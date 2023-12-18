Celebrity·Posted 6 hours agoLiterally Just 27 Famous People Who You Probably Can't Believe Are Turning 30 In 2024Justin Bieber is about to enter his 30, flirty, and thriving era.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail One thing about me is that I am extremely fascinated by celebrity birthdays and ages. And just out of plain curiosity, I wondered, which famous people are about to turn 30 in 2024? And just in case you wanted to feel old today, lemme tell you: 1. Justin Bieber Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Birthday: March 1Where you know him from: He's a former teen pop sensation and one of the most powerful celebs of 2011. Also, he's still releasing music and is married to Hailey Bieber. 2. Harry Styles Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 1Where you know him from: He's 1/5 of One Direction and you know him from, well, being Harry Styles. 3. Camila Mendes Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Birthday: June 29Where you know her from: She played Veronica Lodge on Riverdale. 4. Dakota Fanning Jon Kopaloff / WireImage Birthday: Feb. 23Where you know her from: She was THE child in almost every single 2000s movie. You probably know her from movies like I Am Sam, Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, Dreamer, The Cat in the Hat, Hide and Seek, Charlotte's Web, Push, Coraline, and more. 5. Bad Bunny Telemundo / John Parra/Telemundo via Getty Images Birthday: March 10Where you know him from: He's a Grammy-winning rapper and one of the most-streamed artists of 2023. 6. Halsey Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair Birthday: Sept. 29Where you know her from: They're a singer-songwriter best known for songs like "Without Me," "Bad At Love," "Colors," "Ghost," and "Closer" (which they released with The Chainsmokers). 7. Madelaine Petsch Taylor Hill / WireImage Birthday: Aug. 18Where you know her from: She played Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale. 8. Phoebe Bridgers Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Birthday: Aug. 17Where you know her from: She's 1/3 of Boygenius and is an extreeeeemely successful solo singer-songwriter. She was also one of Taylor Swift's opening acts on the Eras Tour. 9. Jordan Fisher Jason Mendez / Getty Images Birthday: April 24Where you know him from: He's an actor and a singer best known for his work in Teen Beach Movie, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and Liv and Maddie. He's also starred in a number of shows on Broadway like Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, and most recently, Hadestown. 10. Maluma Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 28Where you know him from: He's a super popular Latin singer with hit songs like "Felices los 4", "Borró Cassette", and "Corazón". 11. Saoirse Ronan Euan Cherry / Getty Images for BAFTA Birthday: April 12Where you know her from: She's a four-time Oscar-nominated actor best known for her roles in movies like Little Women, Lady Bird, The Lovely Bones, Brooklyn, Ammonite, and more. 12. Zoey Deutch Karwai Tang / WireImage, Birthday: Nov. 10Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for movies like Set it Up, Before I Fall, Something From Tiffany's, Vampire Academy, and more. 13. Sam Asghari Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Birthday: March 3Where you know him from: He's an actor and made appearances in projects like Hacks, Dollface, and NCIS. He's best known for his relationship with Britney Spears, who he filed for divorce from earlier this year. 14. Jaz Sinclair Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for WIF (Women In Film) Birthday: July 22Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her roles as Marie Moreau on Gen V and Roz Walker on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. 15. Nicholas Galitzine Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images Birthday: Sept. 29Where you know him from: He's an actor best known from his roles in Red, White, and Royal Blue, Bottoms, Purple Hearts, and Cinderella. 16. Moisés Arias Unique Nicole / Getty Images Birthday: April 18Where you know him from: He played Rico on Hannah Montana. He's also appeared in movies like Pitch Perfect 3, Five Feet Apart, Ender's Game, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and The King of Staten Island. 17. Dacre Montgomery Don Arnold / WireImage Birthday: Nov. 22Where you know him from: He played Billy on Stranger Things. He also played Steve Binder in Elvis. 18. Margaret Qualley Cindy Ord / WireImage Birthday: Oct. 23Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for starring in Poor Things, Maid (alongside her mother Andie MacDowell), Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, and Fosse/Verdon. She also recently married Jack Antonoff. 19. Jake T. Austin Amy Sussman / Getty Images Birthday: Dec. 3Where you know him from: He played Jesus on The Fosters and Max on Wizards of Waverly Place. 20. Nikkie De Jager Dave Benett / Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett / Getty Images Birthday: March 2Where you know her from: She's a super famous makeup YouTuber, also known as NikkieTutorials. 21. Jasmin Savoy Brown Axelle / FilmMagic Birthday: March 21Where you know her from: She plays young Tai on Yellowjackets and Mindy Meeks-Martin in the Scream movies. 22. Aly Raisman Roy Rochlin / Getty Images Birthday: May 25Where you know her from: She's the former team captain of the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" Olympic women's gymnastic teams. She also has six Olympic medals, and is the third most decorated US Olympic gymnast. 23. Midori Francis Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage Birthday: April 16Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her roles on Grey's Anatomy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dash & Lily, and more. 24. Julia Garner John Sciulli / Getty Images for CYKLAR Birthday: Feb. 1Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her roles in Inventing Anna, Ozark, The Assistant, and more. 25. Booboo Stewart Unique Nicole / Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 21Where you know him from: He played Seth Clearwater in the Twilight movies. He's also best known for his roles in projects like Julie and the Phantoms, the Descendants movies, Good Trouble, and Let Him Go. 26. Nat Wolff Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Birthday: Dec. 17Where you know him from: He starred in The Naked Brothers Band with his brother Alex, and now they perform in the band Nat & Alex Wolff. He is also an actor best known for movies like Paper Towns, Palo Alto, The Fault in Our Stars, Death Note, and more. 27. Noah Galvin Arturo Holmes / WireImage Birthday: May 6Where you know him from: He's an actor best known for his roles in Theater Camp, Booksmart, The Real O'Neals, The Good Doctor, and Assassination Nation. He also starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and is engaged to fellow Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt.