocolloid nose patches that'll target the oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around your nose and on your nose bridge.

    reviewer photo of their used patch and there are huge white patches to show what the sticker absorbed from their skin
    model wearing the patch
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina

    Get 10 patches from Amazon for $14.90.

    7. A bottle of dandruff shampoo so you can banish white flakes from your scalp. It's made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient that'll tell your dandruff it's no longer welcome here.

    before reviewer image of hair and scalp covered in dandruff
    after reviewer image of no dandruff on scalp
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88+.

    8. A grout paint pen to cover up the mortifyingly large amount of dirt and grime that has fallen into the cracks. It works like a regular marker, so even the people who failed art can use it. And it beats actually having to clean! 🙃

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't hate my old tile as much! My husband and I renovated our ground level to an entertaining area. The tile on the other hand was old and just would have cost way too much money to pull up. Needless to say, the area came out amazing. Now I don't hate the tile because the grout was so dirty and could not get it clean as much. I highly recommend this product. Now when I walked downstairs I don't cringe looking at the floor anymore. I will purchase another pen or two just to go over it later on. I'm not embarrassed by my floors anymore." —LUCYANN

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two widths and other colors).

    9. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

    Before and after of reviewer who used the oil, showing that it helped reduce nail breakage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.41.

    10. A pumice cleaning stone for powering through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks you have to explain to your S.O. are not poop stains — you swear! Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy scrub away discoloration with ease. This non-toxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the listening throne you deserve.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard-water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (also available in a two-pack).

    11. A clay mask so you can basically vacuum out your pores. It may also help reduce the frequency of your breakouts and soften your skin.

    Side by side comparison of reviewer&#x27;s cheek before, which has a lot of dark acne scars, and the same cheek after using the mask, which is now brighter and most of the acne scars are gone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought raw apple cider vinegar with the mother to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a life saver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" —Afton StAmour

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    Read our Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay deep dive and discover more of its many uses.

    12. A jetted tub cleaner, because who knows when the last time you cleaned it was. (I hate to break it to you, but you're probably chillaxing in dirty water.) This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils, and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "They don't call this Oh Yuk! for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub. You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    13. A Home Chef subscription to hide the fact that you basically can't even boil water. Select your favorite recipes for the week from Home Chef's menu and they'll send you everything you need (including pre-portioned ingredients). It's so easy! They also offer ready-made meals in case you just don't have the time, energy, or inclination to cook.

    Candied Bacon and Smoked Gouda Burger with fries
    Jalapeño Popper Flatbread with buttermilk ranch and grape tomatoes
    Home Chef

    Why it's great: Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating ramen five out of seven nights. It also offers custom express meal kits (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), oven-ready meals (just pop the tin in the oven!), Fast & Fresh recipes (that can be zapped in the microwave), and more so dinner is easy peasy lemon squeezy.

    What else to know: Menus change weekly so you're always in for a delicious treat. And it's easy to customize your recipes; substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.

    Availability: Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.

    Prices: $7.99+/serving

    14. A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for gardeners who are embarrassingly bad at keeping their plants alive. Good thing this hydroponic system alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

    The AeroGarden in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in five colors and three styles).

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    15. A collagen-coating hair treatment that's safe for all hair types and will revitalize a dry, damaged, and overprocessed mane overnight.

    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.68.

    Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."

    16. A tube of antiperspirant hand cream to dry your hands if you suffer from hyperhidrosis (excess sweating), or if you're just nervous!

    The tube
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life..... it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." —HECTOR LORENZO

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    17. A pack of AirPods cleaners if your earbuds are caked with a disgusting combination of earwax, lint, and. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality.

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from an AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product. It literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Get 24 from Amazon for $15.99.

    18. A tonsil stone remover for treating the root cause of your bad breath. This tool has a built-in LED light so you can easily locate the tonsil stone. Plus it also comes with a syringe to help you wash out the pocket the tonsil stone left behind.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can preform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.

    Promising review: "Gets the job done! It's not super fancy or anything special, but I have to say having tried other things — cotton buds, a toothbrush, etc. — this is the ONLY thing that worked. Not only that, but it's also pretty comfortable for the most part. Cotton buds, toothpicks, and toothbrushes were very irritating to the back of my throat but this thing was much better and did not trigger gag reflex for me. I highly recommend if you chronic tonsil stones like I do!" —Bobo The Cat

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).

    19. An earwax removal kit if buildup in your ear is causing discomfort or affecting your hearing. Good thing you don't need your ears to read the 16,500+ 5-star reviews this product has garnered.

    reviewer photo of chunks of earwax on a tissue
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using Debrox for years and it has always helped me. I've always had an excessive amount of earwax and it can build up so much that I can't hear or I get earaches. Debrox is easy to use and does a great job of flushing out excess wax. If you have really stubborn earwax you can add a little bit of peroxide, wait 15 minutes, and then flush with the bulb provided." —Shanae

    Get it from Amazon for $8.12.

    20. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream because you're tired of your mom constantly asking you, "Are you getting enough sleep?" on your weekly FaceTime even though she should darn well know that your dark circles are hereditary (thnx a lot Mom!).

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drug store eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" —casie ackerman

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in five sizes and two styles).

    21. A TubShroom if your relaxing showers have turned into you standing in a puddle of water for 15 minutes because the drain is clogged...again. This little guy snags the hair you shed before it can collect in the pipes.

    youtube.com

    Promising review: "I have long hair and recently had a baby. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged every time we turn around, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time with that spiky stick thing you shove down there and then pull out over and over. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" —sasamo

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors and in a two-pack).