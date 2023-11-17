26 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions

Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long lasting, shee,r and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky than this is really for you 😁" —Lola



NYX Fat Lip Drip: $8.97 at Amazon (available in seven shades, plus clear).



Dior Glow Lip Oil: $40 at Sephora (available in seven shades, plus clear).

You save: $31.03