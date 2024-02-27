61 Products To Get You Maximum Satisfaction With Minimal Spending In 2024

1. A mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.
2. A few sheets of LED-dimming stickers to finally keep those pesky router, TV, clock, and other electronic lights from ruining your ~room of complete darkness~.
3. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.
Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia
Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5-12 and 20 colors).
4. A pack of Avarelle pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil (to heal and shrink zits faster overnight). AND they come in two sizes — classic circular patches & large, square patches so you can easily treat and shrink clusters of pimples all at once.
5. A plant-based, paraben-free shampoo so you can feel good about *finally* washing caked-on foundation out of your favorite tools without irritating sensitive skin or leaving behind residue. The formula'll even leave the bristles soft and conditioned.
6. A borderline miraculous shoe-cleaning kit to erase the damage of winter weather or spring mud from your favorite kicks, whether they're leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, vinyl etc.
7. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, which come in a set of three minis (for under $10!) so if you've been looking at the Laneige ones to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight, you might want to try these. Plus they're sized perfectly for travel.
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!
Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent sets).
8. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner that'll make halitosis a distant memory. You won't even know what kind of bad breath-causing gunk is on your tongue until you see the results for yourself!
9. A pack of anti-vibration pads, because laundry day is a chore enough without the rattling of the machines ruining your simultaneous Netflix binge.
10. A manual "flossing" toothbrush with extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip (as thin as human hair) and designed to reach places other toothbrushes might not. Especially when paired with actual flossing, reviewers say they're left with a "fresh from the dentist" clean!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "I will always buy this toothbrush. Can't say enough about it. I feel like I flossed after using it. I HIGHLY recommend this toothbrush" —Elli Jacey
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans.
11. A two-pack of mint-flavored, sensitive skin-friendly teeth-whitening pens you can just brush on and remove those deep-set coffee, tea, and wine stains — without all the hassle of those trays or strips.
Just twist the bottom, and paint onto your teeth. Each pen has 20 uses, and you can see how much you've used through the handy transparent tube!
Promising review: "I have used so many products before and this is the best so far! I even got a whitening kit from my dentist which is supposed to be very effective but it only burned my gums and the whitening wasn’t as fast as this product. I bought this just because it was not expensive and had good reviews but didn’t have any hopes it would work because it was a lot more affordable than the Dr’s kit that cost me hundreds of dollars. It is very easy to use. It actually works even after first application. It doesn’t burn gums. It doesn’t make your teeth sensitive." —Melinda
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
12. A pack of waterproof blister bandages that are thick enough to protect and prevent blisters (like moleskin), but also made of hydrocolloid to treat any existing blisters while you wear 'em.
13. An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan!
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have crazy dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available with one or two mittens).
14. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which over *200,000* five-star reviewers swear by for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush.
15. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick with a ball made of volcanic stone that sucks the excess shine right off your face. Just pop it out and give it a wash once in a while and you can reuse it over and over and over again!
16. A FURemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (altho it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleague knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpets.
17. A Minion-shaped steam diverter for Instant Pots, Ninja Foodis, and other pressure cookers, and whose only ~despicable plan~ is to move steam to the side, rather than venting up towards your cabinets. No warped wood or dripping condensation here!
18. A durable honeycomb drawer insert to corral your socks, scarves, ties, undies, etc. in style — so you can actually see which is which when getting dressed in the morning.
19. A completely reusable sponge (run it through the washing machine or dishwasher for cleaning) made from terry cloth on one side, cotton flannel on the other, and polyester mesh for a super effective clean that's also better for the earth.
20. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok that raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $14.49.
21. An easy-breezy pineapple corer perfect 🎶 if you like piña coladas 🎶... but not spending a fortune on pre-cut pineapple. This thing is so easy to use, it's like a tropical vacation in your kitchen.
22. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap to help cut down on toothpaste waste *and* mess, especially for families with kids (and...adults tbh) who might be a little heavy handed when it comes to squeezing those tubes.
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.94.