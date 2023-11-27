Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    27 Hilarious Tweets About The New "Hunger Games" Movie For Anyone Who Can't Stop Thinking About Lucy Gray And Coriolanus Snow

    Like...I can't stop thinking about Lucy Gray Baird.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is finally out in theaters, and I'm fully back in my Hunger Games era.

    Coriolanus and Lucy Gray Baird staring each down
    Lionsgate / Everett Collection

    It's already received high praise from fans (myself included) of the franchise as well, and is currently holding the number one spot in box office sales.

    A wall of monitors showing the Hunger Games
    Lionsgate / Everett Collection

    So, naturally, people are talking about it, a LOT. Here are 27 of the best and funniest jokes about the movie that I've seen so far:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    Twitter: @starlessluc

    2.

    Lionsgate / Twitter: @pauladxlgado

    3.

    Twitter: @districtshields

    4.

    A24 / Twitter: @hearteyespeeta

    5.

    @rachelzegler / Twitter: @kimichkis

    6.

    Twitter: @skyferrori

    7.

    Twitter: @RhodeToLove

    8.

    @rachelzegler / Twitter: @paralyzedhvart

    9.

    20th Century Fox / Twitter: @bklynb4by

    10.

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @ftwrbarrett

    11.

    Twitter: @kimichkis

    12.

    Lionsgate / Twitter: @LegoRacers2

    13.

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @filmvirgo

    14.

    Twitter: @westsidesorry

    15.

    Lionsgate / Twitter: @wolfiesqualley

    16.

    @tomblyth / Twitter: @dovestydia

    17.

    Twitter: @corioslaynus

    18.

    @rachelzegler / Twitter: @mellarkstars

    19.

    Twitter: @itszaeok

    20.

    @tomblyth  / Twitter: @thisisnotahmad

    21.

    Twitter: @girlonprior

    22.

    Lionsgate / Twitter: @itsnotjess123

    23.

    Twitter: @venusauras