    26 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions

    By the time you get to the end of this post, we've calculated over $900 of savings — that's over $30 per swap on average.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite inexpensive beauty buy that's BETTER than the original version. Here are the beautiful and money-saving results, plus some more inexpensive beauty products reviewers say are better than the original:

    1. Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks have results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect (just like...or better than...the more expensive Hanacure).

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Promising review: "I was gifted the Hanacure masks and loved them but they're just way too pricey. I heard SO many wonderful things about the skin 1004 zombie mask and at about $2.50 a pop, why not?! Let me tell you, this mask is just straight up magic. I didn't notice any changes to my skin immediately but a few hours later when I looked in the mirror I was shocked at how wonderful my skin looked. I've never noticed a difference like this. Hanacure who?!?? don't get me wrong, the Hanacure mask is amazing and magical too but it's expensive and impossible to maintain the twice weekly mask schedule recommended. This Zombie mask is every bit as magical with better results in my opinion. And it's super funny.  A lot of the reviews mention a bad smell which I was worried about but I didn't notice a smell and I'm so sensitive to smell I can't used scented lotions, lip balms etc. Bottom line, this is better than Hanacure both price and results wise."Dana Dane

    Skin1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks: $17.98 at Amazon (for eight masks).

    Hanacure All-in-One Set: $110 at Hanacure (enough for four masks).

    You save: $92.02

    2. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip combines a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's fairly new but already seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and non-sticky finish. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!

    Three models with the light pink oil on their lips
    Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long lasting, shee,r and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky than this is really for you 😁" —Lola

    NYX Fat Lip Drip: $8.97 at Amazon (available in seven shades, plus clear).

    Dior Glow Lip Oil: $40 at Sephora (available in seven shades, plus clear).

    You save: $31.03

    3. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural looking (and not glittery) glow — especially if you're not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephan Bronzing Drops. 

    The four shades, in squeeze tubes
    A reviewer with glowing skin
    Promising review: "I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream ( it helps with my bad wrinkles) I mixed it and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than drunk elephant." —raegan kuball

    Promising review: "I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan, and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power too. Recommend." —ggvega

    L'Oreal Lumi Glotion: $12.96 at Amazon (available in four shades).

    Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops: $38 at Sephora.

    You save: $25.03

    4. Wet n Wild Catsuit Liquid Lipsticks saturate your lips with matte color and last ALL DAY, rivaling Jeffree Star's Velour Lipsticks.

    An assortment of the Wet n Wild lipsticks in various bright and subdued colors, all open and showing the doefoot applicator
    "I used to use Jeffree Star lipsticks, but now I buy these. The colors are good, and they last all day. Plus they're cruelty-free and vegan too, for a fraction of the price." —Brittany J.

    Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Lipstick: $4.98 at Amazon (more shades available here).

    Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick: $18 at Jeffree Star (available in 36 colors).

    You save: $13.02

    5. NYX Epic Ink Liner delivers the perfect wing every single time — without letting your money 💸 fly 💸 away like other brands.

    "Basically like the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, but better and way cheaper. The only eyeliner where I've been able to get a perfect wing every time. EVERY. TIME." —kris97

    "It's the best liquid liner I've *ever* used (and I've been wearing winged liquid liner every day for 11 years, so I've tried quite a few high end and drugstore options). I've had it for three months now, and it hasn't dried out — not even a little bit!" —mollykat66

    NYX Epic Ink Liner: $9.20 at Amazon (available in black and brown).

    Kat Von D Tattoo Liner: $25 at Sephora (available in black and brown).

    You save: $18.21.

    6. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer brightens your under eye without creasing while treating them with goji berry and haloxyl — plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape.

    A reviewer holding the concealer to show the sponge applicator, and a before and after of one eye without the concealer on, with a pronounced dark circle, and another eye with concealer, with barely any dark circle
    instagram.com

    "Honestly, the MVP. They have a fluffier, lighter formula than Tarte's Shape Tape, and I found that they last longer on the face. Tarte is good, but after 8+ hours, it creases." —e45a62c6a4

    Maybelline Age Rewind Concealer: $7.12 at Amazon (available in 18 shades).

    Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer: $15.50 at Tarte (available in 37 shades).

