Justin Trudeau Is Your Cool Substitute Teacher In This Magazine Cover

"Please, Mr. Trudeau was my father. Call me Justin."

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is on the cover of Delta's in-flight magazine, Sky, all manspready and casual.

Trudeau graced the cover in honour of Canada's 150th birthday. And with that pose, he looks like many things other than the prime minister.
Delta

Trudeau graced the cover in honour of Canada's 150th birthday.

And with that pose, he looks like many things other than the prime minister.

Such as a try-hard substitute teacher who tells you Mr. Trudeau was his dad — call him Justin.

"You know who else was basically a rapper? Shakespeare," the sub said, settling into the backwards chair. "And you… https://t.co/GEDTV9z5sN
Carolyn Davis @carojdavis

"You know who else was basically a rapper? Shakespeare," the sub said, settling into the backwards chair. "And you… https://t.co/GEDTV9z5sN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Amirite, fellow youth?

"Cash Money Records, eh fellow teens? You know there's another fun thing called Cash-For-Access, ever heard of that… https://t.co/LrA53dViht
Jeremy Woodcock @jwPencilAndPad

"Cash Money Records, eh fellow teens? You know there's another fun thing called Cash-For-Access, ever heard of that… https://t.co/LrA53dViht

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's almost too easy.

Class, throw away your textbooks, I'm the cool sub... https://t.co/0xjl9ccTBB
Slade Sohmer @Slade

Class, throw away your textbooks, I'm the cool sub... https://t.co/0xjl9ccTBB

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Slade "Don't call me Mr Trudeau, call me Justin. Or J-Dog."
Oliver Willis @owillis

@Slade "Don't call me Mr Trudeau, call me Justin. Or J-Dog."

Reply Retweet Favorite

So nonchalant.

"sup preppy"
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

"sup preppy"

Reply Retweet Favorite

So Backstreet Boys circa 1999.

🎵TELL ME WHYYY AIN'T NOTHING BUT A HEARTACHE🎵 https://t.co/RG0uLoHPdx
darkwing duck fan @vmochama

🎵TELL ME WHYYY AIN'T NOTHING BUT A HEARTACHE🎵 https://t.co/RG0uLoHPdx

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also couldn't help but notice how nicely framed the prime ministerial crotch is.

Framing "prime time" around his spread-eagle crotch is just bad framing. Or is it genius... https://t.co/0EFzuQ5PRq
Beth Elderkin @BethElderkin

Framing "prime time" around his spread-eagle crotch is just bad framing. Or is it genius... https://t.co/0EFzuQ5PRq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, are we just going to ignore this?

He can't be comfortable.
Delta

He can't be comfortable.

And, as usual, people enjoyed it all far too much.

Hold on, I thought SMOKIN' was not allowed on any Delta flights https://t.co/N1AVgKkH5S
Jesse Hawken @jessehawken

Hold on, I thought SMOKIN' was not allowed on any Delta flights https://t.co/N1AVgKkH5S

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

