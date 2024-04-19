  • Add Yours badge

Millennials, When Was The Exact Moment You Realized You Weren't Young Anymore?

Because, apparently, we're the "old" ones now.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Millennials, you already know we're no longer considered the "younger generation." For quite a while now, Gen Z'ers have been dominating social media and setting all the coolest trends.

So, millennials, I know it's hard, but it's time to have the conversation: When was the exact moment you realized you weren't "young" anymore?

Like, maybe it was when you found that once-huge trends like skinny jeans and side parts were now considered out of style.

Perhaps you work with students, have kids, or have younger siblings and have heard the latest internet lingo, and you realized you had no idea what they even mean.

Maybe it was when you discovered that younger generations now consider millennial names like Ashley or Amanda to be "old people names."

Perhaps it was a major life event in adulthood — like working at the same job for a number of years or buying your first house — that made you think, "Whoa, I'm starting to feel old."

Maybe it was when you realized that some of your favorite celebs, movies, or TV shows from childhood are wayyy older than you thought — like, did you know that Hannah Montana premiered 18 years ago now?!

Or perhaps it was when you heard that some younger generations call the 2000s "vintage" and have no idea what a VCR is, and it made you realize that times have changed!

We want to hear it all! Millennials, in the comments below, tell us the moment you realized you weren't "young" anymore. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.