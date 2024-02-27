Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    61 Products To Get You Maximum Satisfaction With Minimal Spending In 2024

    It's always the right time to try inexpensive products that just get the job done.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of black mold on bathroom tile grout being removed
    amazon.com

    It clings to tile, meaning it'll STAY PUT, killing mold & mildew and keeping it from reappearing later down the road.

    Promising review: "Didn’t think it would work, but it DID with no scrubbing!! My husband didn’t think our grout was originally white, but I knew better. I put this on before bed on a section of grout in the shower, and woke up to gorgeous and bright white, no scrubbing at all the next morning. Just rinse it off. Absolutely buying another bottle. It wasn’t quite enough for my entire shower, but to be fair, we have a lot of small tiles. I think two bottles will get the whole shower floor. Bravo on a great product." —thekuan

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. A few sheets of LED-dimming stickers to finally keep those pesky router, TV, clock, and other electronic lights from ruining your ~room of complete darkness~.

    A graphic showing the sheet of different size stickers and a before/after of a router with the lights blacked out
    Amazon

    They dim 50-80% of the light, so you can still tell that your devices are still actually *on* and functioning. You can always double them up to completely block out the light source if you'd like (many reviewers do this) or buy the stronger **full black-out** edition!

    Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $1.49

    3. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.

    A reviewer in the terracotta sandals
    A reviewer in the black sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia

    Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽‍♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5-12 and 20 colors).

    4. A pack of Avarelle pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil (to heal and shrink zits faster overnight). AND they come in two sizes — classic circular patches & large, square patches so you can easily treat and shrink clusters of pimples all at once.

    A reviewer&#x27;s hand in two photos: on the left holding the large square patch with absorbed pus all over, and on the right holding two smaller round patches with absorbed pus
    amazon.com

    A lot of reviewers who have also tried Cosrx and Nexcare patches prefer these!

    Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a Whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

    Get the box of 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.64. OR try their large, rectangular size to tackle multiple pimples at once. Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $7.64.

    5. A plant-based, paraben-free shampoo so you can feel good about *finally* washing caked-on foundation out of your favorite tools without irritating sensitive skin or leaving behind residue. The formula'll even leave the bristles soft and conditioned.

    amazon.com

    AND it's cruelty-free and the bottle is made from recycled plastic. I use this on my brushes and beauty blenders and it just *really* works.

    Promising review: "This is the best brush shampoo I've ever used. I've used brush shampoos from high-end/luxury lines, too, and they did not work as well as this. First and most importantly for me, there is no scent! I absolutely hate when companies put heavy perfume in products that end up touching or going near the face. When washing brushes with shampoo that is heavily perfumed, that just ends up irritating my sinuses whenever I'm using the brushes to apply makeup. So awful. This is not like that at all, so I can use my makeup brushes without having sinus/allergy trouble. It cleans extremely well! No more going over and over again like with using other makeup brush shampoos. A little goes a long way, too, so it is extremely economical. The value is awesome. I highly recommend this brush shampoo and will continue purchasing it." —L.L.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. A borderline miraculous shoe-cleaning kit to erase the damage of winter weather or spring mud from your favorite kicks, whether they're leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, vinyl etc.

    A reviewer&#x27;s pair of sneakers: one with very dirty soles and sides and the other looking basically brand new white
    amazon.com

    Just add on a little bit of the concentrated cleaner and water to the included brush and scrub away — the blend of saddle soap, oils, and conditioners will gently banish dirt, grime, and even grease and grass stains.

    Promising review: "It works great! I was a little unclear on what exactly I could use this shoe cleaner on when I ordered it, but I trusted the reviews and went for it. Turns out, this shoe cleaner works on just about anything. I cleaned up all my daughter's outgrown shoes to get them ready for consignment, and this stuff cleaned the whole lot! It worked on everything from Crocs and jellies to Uggs and Birkenstocks. I still can't figure out how something so powerful when cleaning canvas and rubber could somehow melt into suede and leather without leaving a trace. They should call it Pink Mystery Shoe Cleaner, if you ask me. I still have 95% of the bottle left, by the way. I definitely think I got my money's worth! Nice that they threw in the brush, too." —Beth C.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.97.

    7. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, which come in a set of three minis (for under $10!) so if you've been looking at the Laneige ones to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight, you might want to try these. Plus they're sized perfectly for travel.

    A reviewer holding the mini jars in red, green, and pink
    www.amazon.com

    For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! 

    Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent sets).

    8. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner that'll make halitosis a distant memory. You won't even know what kind of bad breath-causing gunk is on your tongue until you see the results for yourself!

    amazon.com

    The curved stainless-steel will feel smooth against your tongue, removing bacteria without causing irritation.

    Promising review: "Besides its obvious purpose, this item is really fun to use! I also like the consequences; I get to see the 'stuff' on the metal piece when I scrape it which tells me I'm taking crap off my tongue. And then my tongue also feels scraped, which makes me feel like I did something more than just some kind of toothpaste or mouthwash to generally keep my mouth clean (which hasn't worked before). I think the feeling of having done something specific to keep your mouth clean is an important aspect of having confidence in your breath. After having bad breath for a while, no matter whether my mouth is clean or not, I shy away from talking directly at people. But this helps remove some of my doubts and act like a normal human being again."Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $7.

