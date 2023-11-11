49 Products For People Who Don't Have Any Space

1. Nesting food storage containers in a rainbow of colors to make matching the lid easier than ever (each container has a dot with the same color as the lid right on the bottom!) — and of course, these take up, like, *no* room in your cabinets.
2. A laundry folding board that'll, in a few quick moves, transform your wrinkled piles of clothes into *neat*, *easy-to-sort-through* stacks o' crispness, which take up MUCH less space in your closet...and even your suitcase.
Promising review: "Let me start off with this: I hate folding laundry. I absolutely hate it. I've seen this thing all over social media. I decided to try it out and OH. MY. GOSH. I freaking love it! It's super easy to use and my clothes are perfectly folded every time. As weird as it sounds, I actually look forward to folding my laundry now. I wish I had purchased this sooner! I like the design it has and I love how compact it is. After I'm finished folding my laundry, I just fold up the folding board and tuck it away! It's lightweight and seems durable. I recommend this to everyone, even those who hate folding clothes. I was skeptical at first, but after trying it out, I am 100% satisfied with my purchase and this product! It's worth every penny!" —Kayli
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five colors).
3. The newest 2022 version (it has a built-in light, dark mode, and TWICE the storage!!) of the original basic Kindle so you can save storage space (and money) on all the books you love — you can even check ebooks out from your local library to your Kindle *for free*.
4. A narrow three-tier rolling cart that nests neatly between your washer and dryer (or in other small spaces that are currently going unused) to store pantry essentials you can reach for easily whenever you need 'em.
Promising review: "This little cabinet was so easy to assemble. It’s small, it’s sturdy, and it’s easy to maneuver. I found this purchase extremely valuable, because it fit in the spot that I planned for it… right next to the washer and dryer." —Amanda Christel
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors)
5. A durable honeycomb drawer insert to corral your socks, scarves, ties, undies, etc. in style, because a more organized drawer = a drawer that can hold more. Now you can actually see which is which when getting dressed in the morning.
6. A folding two-level desk so you can get your WFH on in style without sacrificing permanent space. You can store this right under your bed or couch when not in use!
7. A fruit and veggie hammock (seriously, how cute is this tho), to free up your precious counter space for prep work *and* keep your bananas and apples at eye height so you might actually, well, eat one.
8. A wireless charger *frame* so when you're not powering up your device, you get a nice little extra bit of home decor. Why clutter up your bedside table with chargers when you can just pop this right on?
9. A set of Shoe Slotz for any Carrie Bradshaw with way too many pairs of pumps to fit into an NYC-sized closet. Just put one shoe on the shelf, top with a ~Shoe Slot~, and stack the other shoe on top. You just DOUBLED your storage space.
10. Or a ~secret~ slim profile shoe rack, because that pile of shoes in your closet or mudroom is a mess, makes it harder to pick which shoes to wear, and might end up leaving scuffs on your favorite kicks. Plus, it's actually such a chic piece of furniture!
Btw, the image is of two of the cabinets next to each other! Check out a TikTok of the shoe rack in action.
Promising review: "Love the shoe storage. Mostly bought for the look, not practicality. These fit sandals/anything flat like Birks, running shoes, and Air Forces fine, but anything taller won't fit. Six shoes total for one cabinet fit. Would buy again. Does as advertised and easy on the eyes." —mmaj
Get it from Amazon for $100.59+ (available in four colors)
11. A lamp with such a smart design — it hooks right over the back of your headboard so you can have just the right amount of low-level light for reading before bed. It's especially great if you don't have enough space for a bedside table with a lamp!
This is designed to slide over headboards up to 1.5 inches thick but reviewers say it will stretch for larger headboards.
Promising review: "Great little headboard lamps. Make reading before going to sleep a joy. No more trying to find the right light angle. Love them, so I decided to get a couple for my husband." —Gurpreet
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
12. An over-the-cabinet storage system that'll finally neaten up your three curling irons, plus your straightener and blow dryer in an otherwise-unused space. Bonus? No more tripping over random cords on your way to pee.
13. A truly genius picture frame designed to display and store all of your kids' masterpieces, so they're not in storage bins or drawers. Each frame opens up to reveal an interior space with elastic straps to hang onto up to 50(!!) pieces you're not (currently) displaying so you can rotate their art!
Check it out on TikTok!
It displays 8.5 by 11 with the (included) mat and 10 by 12.5 without!
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this. Got it, hung it, put in art and IMMEDIATELY turned around and ordered a second one. Two are a must so you can hang one vertically and one horizontally. What an ideal solution to displaying art. If it’s left out it inevitably gets torn or ruined. This keeps it safe, and displays it perfectly on the wall. IN LOVE!" —Sara Lazaro
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in eight finishes)
Americanflat is a NYC-based small biz making cool home decor products.
14. Command spray bottle mounts to corral your cleaning supplies and free up extra storage space in your under-sink cabinet or linen closet, because every square inch counts! Each one can hold up to 2.5 pounds, and (like with any Command product) you don't need any tools or hardware to install, and it won't leave any damage behind.
Promising review: "I followed the directions exactly and these adhered just like they are supposed to. I am using them for spray cleaner bottles inside my kitchen cabinet. They are so helpful! Before, the bottles would often fall over and make a mess. These hangers make it easy to grab and spray a countertop to get it clean quickly. I'm buying another set now." —truffles01
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.59.
15. A fire extinguishing spray that's compact to fit where you need to keep it handy in the kitchen and is housed in a convenient and easy-to-use aerosol-style can so you don't need to spend precious time figuring out how to even *work* a fire extinguisher when every moment counts.
This is designed for small kitchen fires, is great for grease fires (an evergreen reminder to NEVER throw water on a grease fire), and provides 32 seconds of discharge (4x longer than regular fire extinguishers). And btw, the spray is actually biodegradable!
Promising review: "I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy to use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can. In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house." —K. Zander
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
16. A beanbag cover you can ~stuff~ with all of the plush animals you have cluttering your kid's room (or...your entire home). Just stuff and zip, and you've got a whole beanbag! Storage + comfy seating = a more peaceful playroom.
Promising review: "Perfect for decluttering the dozens of stuffed animals that my kids have collected! I didn’t want to throw them out so this was the perfect solution for saving space!" —allthingsrayrayk
Promising review: "My kids (6 and 8) have beds overrun with stuffed animals. I’ve tried to downsize but they weren’t having it. No room for hammocks or shelves just for plushies. This solution is genius!! It arrived today and it fit almost all of their plushies (I bought them each their own). The handle is great for them to drag it around to sit on. So happy with this purchase."—Barlow Girl
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).