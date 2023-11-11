Skip To Content
    49 Products For People Who Don't Have Any Space

    Compact and space-saving products that'll make your place seem bigger, because every square inch counts.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Nesting food storage containers in a rainbow of colors to make matching the lid easier than ever (each container has a dot with the same color as the lid right on the bottom!) — and of course, these take up, like, *no* room in your cabinets.

    You know that thing when you're prepping ingredients or packing away leftovers and you just CAN'T find the lid that fits?! No more. You can freeze, 'em, microwave 'em, and pop 'em in the top rack of your dishwasher, too!

    Promising review: "We absolutely love this set of food storage containers! The fact that all the pieces stack together and all the lids snap together is genius — really great for small kitchens like mine. I also love how the container and lid are color-coordinated. It makes finding the right lid for the right size container a breeze. They're also just a cheerful color scheme that's fun to look at. A++ buy!" —Abbey Thompson

    Get the set of five containers and lids from Amazon for $23.79 (also available in three color sets).

    2. A laundry folding board that'll, in a few quick moves, transform your wrinkled piles of clothes into *neat*, *easy-to-sort-through* stacks o' crispness, which take up MUCH less space in your closet...and even your suitcase.

    The folding board in black
    A reviewer's shirts folded neatly in a drawer, stacked sideways so they can see all the designs
    Promising review: "Let me start off with this: I hate folding laundry. I absolutely hate it. I've seen this thing all over social media. I decided to try it out and OH. MY. GOSH. I freaking love it! It's super easy to use and my clothes are perfectly folded every time. As weird as it sounds, I actually look forward to folding my laundry now. I wish I had purchased this sooner! I like the design it has and I love how compact it is. After I'm finished folding my laundry, I just fold up the folding board and tuck it away! It's lightweight and seems durable. I recommend this to everyone, even those who hate folding clothes. I was skeptical at first, but after trying it out, I am 100% satisfied with my purchase and this product! It's worth every penny!" —Kayli

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five colors).

    3. The newest 2022 version (it has a built-in light, dark mode, and TWICE the storage!!) of the original basic Kindle so you can save storage space (and money) on all the books you love — you can even check ebooks out from your local library to your Kindle *for free*.

    A model holding the black Kindle with text &quot;glare-free screen that reads like real paper&quot;
    It's glare-free, and has an adjustable front light so you can read in ANY lighting condition — including outside and in the dark! The battery life is also now extended so you can read for up to SIX WEEKS on a single charge.

    Promising review: "I guess technically it’s a downgrade since I am trading in a 2015 Paperwhite and going with the basic Kindle. I love it so far. Dark mode is the best thing ever! It remembers my dark mode setting so once I hit dark mode, it adjusts back to that setting automatically. (On regular mode, I have it at 17, on dark mode I have it at 7.) It’s SUPER light and feels like you’re holding nothing. The cover I got doesn’t add much weight so it’s very comfortable to hold for long periods of time. I’ve had it a week and use it at least 45 minutes every day and the battery is at 63%. At this rate it’ll last me about a month between charges which is really awesome. I hesitated to get this model because it is, technically, a downgrade, as I mentioned but I feel like I upgraded because the features that enticed me to get the Paperwhite all those years ago are present in this model. It was worth trading in my old model for. I’m very happy with this one." —Great upgrade

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available with or without lockscreen ads, and also available in blue). You can also get it bundled with three months of Kindle Unlimited!

    4. A narrow three-tier rolling cart that nests neatly between your washer and dryer (or in other small spaces that are currently going unused) to store pantry essentials you can reach for easily whenever you need 'em.

    Reviewer image of the cart in between their washer and dryer
    Reviewer image of the cart pulled out from in between the appliances
    Promising review: "This little cabinet was so easy to assemble. It’s small, it’s sturdy, and it’s easy to maneuver. I found this purchase extremely valuable, because it fit in the spot that I planned for it… right next to the washer and dryer." —Amanda Christel

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors)

    5. A durable honeycomb drawer insert to corral your socks, scarves, ties, undies, etc. in style, because a more organized drawer = a drawer that can hold more. Now you can actually see which is which when getting dressed in the morning.

    A reviewer&#x27;s drawer with underwear in the divider
    The pieces just *snap* together for easy assembly, and the design expands to fit whatever size drawer you have.

    Promising review: "Okay, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but...It's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find...Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." —Brigette

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (drawer dividers also available in the same listing).

    6. A folding two-level desk so you can get your WFH on in style without sacrificing permanent space. You can store this right under your bed or couch when not in use!

