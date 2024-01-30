Skip To Content
    11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Sophie Turner's Rumored Boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson

    He's the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray and will inherit the title of 5th Viscount Cowdray.

    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, Sophie Turner went Instagram official with her rumored new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

    The two were first linked back in October when they were photographed kissing in Paris. At the time, neither one had commented publicly on their relationship.

    Arrow pointing to Peregrine Pearson as they walk down a hallway with several other people
    Adam Pretty - World Rugby / World Rugby via Getty Images

    The news of their relationship comes just months after Sophie announced her divorce from Joe Jonas. Joe has also been recently rumored to be seeing model Stormi Bree.

    But if you're not super familiar with Peregrine, or just want to know more about him, here's everything you need to know about him:

    1. His full name is the Hon Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, but he goes by "Perry."

    A closeup of Peregrine Pearson smiling
    Maja Smiejkowska / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Gentleman's Journal

    2. He was born on Oct. 27, 1994, so he's a Scorpio.

    Arrow pointing to Peregrine Pearson on the ski slopes
    @sophiet / instagram.com

    3. He is the heir to Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray and Marina Rose Cordle, the Viscountess Cowdray. When he inherits the title, he will be the 5th Viscount Cowdray.

    Peregrine Pearson&#x27;s parents smiling for a photo
    Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

    Cowdray is a county in Sussex. 

    4. He has four siblings, and is a middle child — he has three older sisters (Eliza, Emily, and Catrina) and one younger brother (Montague).

    Peregrine&#x27;s siblings
    Nick Harvey / WireImage

    Because he's the first male heir in the family, he will inherit the Viscount title over his sisters. 

    5. Their family's net worth is estimated at a reported $271 million.

    The Pearson parents with two of their daughters
    David M. Benett / Getty Images

    6. He graduated from the University of West London where he studied business, management, and marketing.

    A closeup of Peregrine Pearson
    David M. Benett / Getty Images

    7. He currently works as a director at Weetman Developments, a property development company in London, and is also involved with running the Cowdray estate.

    Aerial view of the Cowdray estate
    Heritage Images / Getty Images

    Cowdray House, their massive Cowdray estate, has been converted into a location for a Polo Club, a farm shop, café, golf club, and cottages. 

    8. And while he does help run the estate, he is not the biggest polo player, but he's learning. "I'm getting lessons, I grew up riding and over the next few years it's something I can see myself doing a lot more," he told the Telegraph.

    Men playing polo
    Julian Herbert / Getty Images

    9. He hopes to pass on the estates to his own children someday, too. “Traditionally, estates were run like holiday homes,” he told the Gentleman’s Journal. “Someone got very successful, bought a home, and then used it as a way of doing whatever they wanted—polo, shooting, fishing—without really having to pay.”

    Aerial view of the Cowdray estate
    Heritage Images / Getty Images

    “But the dream is to pass it on to my son or daughter in better nick than it’s in now. That’s the mentality when it comes to estates. You’re so grateful that you’ve been given this opportunity, you want others to have the same opportunity that you had," he said.

    10. He is also reportedly an ambassador for Le Chameau, a wellington boot company.

    11. Finally, before being linked to Sophie, he dated King Charles III's goddaughter Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark for about three years.

    Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark and Peregrine Pearson
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Diet Coke

    They were first linked in 2020, and rumors of their split began the summer of 2023, when he wasn't present at her 27th birthday party. 