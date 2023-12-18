Skip To Content
Literally Just 27 Famous People Who You Probably Can't Believe Are Turning 30 In 2024

Justin Bieber is about to enter his 30, flirty, and thriving era.

Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed Staff

One thing about me is that I am extremely fascinated by celebrity birthdays and ages. And just out of plain curiosity, I wondered, which famous people are about to turn 30 in 2024?

And just in case you wanted to feel old today, lemme tell you:

1. Justin Bieber

him wearing a suit at the met
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Birthday: March 1

Where you know him from: He's a former teen pop sensation and one of the most powerful celebs of 2011. Also, he's still releasing music and is married to Hailey Bieber

2. Harry Styles

closeup of him in a suit holding a small purse
Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images

Birthday: Feb. 1

Where you know him from: He's 1/5 of One Direction and you know him from, well, being Harry Styles.

3. Camila Mendes

she&#x27;s wearing a mesh cover up holding a small purse
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Birthday: June 29

Where you know her from: She played Veronica Lodge on Riverdale.

4. Dakota Fanning

she&#x27;s wearing a tweed jacket and leather shorts
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Birthday: Feb. 23

Where you know her from: She was THE child in almost every single 2000s movie. You probably know her from movies like I Am Sam, Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, Dreamer, The Cat in the Hat, Hide and Seek, Charlotte's Web, Push, Coraline, and more. 

5. Bad Bunny

closeup of him at an event
Telemundo / John Parra/Telemundo via Getty Images

Birthday: March 10

Where you know him from: He's a Grammy-winning rapper and one of the most-streamed artists of 2023. 

6. Halsey

at an event wearing a long dress
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Birthday: Sept. 29

Where you know her from: They're a singer-songwriter best known for songs like "Without Me," "Bad At Love," "Colors," "Ghost," and "Closer" (which they released with The Chainsmokers).

7. Madelaine Petsch

she&#x27;s at an event wearing a sparkly three piece set
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Birthday: Aug. 18

Where you know her from: She played Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale

8. Phoebe Bridgers

closeup of her in a studded dress at the met
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Birthday: Aug. 17

Where you know her from: She's 1/3 of Boygenius and is an extreeeeemely successful solo singer-songwriter. She was also one of Taylor Swift's opening acts on the Eras Tour. 

9. Jordan Fisher

closeup of him wearing a distressed sweater
Jason Mendez / Getty Images

Birthday: April 24

Where you know him from: He's an actor and a singer best known for his work in Teen Beach Movie, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and Liv and Maddie. He's also starred in a number of shows on Broadway like Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, and most recently, Hadestown

10. Maluma

closeup of him at the met
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Birthday: Jan. 28

Where you know him from: He's a super popular Latin singer with hit songs like "Felices los 4", "Borró Cassette", and "Corazón".

11. Saoirse Ronan

closeup of her in a dress for an event
Euan Cherry / Getty Images for BAFTA

Birthday: April 12

Where you know her from: She's a four-time Oscar-nominated actor best known for her roles in movies like Little Women, Lady Bird, The Lovely Bones, Brooklyn, Ammonite, and more. 

12. Zoey Deutch

closeup of her in a long sleeved sparkly dress
Karwai Tang / WireImage,

Birthday: Nov. 10

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for movies like Set it Up, Before I Fall, Something From Tiffany's, Vampire Academy, and more. 

13. Sam Asghari

closeup of him in a suit
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Birthday: March 3

Where you know him from: He's an actor and made appearances in projects like Hacks, Dollface, and NCIS. He's best known for his relationship with Britney Spears, who he filed for divorce from earlier this year. 

14. Jaz Sinclair

closeup of her in a leather jacket
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for WIF (Women In Film)

Birthday: July 22

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her roles as Marie Moreau on Gen V and Roz Walker on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. 

15. Nicholas Galitzine

closeup of him in a suit
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Birthday: Sept. 29

Where you know him from: He's an actor best known from his roles in Red, White, and Royal Blue, Bottoms, Purple Hearts, and Cinderella

16. Moisés Arias

closeup of him at an event
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Birthday: April 18

Where you know him from: He played Rico on Hannah Montana. He's also appeared in movies like Pitch Perfect 3Five Feet ApartEnder's GameThe Stanford Prison Experiment, and The King of Staten Island.

17. Dacre Montgomery

closeup of him wearing an oversized coat at an event
Don Arnold / WireImage

Birthday: Nov. 22

Where you know him from: He played Billy on Stranger Things. He also played Steve Binder in Elvis

18. Margaret Qualley

closeup of her in a sheer dress
Cindy Ord / WireImage

Birthday: Oct. 23

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for starring in Poor Things, Maid (alongside her mother Andie MacDowell), Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, and Fosse/Verdon. She also recently married Jack Antonoff. 

19. Jake T. Austin

closeup of him at an event
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Birthday: Dec. 3

Where you know him from: He played Jesus on The Fosters and Max on Wizards of Waverly Place. 

20. Nikkie De Jager

closeup of her in a blazer dress
Dave Benett / Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett / Getty Images

Birthday: March 2

Where you know her from: She's a super famous makeup YouTuber, also known as NikkieTutorials. 

21. Jasmin Savoy Brown

closeup of her in a dress with matching gloves
Axelle / FilmMagic

Birthday: March 21

Where you know her from: She plays young Tai on Yellowjackets and Mindy Meeks-Martin in the Scream movies. 

22. Aly Raisman

closeup of her in a long leather coat
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Birthday: May 25

Where you know her from: She's the former team captain of the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" Olympic women's gymnastic teams. She also has six Olympic medals, and is the third most decorated US Olympic gymnast. 

23. Midori Francis

closeup of her at an event holding a small purse
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

Birthday: April 16

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her roles on Grey's Anatomy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dash & Lily, and more. 

24. Julia Garner

closeup of her by a christmas tree wearing a long blazer
John Sciulli / Getty Images for CYKLAR

Birthday: Feb. 1

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her roles in Inventing Anna, Ozark, The Assistant, and more. 

25. Booboo Stewart

closeup of him in a tweed jacket
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Birthday: Jan. 21

Where you know him from: He played Seth Clearwater in the Twilight movies. He's also best known for his roles in projects like Julie and the Phantoms, the Descendants movies, Good Trouble, and Let Him Go. 

26. Nat Wolff

him in a suit on the red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Birthday: Dec. 17

Where you know him from: He starred in The Naked Brothers Band with his brother Alex, and now they perform in the band Nat & Alex Wolff. He is also an actor best known for movies like Paper Towns, Palo Alto, The Fault in Our Stars, Death Note, and more. 

27. Noah Galvin

closeup of him in a suit
Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Birthday: May 6

Where you know him from: He's an actor best known for his roles in Theater Camp, Booksmart, The Real O'Neals, The Good Doctor, and Assassination Nation. He also starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and is engaged to fellow Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt. 