    Promising review: "I live in a studio apt and work at home sometimes, I needed a desk that could fold up behind couch. It was bigger than expected but still fit perfectly. It is easy to move and is very nice and adds a classy, smart feel to a room. Would recommend for someone with small space who needs to fold up for room." —Faith Miletello

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two sizes and four finishes).

    7. A fruit and veggie hammock (seriously, how cute is this tho), to free up your precious counter space for prep work *and* keep your bananas and apples at eye height so you might actually, well, eat one.

    The macrame net hung below a cabinet with wood dowels and hooks
    Promising review: "I’m so glad I bought one of these for my fruit. It’s super cute and keeps it off my counter top. Loved it so much I bought another one for my veggies!" —Jessica Bordoni

    Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors)

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego–based macrame and wood craft shop run by Anastasia Knapp, who is originally from Ukraine.

    8. A wireless charger *frame* so when you're not powering up your device, you get a nice little extra bit of home decor. Why clutter up your bedside table with chargers when you can just pop this right on?

    The black frame with a phone propped up inside, getting charged
    Promising review: "I’ve had this charger for over a year and still love it! Great quality and beautiful! Being an interior decorator I wanted something pretty that had to be used daily. This is that solution! It holds my iPhone 8 Plus perfectly and even my husbands iPhone X. It’s nice being able to put any photo in that I’d like. I’ve never had an issue with the charge or the stand staying in place. Hopefully more colors are made in the future!" —Larissa Whitt

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in three colors).

    9. A set of Shoe Slotz for any Carrie Bradshaw with way too many pairs of pumps to fit into an NYC-sized closet. Just put one shoe on the shelf, top with a ~Shoe Slot~, and stack the other shoe on top. You just DOUBLED your storage space.

    A before/after of shelves showing the shoes stacked on each other using the Shoe Slots, so the pairs take up half as much space
    It works with men's, women's, and kid's shoes — heels and flats!

    Promising review: "I will spare you the horrific 'before' picture of the complete nightmare that was my closet floor. Just imagine a dusty mess with shoes thrown all over each other in a sad attempt at giving some appearance of order, and you will have a good idea of why buying this shoe organizer was one of the best ideas I've had this year. The floor now looks so neat and tidy I can't believe my eyes every time I open my closet doors." —Veronica, just an average reader, you know?

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in larger packs).

    10. Or a ~secret~ slim profile shoe rack, because that pile of shoes in your closet or mudroom is a mess, makes it harder to pick which shoes to wear, and might end up leaving scuffs on your favorite kicks. Plus, it's actually such a chic piece of furniture!

    Two white slim entryway storage holders with rattan shaped in half moons small gold handles to open oup the two compartments on each holder
    Model opening the drawers up and putting shoes inside
    Btw, the image is of two of the cabinets next to each other! Check out a TikTok of the shoe rack in action. 

    Promising review: "Love the shoe storage. Mostly bought for the look, not practicality. These fit sandals/anything flat like Birks, running shoes, and Air Forces fine, but anything taller won't fit. Six shoes total for one cabinet fit. Would buy again. Does as advertised and easy on the eyes." —mmaj

    Get it from Amazon for $100.59+ (available in four colors)

    11. A lamp with such a smart design — it hooks right over the back of your headboard so you can have just the right amount of low-level light for reading before bed. It's especially great if you don't have enough space for a bedside table with a lamp! 

    the light with pleated shade slid over a headboard
    This is designed to slide over headboards up to 1.5 inches thick but reviewers say it will stretch for larger headboards.

    Promising review: "Great little headboard lamps. Make reading before going to sleep a joy. No more trying to find the right light angle. Love them, so I decided to get a couple for my husband." —Gurpreet

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    12. An over-the-cabinet storage system that'll finally neaten up your three curling irons, plus your straightener and blow dryer in an otherwise-unused space. Bonus? No more tripping over random cords on your way to pee.

    The silver organizer holding four hot tools in a reviewer&#x27;s bathrooom
    Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable as well(just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place, but the basket fit perfectly to my cabinet). Worth the buy. :)" —Alyssa Jewell

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in seven finishes).

    13. A truly genius picture frame designed to display and store all of your kids' masterpieces, so they're not in storage bins or drawers. Each frame opens up to reveal an interior space with elastic straps to hang onto up to 50(!!) pieces you're not (currently) displaying so you can rotate their art!

    The reviewer opening the hinged white frame to show the stored artwork inside
    A reviewer's gallery wall of kids' art in black frames
    Check it out on TikTok!

    It displays 8.5 by 11 with the (included) mat and 10 by 12.5 without! 

    Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this. Got it, hung it, put in art and IMMEDIATELY turned around and ordered a second one. Two are a must so you can hang one vertically and one horizontally. What an ideal solution to displaying art. If it’s left out it inevitably gets torn or ruined. This keeps it safe, and displays it perfectly on the wall. IN LOVE!" —Sara Lazaro

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in eight finishes)

    Americanflat is a NYC-based small biz making cool home decor products.

    14. Command spray bottle mounts to corral your cleaning supplies and free up extra storage space in your under-sink cabinet or linen closet, because every square inch counts! Each one can hold up to 2.5 pounds, and (like with any Command product) you don't need any tools or hardware to install, and it won't leave any damage behind. 

    reviewer photo of their wall with eight spray bottles each mounted on one of these hangers
    Promising review: "I followed the directions exactly and these adhered just like they are supposed to. I am using them for spray cleaner bottles inside my kitchen cabinet. They are so helpful! Before, the bottles would often fall over and make a mess. These hangers make it easy to grab and spray a countertop to get it clean quickly. I'm buying another set now." —truffles01

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.59.

    15. fire extinguishing spray that's compact to fit where you need to keep it handy in the kitchen and is housed in a convenient and easy-to-use aerosol-style can so you don't need to spend precious time figuring out how to even *work* a fire extinguisher when every moment counts. 

    reviewer image of the product can
    reviewer's burnt food after fire started in toaster oven
    This is designed for small kitchen fires, is great for grease fires (an evergreen reminder to NEVER throw water on a grease fire), and provides 32 seconds of discharge (4x longer than regular fire extinguishers). And btw, the spray is actually biodegradable!

    Promising review: "I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy to use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can. In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house." —K. Zander

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97.

    16. beanbag cover you can ~stuff~ with all of the plush animals you have cluttering your kid's room (or...your entire home). Just stuff and zip, and you've got a whole beanbag! Storage + comfy seating = a more peaceful playroom.

    Reviewer's before photo showing a pile of stuffed animals in a messy room
    Reviewer's after photo showing a tidy room with the stuffed animals hidden inside the bean bag cover
    Promising review: "Perfect for decluttering the dozens of stuffed animals that my kids have collected! I didn’t want to throw them out so this was the perfect solution for saving space!" —allthingsrayrayk

    Promising review: "My kids (6 and 8) have beds overrun with stuffed animals. I’ve tried to downsize but they weren’t having it. No room for hammocks or shelves just for plushies. This solution is genius!! It arrived today and it fit almost all of their plushies (I bought them each their own). The handle is great for them to drag it around to sit on. So happy with this purchase."—Barlow Girl

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).

    17. A spice *drawer* organizer so you can turn the messiest part of the kitchen into a clear, easy-to-read assortment of jars and labels. You'll save cabinet space AND never again accidentally add cumin where you meant to add coriander.

    Spice racks only *wish* they could. These drawer liners are made of a soft foam to keep your jars in the right position (label up!) so you can quickly grab what you need. And you can trim 'em to fit your drawers!

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" —momonono

    Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available in beige).

    18. A 50-pack of super-slim velvet hangers to streamline your closet, allowing you to hang way more tops, blazers, and dresses (oh so many dresses).

    A reviewer&#x27;s closet, with lots of clothes because of the slim hangers
    Because of the velvet coating, spaghetti straps and slippery fabrics won't keep falling off. And unlike similar options, reviewers promise the flocking does *not* come off of these and all over your clothes.

    Promising review: "These hangers do all the work for me. I was finally inspired to rid myself of flimsy tacky dry cleaner hangers and bulky plastic ones — I’d have to size up my clothes in order to determine which ones wouldn’t slide off the plastic. With these hangers, everything works, and the velvet is like an easy-to-use magnet for my clothes. Nothing slips. The space-saving design makes a surprising difference. I share a small master closet and thanks to these hangers my side is roomy and organized now." —E. Marshall

    Get a set of 50 from Amazon for $30.99 (available in eight colors).

    19. A mini KitchenAid stand mixer (it's 3.5 quarts!) that'll be perfectly sized for your counter space. Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.

    A reviewer&#x27;s red mini kitchenaid compared to the full size
    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

    Get it from Amazon for $379.95 (available in nine colors, plus bundles with attachments).

    20. And a KitchenAid attachment organizer that hangs right from — you guessed it — the bottom of your cabinets to free up precious drawers and keep your dough hook, paddle, and whisk attachments ready whenever the urge to bake strikes (aka every day).

    The attachments and organizer hanging from a cabinet
    Choose from either Command strips or wood screws to attach to your cabinetry (shoutout to renters who want their security deposits back).