    9. A pack of anti-vibration pads, because laundry day is a chore enough without the rattling of the machines ruining your simultaneous Netflix binge.

    amazon.com

    They're universal in size to work with most machines too!

    Promising review: "I live in a New York City apartment on the fourth floor, I recently bought an LG all in one washer and dryer combo. I love the machine, however, when the spin cycle starts my apartment sounds and feels like either an earthquake or living on a rocket launch pad. I was confident that if I continued to use this machine it will eventually fall through the ceiling and on my neighbor 's head. I purchased a vibration pad from home depot but the earthquake continued. This product saved me from losing my apartment and possibly a murder rap, the vibration was reduced by 95%. I can now wash knowing my laundry and the rest of the world is safe." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $14.95.

    10. manual "flossing" toothbrush with extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip (as thin as human hair) and designed to reach places other toothbrushes might not. Especially when paired with actual flossing, reviewers say they're left with a "fresh from the dentist" clean!

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."

    Promising review: "I will always buy this toothbrush. Can't say enough about it. I feel like I flossed after using it. I HIGHLY recommend this toothbrush" —Elli Jacey

    Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans.

    11. A two-pack of mint-flavored, sensitive skin-friendly teeth-whitening pens you can just brush on and remove those deep-set coffee, tea, and wine stains — without all the hassle of those trays or strips.

    before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Just twist the bottom, and paint onto your teeth. Each pen has 20 uses, and you can see how much you've used through the handy transparent tube!

    Promising review: "I have used so many products before and this is the best so far! I even got a whitening kit from my dentist which is supposed to be very effective but it only burned my gums and the whitening wasn’t as fast as this product. I bought this just because it was not expensive and had good reviews but didn’t have any hopes it would work because it was a lot more affordable than the Dr’s kit that cost me hundreds of dollars. It is very easy to use. It actually works even after first application. It doesn’t burn gums. It doesn’t make your teeth sensitive." —Melinda

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.

    12. A pack of waterproof blister bandages that are thick enough to protect and prevent blisters (like moleskin), but also made of hydrocolloid to treat any existing blisters while you wear 'em.

    The packet of bandages with the three sizes: long and narrow, round with side strips, and oval
    Amazon

    On a family trip to Rome in 2019, my dad brought new shoes (???? terrible idea!!) and got really bad blisters. Luckily his Virgo daughter had these bbs along and enabled him to walk in much more comfort until they healed.

    Promising review: "Great bandages! These are easy to use and so soft. They stayed on during a shower which impressed me as well. They are the perfect size and so comfortable. I also appreciated the fact that they didn't come off in my shoe which is always a problem for me! Love the little case for them which I can easily throw in my purse. Great blister bandages!" —CTSmith

    Get a pack of 12 (three different sizes) from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in packs of just one size/shape for heel, spot, or toe).

    13. An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan!

    reviewer using the glove showing the dead skin that come off on their leg and on the glove
    www.amazon.com

    Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas. 

    Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have crazy dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available with one or two mittens). 

    14. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which over *200,000* five-star reviewers swear by for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush.

    A reviewer&#x27;s lashes before mascara, after one layer, and after two layers, with dramatic length and volume after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E. Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack). 

    15. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick with a ball made of volcanic stone that sucks the excess shine right off your face. Just pop it out and give it a wash once in a while and you can reuse it over and over and over again!

    The rollerball stick on a pile of volcanic stone
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Best purchase i have ever made. Oily skin type ppl definitely need this. Life changing." —Estefania Barros

    "This... this! I don't know what sort of sorcery this is, but this thing totally works, and it's freaking me out! I tested it by standing outside for a few mins (I live in the south, very humid) and then came back inside and rolled it along my nose. Sucked that oil right up!! I cannot believe I have been wasting money on blotting paper when this was out there (and reusable)! Totally buying some for my sister and friends. If you're on the fence about it, JUST BUY IT!" —Stellar

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97.

    Btw, now the roller comes in a rose quartz version you can store in the fridge for a soothing face massage!

    16. A FURemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (altho it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleague knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpets.

    BuzzFeed

    It works on all floor types, but is *especially* great on carpet. *And* it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.

    Promising review: "This is the best broom ever. My parents own multiple and I just bought my first. It wasn't to clean up pet hair but to collect my own hair, as I shed uncontrollably. The hair ball that formed after sweeping my living room carpet would make you think I should be bald. It was gross but glorious. Everyone should own one." —Michelle K. Tulcan

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in eight styles).

    17. A Minion-shaped steam diverter for Instant Pots, Ninja Foodis, and other pressure cookers, and whose only ~despicable plan~ is to move steam to the side, rather than venting up towards your cabinets. No warped wood or dripping condensation here!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers say it fits a variety of pressure cookers!