    You save: $8.38

    7. Eco Tools Perfecting Blender Duo blends your makeup to perfection — plus you get two sponges for less than a *half* of the price of ONE original Beautyblender.

    A hand with one large bright green sponge and one smaller pale green sponge, both with flat tops and sides for application
    "Literally a better sponge than the Beautyblender or the Real Techniques sponge. Not just [comparable], but a better product. My foundation literally looks smooth as hell when I use them, even on areas where I have tons of texture." —Rachel Broghammer, Facebook

    Eco Tools Sponge Duo: $9.99 at Amazon (for a set of two).

    Original Beautyblender: $19 at Amazon.

    You save: $10.99

    8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara is sworn by over *170,000* 5-star reviewers for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush. Tons of reviewers say it's a better version of cult-faves like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (and even Diorshow!).

    Promising review: "OK. So I’m a mascara snob! This is better than Dior Show, better than Better than Better than Sex. I’ve orders this repeatedly about 14x and you won’t be dissatisfied , I PROMISE. I use micellar water to remove my makeup on little cotton squares. EASY. Take a chance. $4.99 vs $40 for Dior. You can’t go wrong❤️" —john t dowell

    Promising review: "I can only praise this mascara! It’s easy to put on, you control how dramatic you want your lashes. No smudge. Very easy to remove and the BEST part is the price!! In my opinion this is better than Better than Sex. Definitely love and will buy again" —Mayra Zambrano

    Essence Lash Princess Mascara: $4.99 at Amazon.

    Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara: $29 at Sephora (available in black and brown).

    You save: $24.01

    9. The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) has a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots, without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. One reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!

    amazon.com

    Btw, while some reviewers with curl types 4a–c like the oval brush, if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step *paddle* brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind! You can get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    Promising review: "I thought my Chi hairdryer was good, but this takes it to a new level. My hair is very wavy, but I was able to straighten it very easily with this dryer. It took much less time, too, than the Chi or DryBar dryer." —Kristy C

    Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush: $39.99+ at Amazon (available in five colors).

    Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush: $108.50 at Amazon

    You save: $68.51

    10. Colourpop's Super Shock Highlighter in "Wisp" will help you glow up just the same as the much pricer Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector, thanks to the cream-powder formula and blendable, pearlized finish.

    Three arms in three different skin tones showing swatches of three Colourpop highlighter shades, one of which is &quot;Wisp&quot;
    "A great color [match] for the Becca highlighter in 'Opal!' Great for medium skin tones." —shannonstl.

    Colourpop Super Shock Highlighter in "Wisp:" $9 at Colourpop (available in 19 shades total).

    Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector in "Opal:" $42 at Sephora (available in five shades total).

    You save: $33.

    11. NYX Pore Filler minimizes pores and creates a smooth canvas for makeup — just like the pricier Benefit Porefessional Primer.

    The bottle of NYX pore-filler with a swatch of the product behind
    "Legit the best primer I've ever used. I love it more than Benefit's Porefessional, and it's like one-third of the price." —flightyzeus

    NYX Pore Filler: $9.47 at Amazon.

    Benefit The Porefessional Face Primer: $34 at Sephora.

    You save: $24.53.

    12. The Balm's "Hot Mama!" recreates the look of cult beauty fave Nars Blush in "Orgasm" (for $12 less) — even with a hint of shimmer.

    The Balm powder blush compact, which is in a retro pinup style, with an included mirror
    Submitted by zoep447fc3ec3

    The Balm in "Hot Mama": $18.05 at Amazon.

    Nars blush in "Orgasm": $32 at Sephora (also available in 20 other shades).

    You save: $13.95.

    13. Coty Airspun Translucent Powder never looks cakey and trounces expensive brands' setting powders — looking at you, Laura Mercier powder.

    An image of the Coty Airspun powder packaging, plus a list and examples of the shades available
    "Totally kicks the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder's ass!"—samanthas4cc98a2a4

    Amazon reviewers say this version is just as good or better too!

    Coty Airspun Translucent Extra Coverage Face Powder: $14.40 at Amazon (available in six shades).

    Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder: $43 at Sephora (available in four shades).

    You save: $28.60.

    14. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks come in a set of three minis (for under $10!) so if you've been looking at the Laneige ones to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight, you might want to try these. Plus they're sized perfectly for travel.

