Rewind·Posted on Apr 5, 2024These 40 Names Are Now Called "Old People Names," And I Am Genuinely Curious If You AgreeSorry to everyone who is about to feel both very old and very attacked.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Last month, this TikTok went super viral where a woman had a revelation about "old people names." @ciaoamberc #momlife #millennial #millennialsoftiktok #parenting ♬ original sound - Ciao AmberC @ciaoamberc/tiktok.com "The other day my daughter told me the name Ashley or Amanda, or my name is Amber, are 'old people' names, and I never thought about it this way," she said. @ciaoamberc/tiktok.com Basically, the younger generation considers millennial names to be "old people names" now. @ciaoamberc/tiktok.com Essentially, "Ashley" is the new "Barbara." @ciaoamberc/tiktok.com ALL of that said, I'm curious if you agree. According to Nameberry, the following are 40 of the most popular millennial names, so let's decide if they're old people's names or not.