17 Inexpensive Planters And Flower Pots That’ll Help Your Plants Look Their Best

1. A set of self-watering planters that are as adorable as they are practical. If you can't find someone to plant-sit for you while you're on vacation, no worries at all — they will take care of themselves. Just fill up the bottom tray and the water absorption rope will keep your babies well fed for 7–10 days!
Promising review: "So pretty!! They're perfect for plant lovers. The different sizes are great and the watering is no mess. No more spilling water on the floor or tables. Worth every penny will be buying different colors in the future....I need more plants first!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $19.89+ (available in three colors and three size variations)
2. A set of sunflower-painted planters because each pot brings an ever so cheery vibe and will brighten up your home. You can even grow some sunflowers in here because you can *never* have too many!
Promising review: "I was very impressed with these pots. The sizes are perfect for my house plants. The sunflower design was very pretty. Price was unbelievably good. They even have drainage which is important. I loved them so much that I bought a second set. Came very well packaged as well." —cheryl aguigui
Get a set of three from Amazon for $18.99.
3. A hanging glass terrarium that is perfect for plant propagation and makes for absolutely ~amazing~ decor.
The set also comes with two nail hooks so you can hang them!
Promising review: "The Wall Hanging Glass Terrariums Planter is nothing short of a visual delight. Each terrarium, with its clear glass and sophisticated design, serves as a window to a mini ecosystem, bringing a touch of nature directly to your walls. What struck me most was how these terrariums have the power to transform any mundane space into an artful oasis. When sunlight dances off the glass, casting gentle reflections, the effect is mesmerizing. Their placement on the wall not only saves space but also elevates the room's aesthetic, making it feel both modern and organic at the same time." —Campinggirl
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a set of four or six).
4. A disco ball planter so not only will you have a beautiful home for your plants but you'll be able to dance the night away with this hanging above you. It comes with a sturdy chain and a macrame hanger making for easy setup — so groovy!
It also comes with an acrylic desk stand if you don't want to bother hanging it up!
Promising review: "I’m completely obsessed with this disco planter! I really liked that it came with the option to use a drip line bottom feed system. The macrame hanger was a nice bonus too! Very cute planter that catches the light well. Looks like a million bucks in my collection." —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $25.17+ (available in three colors and three sizes).
5. An adorable 3D-printed booty planter that comes in so many gorgeous colors. Your plants are going to look absolutely *booty*ful in these smiling pots!
Moonlit Earthworms is a small business that specializes in 3D-printed planters!
Promising review: "I can’t wait for my daughter to see this, she asked for 'something cute' for the plant on her desk at work. This is beyond cute!! Love it, thank you. 😊" —Amy Maher
Get it from Moonlit Earthworms on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in 11 colors and three sizes).
6. A toilet planter because who doesn't love a hilarious bathroom novelty item? It's the perfect thing for your tiny succulents to grow and thrive.
Promising review: "This is the best weird pot I could ever get! It’s made very well and has a wide drainage hole at the bottom with a plastic mesh covering to prevent soil from spilling out. I’ve planted a baby pilea in mine and it’s so far been thriving in the pot! The soil stays pretty moist for a couple of days in between waterings. Makes a great gift for a plant buddy :)" —college_kid_cheap
Get it from Amazon for $6.58+ (available in two sizes).
7. A set of three ceramic planters with a marble glaze that look sooo much more expensive than they really are, but no one needs to know that. 🤫 They're perfect for mini succulents and you can *plant* them all around your home for decor.
Promising review: "These little planters were a great buy; they came well packaged and in perfect condition. The design is really cute and looks marble-y. They do have an opening for drainage and I loved that they came with the wooden saucer. Pay attention to the dimensions (they are really tiny, perfect for tiny succulents or seedlings)." —Laur
Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.90+ (available in grey or multicolor).
8. Or a set of five tiny ceramic planters because not all great things come in large packages. These beautifully colored tiny pots make adorable homes for succulents and cacti.
Promising review: "These are perfect for planting real succulents or using with fake ones. The little pots are the perfect size and have a rough stone-like outside. The colors are a perfect variety of pastels. I paired with some bright succulents and they are a great addition to my living room decor. They do have little holes in the bottom for real planting. Packaged so neat and safe. Could easily gift them to someone. I kept the box and foam inserts to use for moving them." —Combatbarbie365
Get a set of five from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A light pink 3D-printed heart pot that's made with biodegradable plastic produced from cornstarch. Your plant babies hold a special place in your heart, so pot them in this adorable lil' planter.
Miss Planty Pants is a woman-owned small business based in New Jersey making 3D-printed planters.
Promising review: "It exceeds my expectations!!! My favorite color is pink and of course I had to plant my pink arrow plant in this fabulous planter. Love it so much." —Liza Tano
Get it from Miss Planty Pants on Etsy for $14.99+ (available in five sizes and with or without a drip tray).
10. A Baby Groot planter because he. is. Groot — and he demands that you put a plant in him! You can't possibly say no to housing the cutest creature (or tree?) that Marvel has ever created.
Promising review: "Love this little Groot plant holder! The details are so much better than I expected! I purchased the heart hands and it is too cute! Would highly recommend. Would also make a great gift for a teacher, etc. plant a succulent and it's the perfect gift!" —J. Palmer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11. A ceramic planter that's super sleek, so if you love to keep a minimalistic household, this one's for you. It has a drainage hole and saucer to go along with it so your plants will be thriving in no time.
Promising review: "At first I thought the price was a bit steep...but as soon as I received the planter I was thrilled with it. It comes with everything you need and it looks really nice and clean. It already has a drain hole...also comes with a plug if you wanna plug the hole up. Comes with filler so that the water can drain easier. The saucer is not attached to the planter but when placed underneath it looks as if it is and looks really modern and clean. Also came with a little net to put over the drain hole so that the dirt does not leak out into the saucer. Very cool product and I highly recommend it!!!" —Wojciech Kielar
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
12. An herb planter set so you can grow your own basil, mint, rosemary, and anything else you love to cook with. It'll turn your kitchen window sill into a aesthetic indoor garden!
Promising review: "The Barnyard Designs Farmhouse Herb Garden Planter Set is a charming indoor planter with a tray. Its rustic design adds a touch of farmhouse style to any space. Perfect for growing herbs indoors, it's a functional and aesthetically pleasing addition to your home." —Charming Indoor Planter
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in six colors).
13. A half-face planter that'll give your home an artsy museum vibe. You can even give the sculpture some silly hair with some strings of pearls or maybe even some string of dolphins?
Promising review: "Purchased as an accent piece for my home. It looks exactly as pictured and is very lightweight. Looks like a high-end Jonathan Adler-esque piece." —Jasmine Dickerson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).
14. A succulent planter for your cottagecore aesthetic that features some adorable mushrooms and an owl. Alice in Wonderland whooo?
Promising review: "This is such a pretty planter. It's very detailed and I like that it has a drain hole. It will work great for a succulent." —The Ellers
Get it from Amazon for $8.53.