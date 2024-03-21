Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "The Sims" Is Getting A Movie Adaptation And Will Be Produced By Margot Robbie, So Naturally Fans Are Freaking Out About It

    I, for one, will be sat.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's no secret that Barbie was one of the biggest movies of 2023, and a lot of that success is due to Margot Robbie's involvement in front of and behind the camera.

    Margot in a strapless shimmering gown posing on the red carpet at an Oscar event
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Margot once said that she assured Mattell that Barbie would make a billion dollars before the movie was even greenlit. "I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig,'" she explained. "And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!" Last summer, Barbie made over $1.03 billion in global box office sales, becoming the first solo female-directed film ever to do this. 

    And now her production company, LuckyChap, has found their next project: The Sims.

    A group of animated characters from The Sims game displaying various expressions and gestures as they stand outside with a heart icon overhead
    Electronic Arts / microsoft.com

    Since it's debut in 2000, The Sims has become one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. 

    Per Variety, a film adaptation of the hit EA video game The Sims is currently in the works and will be produced by LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment.

    Animated characters at a moonlit gathering
    Electronic Arts / microsoft.com

    Margot heads LuckyChap alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara. 

    Kate Herron, who's best known for directing the first season of Loki, is set to direct the movie and write the script alongside Briony Redman.

    Kate Herron at an event wearing a floral blouse and a blazer
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

    There aren't any details about the movie's plot yet, but many Sims fans are wondering if the game's infamous Bella Goth mystery will be included. Only time will tell!

    Bella Goth looking over her shoulder by a window with curtains
    Electronic Arts / microsoft.com

    Naturally, people are ELATED by the news:

    ABC / Twitter: @DireDick
    Person in bed gesticulating dramatically, referring to characters from the Sims video game series
    Twitter: @marpeezi
    Kate Middleton in a red coat smiling with a picture of Bella Goth from The Sims game, tweet hints Kate will portray her
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / x.com
    comment reads, if this happens i want a full sims album of artists singing their songs in simlish
    x.com
    Paris Hilton in a jacket with fur collar holding The Sims Online game box at a premiere
    L. Cohen / WireImage / x.com
    Meme of a distressed woman reacting to a scenario where a Sims game kitchen catches fire and doors vanish
    Warner Bros. / x.com
    Fantasia Barrino passionately sings into a microphone on stage with a comment reading, margot robbie? oh she taking simoleon
    x.com
    same production team as saltburn? i dont wanna see anyone draining don lotario&#x27;s hot tub
    x.com

    So, what do you think about The Sims movie? And more importantly, who do you think should be cast in it? Let us know in the comments.

    If you love Sims, you'll love our unhinged Sims scene generator! Create your very own chaotic Sims scene for a chance to win $100. Sul sul!

    Animated character posing for camera in a black outfit with a backdrop of TV show production

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts March 21, 2024; ends March 28, 2024. Must be 13+ and legal resident of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Official rules here: https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeedlabs/image-contest-rules-sims

    Sponsor: BuzzFeed, Inc. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.