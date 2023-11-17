26 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite inexpensive beauty buy that's BETTER than the original version. Here are the beautiful and money-saving results, plus some more inexpensive beauty products reviewers say are better than the original:
1. Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks have results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect (just like...or better than...the more expensive Hanacure).
2. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip combines a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's fairly new but already seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and non-sticky finish. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!
Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long lasting, shee,r and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky than this is really for you 😁" —Lola
NYX Fat Lip Drip: $8.97 at Amazon (available in seven shades, plus clear).
Dior Glow Lip Oil: $40 at Sephora (available in seven shades, plus clear).
You save: $31.03
3. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural looking (and not glittery) glow — especially if you're not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephan Bronzing Drops.
Promising review: "I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream ( it helps with my bad wrinkles) I mixed it and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than drunk elephant." —raegan kuball
Promising review: "I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan, and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power too. Recommend." —ggvega
L'Oreal Lumi Glotion: $12.96 at Amazon (available in four shades).
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops: $38 at Sephora.
You save: $25.03
4. Wet n Wild Catsuit Liquid Lipsticks saturate your lips with matte color and last ALL DAY, rivaling Jeffree Star's Velour Lipsticks.
5. NYX Epic Ink Liner delivers the perfect wing every single time — without letting your money 💸 fly 💸 away like other brands.
6. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer brightens your under eye without creasing while treating them with goji berry and haloxyl — plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape.
7. Eco Tools Perfecting Blender Duo blends your makeup to perfection — plus you get two sponges for less than a *half* of the price of ONE original Beautyblender.
8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara is sworn by over *170,000* 5-star reviewers for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush. Tons of reviewers say it's a better version of cult-faves like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (and even Diorshow!).
9. The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) has a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots, without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. One reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!
10. Colourpop's Super Shock Highlighter in "Wisp" will help you glow up just the same as the much pricer Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector, thanks to the cream-powder formula and blendable, pearlized finish.
11. NYX Pore Filler minimizes pores and creates a smooth canvas for makeup — just like the pricier Benefit Porefessional Primer.
12. The Balm's "Hot Mama!" recreates the look of cult beauty fave Nars Blush in "Orgasm" (for $12 less) — even with a hint of shimmer.
13. Coty Airspun Translucent Powder never looks cakey and trounces expensive brands' setting powders — looking at you, Laura Mercier powder.
14. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks come in a set of three minis (for under $10!) so if you've been looking at the Laneige ones to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight, you might want to try these. Plus they're sized perfectly for travel.
15. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream is designed to deflate your under eye bags (some say better than Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Cream), hydrate your delicate skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your under eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C & E.
16. Maybelline Tattoo Studio Pencils glide on with no tugging, with a creamy formula that rivals Urban Decay's eye pencils.
17. Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara fans out lashes and curls them just as well as Benefit's Roller Lash Mascara — similar pink packaging, vastly different prices.
18. NYX Micro Brow outlasts Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, has the same colors, and will make your brows look better than ever.
19. ColourPop Pressed Blush swipes on easily and delivers a rosy glow similar to Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush — and is available in twice as many shades.
20. Milani Stay Put Brow Color will stop you spending all your cash on Anastasia Dip Brow pomade — it's just as good AND actually comes with the spoolie and brush applicator.
21. Physicians Formula Diamond Dust adds a gorgeous shimmer onto your eyelids, cheeks, or anywhere else for a truly ~glowing~ finish — and reviewers say if you're looking for a bit less pigmented version of Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb, this is perfect!
Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok — the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!
Promising review: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" —camielle parent
Physician's Formula Diamond Dust: $12.48 at Amazon.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb: $42 at Sephora.
You save: $29.52
22. Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer to keep your favorite eye makeup look on lock all day AND all night — *no* creasing, *no* budging. That's right, you will NOT have to reapply before your evening plans.
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later: $12.59 at Amazon.
Urban Decay Primer Potion: $27 at Amazon.
You save: $14.41