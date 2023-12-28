Celebrity·Posted 4 hours agoOnly A Real Zac Efron Fan Has Seen At Least Half Of These MoviesReal fans have seen the High School Musical movies at least 374,883 times.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Earlier this month, Zac Efron was awarded with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Leon Bennett / Getty Images In his speech, he thanked High School Musical director Kenny Ortega for giving him his start and mentioned Matthew Perry, whom he starred alongside in 17 Again, as one of his acting inspirations. His newest movie, The Iron Claw, just came to theaters Dec. 22, and it's safe to say that Zac is absolutely thriving rn. So let's take a trip down memory lane and see how many of his movies YOU'VE seen: