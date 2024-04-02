Here's The Official Winner Of Our "Make Your Own Sims Scece" Contest And All The Unhinged Runner Ups

Our latest AI Generator contest, a Sims Scene generator, has officially come to a close. Over 1,200 submissions were made using BuzzFeed's new AI-powered engine, where users got to make their own unhinged Sims scene for chance to win $100! But fear not — you can still use the generator even though the contest has concluded!
It was a difficult decision for our judges. We took creativity, originality, and function into account, and it was NOT an easy choice. But without further ado, we're excited to announce that the official winner is...
And we couldn't help but give some shoutouts to the incredibly creative and slightly unnerving runner-ups:
2. "Spaghetti Western"
3. "Lana Del Rey Hugging George Washington Underneath A Cherry Blossom Tree At Night"
4. "Bjork Working At McDonald's"
5. "The Real Housewives Of Sim City"
6. "Mike Dyson"
7. "American Girl Dolls Chilling In A Graveyard"
8. "Shania Twain Gathering A Group Of Girls To Go"
9. "Sad Girl Eating French Fries While Riding Alpaca"
10. "Power Ranger Getting A Mani-Pedi"
11. "Jack Black Square Dancing In A Barn"
12. "Gweneth Paltrow Making Tamales In Hell While Surrounded By Rats"
13. "Abby Lee Miller And Darth Vader On A Date"
14. "Phil Collins Making The Fire Soundtrack That They Used For Tarzan"
15. "Serial Killer Steve Buscemi Eats A Bologna Sandwich In Front Of His Kill Wall"
16. "A Little Girl Smiling Close To The Camera In Front Of A Burning House"
And finally...
17. "Britney Spears Plays The Sims 4"
