33 Beauty Products Reviewers *Over* 50 Love — And You Probably Will Too

1. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you look vibrant and well-rested.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
2. A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen for folks with sensitive skin. Sun protection is important at any age (UV damage can speed up your skin's aging process), and this one will tick all your boxes: not greasy, free of fragrance, noncomedogenic, free of oil, and free of parabens.
Promising review: "Finally a sunscreen that doesn't make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing. I'm 59, and this goes on smooth and doesn't ball up under my makeup." —Melony Phillips
3. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I've had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray, but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice on the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I'm proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
4. A cruelty-free lip balm with SPF 25 because whoever you're locking lips with will definitely notice a difference.
Promising reviews: "Nothing has healed my chapped lips like this balm…it is AMAZING. I'm a 72-year-old woman, and I've tried a lot of lip therapies. This is the best!!" —Sharon
"Works extremely well on my chapped and dry lips. Best product I've ever used, and I'm 70 years old! Application is designed perfectly so the [product] is distributed exactly in the correct area. LOVE this stuff." —Jetson 49
5. Or an overnight lip mask if you're looking for all-day hydration in just a few simple swipes. And it's infused with vitamin C to exfoliate dry flakes.
Promising reviews: "I've bought several of these. It's popular with the teen crowd, so I am an outlier. At 51, I use this at night around my lips. Really softens the pinched look that can come with age. I like the scent too! A little teeny, but I'll take it." —EJF
6. An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me ’til my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
7. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover to exfoliate your skin while pulling out whiteheads, blackheads, and other pore-clogging yuckies.
Promising review: "I thought these were a gimmick. WRONG!! It works so very well. I was astounded at how clear and glowing my skin was after the first use. I just turned 60 and have really nice skin for my age, but I still have occasional clogged pores in my T-zone. This little cutie cleans out pores like a super powerful vacuum. I've been using it about once a week, and each time, my skin is clearer than before. I am a firm believer and will definitely keep using it. Great buy and a cute package." —Fashion Ragazza
8. A moisturizing hair treatment for a quick burst of hydration. In just eight seconds — eight! — it starts working to leave your mane feeling silkier, softer, and smoother after washing.
Promising review: "I am 66 years old. I have fine thinning hair. Followed instructions. Blew dry my hair. How awesome was it? My hair now feels regular in thickness, holds a curl, and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply. Will use this from now on." —Mortimer Brewster
9. A nail concealer that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
"The best nail product I've ever used! I am 75 years old! It cost more than any nail product I've ever bought, but two coats have lasted me over two weeks without chipping! A product has to be outstanding for me to write a review, and this product qualifies!!" —Frances
10. A cuticle oil because too many gel manis have destroyed your nails. Sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba soften the cuticle and strengthen your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later, I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice, smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nails, including under the tips of the nails, before I go to bed most nights and massage it while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247