    A reviewer holding the mini jars in red, green, and pink
    amazon.com

    For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! 

    Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela

    Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks: $9.90 for a set of three (available in four scent sets).

    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $24+ (available in 10 scents).

    You save: $14.10

    15. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream is designed to deflate your under eye bags (some say better than Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Cream), hydrate your delicate skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your under eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C & E.

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy

    LilyAna Naturals Retinol Eye Cream: $24+ at Amazon.

    Shideido Benefiance Wrinkle Cream: $75 at Shideido.

    You save: $51.

    16. Maybelline Tattoo Studio Pencils glide on with no tugging, with a creamy formula that rivals Urban Decay's eye pencils.

    Promising review: "Love this eyeliner and i think its way better than the urban decay one i was using." —itsmedb

    Promising review: "You don't need a high-end eyeliner from urban decay or bobbi brown. I have oily lids and this is smudge-proof, lasts all day. I use it to tight-line my eyes and it glides on like silk. This will be my go-to eyeliner from now on :) Thanks Maybelline for saving me money!" —Jenny

    Maybelline New York TattooStudio Gel Eyeliner Pencil: $5.87+ at Amazon (available in 19 colors).

    Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil: $25 at Sephora (available in 33 colors).

    You save: $19.13.

    17. Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara fans out lashes and curls them just as well as Benefit's Roller Lash Mascara — similar pink packaging, vastly different prices.

    A reviewer&#x27;s eyes in two images: one with mascara on one eye and not on the other to show the difference the mascara makes, and one with the mascara on both eyes, with defined, lengthened looking lashes
    amazon.com

    "It has become my holy grail of mascaras and is an even better and less expensive version of Roller Lash from Benefit. I have very fair lashes and am always looking for the ultimate mascara with a lot of volume that stays put all day. Even the washable version of Lash Sensational needs a good eye makeup remover to take it off at the end of the day. I've never had my lashes look so long and lush!" —alisonm43cd2fbbc

    Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara: $8.53 at Amazon (available in five colors).

    Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara: $28 at Sephora (available in black and brown).

    You save: $19.47.

    18. NYX Micro Brow outlasts Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, has the same colors, and will make your brows look better than ever.

    The NYX pencil, which has a spoolie on one end, plus an swatch example of what the pencil looks like when drawn on
    "Just as good as the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz! It's literally half the cost. I use the color 'taupe' in the NYX version, and it's exactly the same as the color 'taupe' in ABH. It's just as precise with just as much color payoff. This product has saved me so much money and my brows still look awesome." —yesnokatyso

    "The NYX version is about half the price as the Brow Wiz, and from years of experience using both, the NYX pencil lasts over twice as long as the Brow Wiz, and the colors are so much better for me." —oatmeal1991

    NYX Micro Brow Pencil: $8.35 at Amazon (available in 12 shades).

    Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz: $25 at Sephora (available in 12 shades).

    You save: $16.65.

    19. ColourPop Pressed Blush swipes on easily and delivers a rosy glow similar to Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush — and is available in twice as many shades.

    The compacts of blush
    Submitted by juliav4ffadaed3

    ColourPop Pressed Blush: $12 at ColourPop (available in 20 shades).

    Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush: $30 at Sephora (available in 10 shades).

    You save: $18.

    20. Milani Stay Put Brow Color will stop you spending all your cash on Anastasia Dip Brow pomade — it's just as good AND actually comes with the spoolie and brush applicator.

    The Milani brow color, which comes in a gel pot, plus the double-sided applicator (one side angled brush, one side spoolie), plus a fake eyebrow drawn on a surface to show what the strokes of the gel color look like
    "WAY better than Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow!" —tylerftsdk

    Milani Stay Put Brow Color: $8.85 at Amazon (brush included; available in five shades).

    Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow: $21 at Sephora (brush sold separately for $18; available in 11 shades).

    You save: $30.15.

    21. Physicians Formula Diamond Dust adds a gorgeous shimmer onto your eyelids, cheeks, or anywhere else for a truly ~glowing~ finish — and reviewers say if you're looking for a bit less pigmented version of Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb, this is perfect!

    reviewer with some of the powder on their cheekbones
    the compact and a finger with some of the product on it
    Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok — the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!

