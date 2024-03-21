"The Sims" Is Getting A Movie Adaptation And Will Be Produced By Margot Robbie, So Naturally Fans Are Freaking Out About It

It's no secret that Barbie was one of the biggest movies of 2023, and a lot of that success is due to Margot Robbie's involvement in front of and behind the camera.
And now her production company, LuckyChap, has found their next project: The Sims.
Per Variety, a film adaptation of the hit EA video game The Sims is currently in the works and will be produced by LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment.
Kate Herron, who's best known for directing the first season of Loki, is set to direct the movie and write the script alongside Briony Redman.
There aren't any details about the movie's plot yet, but many Sims fans are wondering if the game's infamous Bella Goth mystery will be included. Only time will tell!
Naturally, people are ELATED by the news:
So, what do you think about The Sims movie? And more importantly, who do you think should be cast in it? Let us know in the comments.
