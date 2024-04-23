Millennials Are Sharing The Exact Moment They Realized They Weren't "Young" Anymore

9. I used to go to music festivals religiously, and then I took a couple of years off when I had a kid — and bang, now I don't recognize any of the acts on lineups. I barely recognize anyone on the radio or at the Grammys."

"I literally wonder if I should start listening to my dad's fave smooth tunes radio station. Is it my time?!"

—trudia3

"A few years ago now, I sat down to watch the Grammys, and I had NO IDEA who anyone nominated was. I used to be a big music nerd. But nope. No idea."

—wattsstephanie