    Promising review: "Ahhh! Life saver and space saver. These doodads take up so much room in drawers or look hodgepodge in the mixing bowl when not in use. This makes storage purposeful and out of the way. You need this if you have multiple attachments for the mixer. I may need to invest in more hangers as I accumulate an attachment for every purpose." —jlavoie2

    Get it from 3D Home Solution on Etsy for $11 (available in three colors).

    3D Home Solution is based in Texas and makes all kinds of home organization solutions that'll make you think "Huh, why didn't I think of that?"

    21. A zero-installation-required magnetic stove shelf for keeping your most-used seasonings at arm's reach. Who *doesn't* need additional storage space in what is truly the best room in your home?

    The shelf on top of the back of a stove range holding oil, salt and pepper shakers, other spices, and a mortar and pestle
    Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in three colors and three sizes from 24" to 30".) It also comes in a deluxe version for $49.99 with four magnets instead of the standard two).

    Stove Shelf is a small biz, and all shelves are manufactured in the U.S.

    22. An under-cabinet jar opener so you can keep a very *handy* tool out of sight, out of mind (until you need it for those pesky pickles) and most importantly: out of your drawers.

    A hand opening a jar using the opener mounted underneath a cabinet
    Promising review: "A simple but very useful product. We have purchased six of them for our own use plus to give as gifts. The bottom line is this product works, does what it claims it will do which is to remove jar lids. It is easy to mount underneath a cabinet, in the kitchen. So far my wife nor I have found a lid we can't remove using this device. With it permanently mounted it is always in the same place and not lost in some drawer. We have one in the kitchen of our house and our motorhome. It is well-built and should last for many years. Everything needed to install is included." —Joe B.

    Get it from Amazon $13.25.

    23. A minimalist silverware tray that'll help you save drawer space, make emptying the dishwasher easier and keep the cutlery for becoming ~clutter-ly~. No forking room left in your kitchen?? No problem.

    The organizer in grey with silverware organized at an angle inside
    It also comes in a version just for knives.

    Promising review: "I thought this would be handy, and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two, because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.92.

    24. A Command key rail/organizer to make the most of your doors or closet wall space. Reviewers use it from everything from bags to masks to necklaces to measuring cups! And since it's Command, you can feel confident you're keeping the paint work intact.

    A reviewer&#x27;s bags hung on the four hooks attached to a door
    It comes with four hooks attached and can hold up to two pounds. Reviewers use it come 

    Promising review: "I installed this key rail beside my front door and hang both my keys and my facemarks on it when enter my home. I haven't lost track of my keys since I put it up and don't walk out the door without a mask on. Installation was easy and fast and so far the key rail has stayed on the wall where I put it." —P.B. Reader 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.45 (available in black and white).

    25. A clip-on silicone strainer, because why waste drawer space on a full-size colander or struggle with losing half of your noodles down the drain?? This bb is smaller AND easier to use.

    A model pouring out pasta water with one hand, with the green strainer clipped on the pot
    I finally listened to my own advice and bought one of these. It clips easily on my pots, even though the walls are thick and slightly curved at the top. I can dump out pasta water without having to dirty a whole-ass colander (or even store one in my New York City kitchen), and set the pasta aside to dry in the pot until I'm ready to mix with sauce or serve. And I just toss it right in the dishwasher for the next use!

    Promising review: "I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colanders, every kind of lid converter...........This strainer is the best ever. When the pot is too heavy for me to hold to drain off the water, with this I can still hold on with both hands, and then when it is mostly drained, I set the pot in the sink to continue to drain. Washes up like a dream, or toss in the dishwasher. I do not know how I lived without this strainer. Now I can get rid of probably 20 items out of my kitchen!" —SGA

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors).

    26. A set of ~as-seen-on-TV~ Wonder Hangers that'll help prevent those pesky snags and wrinkles caused by overcrowded closets (and actually see what's in there!). Time for a shopping spree, because you suddenly have more room.

    An image showing the steps how it hangs five hangers (any kind!) from the one wonder hanger
    Just hang five hangers along the bottom, then release one of the hooks hanging from your closet rod. Look how compact it gets!

    Promising review: "I've been struggling for years for find the best way to maximize my closet space, until now! I have been pleasantly surprised and impressed! I find these hangers easy to use (they come pre-assembled. No fighting to get piece to fit just right, etc). It's easy to see exactly what items are on the hanger too which is a big plus! I've already placed an order for two additional sets. I'd definitely recommend this product to someone who fights to utilize every inch of closet space they've got in their home or apartment!" —Emily

    Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and in packs of 6 through packs of 50).