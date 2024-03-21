Hot Topic
Let's be honest here: We've all committed some questionable acts towards our sims growing up. For me, it was when my older brother taught me that I could remove the pool ladder, AKA murder. For others, it might have been committing adulterous affairs, AKA woohoo-ing Mortimer Goth in the hot tub. All totally normal and kid-friendly activities!
We created a super-easy AI generator at the bottom of this post so you can take a walk down memory lane and create an unhinged scene of your own. Share your photo in the comments below to be entered to win $100!
Maybe you want to memorialize the Wonka Glasgow Experience in the video game universe forever...
Or maybe you want to give Taylor Swift a new era as a crossing guard...
And maybe, just maybe, you just want to make a cowboy cat...
Whatever it is, it's time to unleash your creativity (and maybe earn $100 while you're at it)! Use our easy and custom AI Sims builder and type in your prompt below:
Show us your best creations in the comments! This contest will be closed to submissions on March 28 2024 at 1 p.m. EST.
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts March 21, 2024; ends March 28, 2024. Must be 13+ and legal resident of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Official rules here: https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeedlabs/image-contest-rules-sims
Sponsor: BuzzFeed, Inc. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
