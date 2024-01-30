The two were first linked back in October when they were photographed kissing in Paris. At the time, neither one had commented publicly on their relationship.
But if you're not super familiar with Peregrine, or just want to know more about him, here's everything you need to know about him:
1.His full name is the Hon Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, but he goes by "Perry."
2.He was born on Oct. 27, 1994, so he's a Scorpio.
3.He is the heir to Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray and Marina Rose Cordle, the Viscountess Cowdray. When he inherits the title, he will be the 5th Viscount Cowdray.
4.He has four siblings, and is a middle child — he has three older sisters (Eliza, Emily, and Catrina) and one younger brother (Montague).
5.Their family's net worth is estimated at a reported $271 million.
6.He graduated from the University of West London where he studied business, management, and marketing.
7.He currently works as a director at Weetman Developments, a property development company in London, and is also involved with running the Cowdray estate.
8.And while he does help run the estate, he is not the biggest polo player, but he's learning. "I'm getting lessons, I grew up riding and over the next few years it's something I can see myself doing a lot more," he told the Telegraph.
9.He hopes to pass on the estates to his own children someday, too. “Traditionally, estates were run like holiday homes,” he told the Gentleman’s Journal. “Someone got very successful, bought a home, and then used it as a way of doing whatever they wanted—polo, shooting, fishing—without really having to pay.”