    Promising review: "We bought a Ninja Foodie and love to use it. However, we were always worried about the amount of steam being released right near our cabinets. Also, when turning the pressure release valve, we worry that we will be too close to the steam. This gadget solves both our issues. It changes the direction of the steam and makes it so your fingers are further away from the steam when you release the pressure. In addition, it’s adorable. The steam comes out of the minion’s eyes. It’s comical and functional. I stumbled across this product accidentally and am extremely happy I did!" —Kim Inman

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles: one for Instant Pot Duos and one for Ninja Foodis and Instant Pot Luxes).

    18. A durable honeycomb drawer insert to corral your socks, scarves, ties, undies, etc. in style — so you can actually see which is which when getting dressed in the morning.

    A reviewer&#x27;s drawer with the white insert with underwear in each opening
    amazon.com

    Just snap it together (no tools required), and the cells will expand to fit your drawer size!

    Promising review: "Just buy this! It changed my life (I have 2). I had a messy sock drawer where I shoved them in and closed it up, then the next day before work i would have difficulty finding my socks. Also, I was folding the top sock over the lower sock and blowing out my elastic.............NO MORE. This sock helper is GREAT! I roll the socks and can have the cool ones in front." —melissa mansfield

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in two additional styles). 

    19. A completely reusable sponge (run it through the washing machine or dishwasher for cleaning) made from terry cloth on one side, cotton flannel on the other, and polyester mesh for a super effective clean that's also better for the earth.

    Three sponges in different prints
    Marley's Monsters / Etsy

    The prints are also just super cute!

    Promising review: "This is my third purchase of the sponges over quite a few years. The last one, two years ago! Yup, my sponge lasted two whole years. Went through the washing machine, scrubbed pots and pans, wiped counters…held up wonderfully. Order some for yourself and you won’t be disappointed." —Abigail W.

    Get it from Marley's Monsters on Etsy for $12+ (also available in a three-pack for $32; available in four colors).

    Marley's Monsters is a woman-owned shop based in Oregon (and home to the ~original~ Un-Paper Towel) making eco-friendly essentials for everyday use.

    20. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).

    A reviewer's before/after with reduced redness, texture, acne and scarring
    www.amazon.com

    And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok that raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo

    Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman

    Get it from Amazon for $14.49.

    21. An easy-breezy pineapple corer perfect 🎶 if you like piña coladas 🎶... but not spending a fortune on pre-cut pineapple. This thing is so easy to use, it's like a tropical vacation in your kitchen.

    A reviewer&#x27;s counter with the tool, a cored pineapple exterior, and the spiraled fruit in a container
    amazon.com

    Cut off the top of your pineapple, twist the corer into the fruit (kind of like a wine bottle corkscrew), then pull it out. You now have a cored and spiral-cut pineapple in minutes!

    Promising review: "OMG! Why did I take so long to get one of these? I would typically spend two or three minutes slicing up a pineapple and I LOVE pineapple so its pretty common for me. Now, I can do it in 30 seconds, and that was the first time not knowing what I was doing or what to expect. I suspect I'll have this down to 10 seconds on the next go round. Love IT! Oh, BTW, it is sturdy and seems like it should last a while." —riverseine

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in five colors).

    22. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap to help cut down on toothpaste waste *and* mess, especially for families with kids (and...adults tbh) who might be a little heavy handed when it comes to squeezing those tubes. 

    The white dome shaped cap on a toothpaste dispenser letting out a thin stream of toothpaste
    a messy toothpaste and a not messy one with the cap on it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C. 

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.94

    23. A super bitter-tasting clear polish that'll help you finally quit that nail-biting habit so your fingernails can grow long and strong. Time to treat yourself to a DIY manicure!

    A reviewer&#x27;s hand in two photos: one with short, bitten-down nails dates 8/20/2017 and one with longer, healthy-looking nails dated 10/16/2017
    amazon.com

    It's totally harmless *and* shine-free, so it won't look like anything's on your nails. It's also great to help kids stop sucking on their thumbs.

    Promising review: "I've always had trouble biting my nails. I read lots of reviews on different products and decided to go with this one. The product is the most disgusting thing that I have applied on my nails...but it worked wonders. After 30 years, for the first time my nails have grown and I love it. I applied it every day for two straight weeks. I will occasionally apply it if I feel like I'm going to bite them. Highly recommended!!!" —A_Emilio

    Get it from Amazon for $15.25.

    24. A brown sugar-softening bear, because no one wants to heat up some oatmeal or prepare to bake cookies, only to discover the brown sugar is now rock-hard.

    A jar of brown sugar with the terracotta bear in front of it
    Amazon

    I timed my morning routine to the nanosecond, and I don't have time to chip away sugar with a pick!

    Promising review: "This is the second brown sugar bear I've purchased because they work so well. They are simple to use and very effective. Soak it in water and then place it in your brown sugar container. It will keep the sugar soft and easy to scoop. If you have brown sugar that has already hardened and is like a solid rock, you can place the bear in the container and by the next day you will be able to scoop it again. It's simple, effective, and inexpensive. There is no reason not to get this little bear." —Hannah M.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.08.