    Promising review: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" —camielle parent

    Physician's Formula Diamond Dust: $12.48 at Amazon.

    Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb: $42 at Sephora.

    You save: $29.52

    22. Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer to keep your favorite eye makeup look on lock all day AND all night — *no* creasing, *no* budging. That's right, you will NOT have to reapply before your evening plans.

    A reviewer showing their completed eye makeup at 8:30am
    The same reviewer with the eye makeup looking the same at 6:30 pm
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe

    Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later: $12.59 at Amazon.

    Urban Decay Primer Potion: $27 at Amazon.

    You save: $14.41

    23. Elizavecca's collagen-infused ~protein treatment~ is an intense at-home mask that'll help your strands look and feel less damaged in just five minutes. It's basically a time machine for your hair is what I'm saying — and seeeeveral reviewers say they prefer it to the beloved Olaplex bond-builder.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor&#x27;s before and after: frizzier, limper hair before and wavy, full-looking hair after
    BuzzFeed / Bek O'Connell

    Reviewers with all hair types (straight to curl types including 4C) and bleached and color-treated hair all love this! Btw, this is the same brand that makes the Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask so many people swear by.

    Promising review: "This is a miracle product. Works better than Olaplex. My hair is soft and shiny and my curls are bouncy with no frizz. I just add some of this to my conditioner when I wash my hair and it always comes out looking great! The smell is really nice too, and what a lovely price!" —Amy W.

    Promising review: "Better than Olaplex. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article. The reviews were so good I ordered it. Y’all. It came today. My hair looks like I spent all day at the salon. My hair didn’t look this good after my last Olaplex treatment and blowout. All I did after my shower was brush my hair. I added NO PRODUCT and my hair was soft, not frizzy, shiny, and just so easy to work with. It looked amazing. I am genuinely shocked and highly recommend you guys try this. I’m a real human and I’m not paid for this. Try it for yourself!" —arica kay

    Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Treatment: $9 at Amazon.

    Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother: $30 at Amazon.

    You save: $21

    And check out the BuzzFeed Shopping writer pictured above's Elizavecca hair mask review for her first-hand experience (it's #1 in the post)!

    24. E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer is infused with squalene to hydrate, smooth over skin for a seamless finish, and hold onto makeup for all-day staying power — better than Benefit's Porefessional Primer. You mayyyy have seen this all over TikTok, and the reviews back up the hype!

    A reviewer showing their pores being blurred after using the primer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Better than Benefit. Such a great primer. It's worth paying a little more for when other sites are sold out." —Alyssa

    Promising review: "Workers better than everything else I've tried including Porefessional. Held up really well with my makeup all day and works great with my eyeshadow. Doesn't feel heavy. Will buy again." —Tia DeFye

    E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer: $10 at Amazon.

    Benefit The Porefessional Pore-Minimizing Primer: $34 at Sephora.

    You save: $24.

    25. Kyda Soap Brow Kit comes complete with pomade and a spoolie to brush those eyebrow hairs UP UP and UP (without the lather some people find with actual soap brows) — with all-day staying power. It *also* conditions those hairs to help encourage brow growth! Why spend the money on Anastasia Brow Freeze?

    A reviewer showing a before/after of their brows after brushing up with the spoolie and soap
    amazon.com

    Just wet the spoolie, drag through the pomade, and brush UP.

    Promising review: "Amazing!!! I’ve used the Anastasia Brow Freeze and this is honestly so much better, a lot less messier and less sticky. Plus, I didn’t realize it came in a two-pack, so definitely great value for $$$." —Amazon Customer

    Promising review: "I love this, I do the minimal with my brows. I use the Anastasia gel but this works better and holds well." —Regina Villalobos

     Kyda Soap Brow Kit: $7.99 at Amazon (for a pack of two pomades and two spoolies).

    Anastasia Brow Freeze: $23 at Sephora (you have to buy the spoolie separately for $17).

    You save: $32.01.

    26. CeraVe Retinol Serum lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum).

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after with reduced redness, texture, acne and scarring
    amazon.com

    And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. 

    Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman

    CeraVe Retinol Serum: $14.64 at Amazon.

    Murad Renewal Retinol Serum: $92 at Sephora.

    You save: $77.02.

    When you realize if you buy everything on this list instead of the expensive version, you'd save over $929 total:

    Submissions and reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.