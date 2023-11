4.

In her book, Inside Out , Demi Moore shared about the day she found out that Ashton Kutcher had cheated on her, a revelation that, ultimately, ended their marriage. She wrote, “Ashton had slept with a 21-year-old, in our home, while I was out of town. I remember the night they met. We were at a bowling alley with Rumer [Willis], and when he went to switch out our shoes, she gave him her number on a napkin. Or that’s what he told me at the time. When we got home that night and he showed it to me, I said, ‘That is just gross. We were there with our kid, and she was there with her mother and her sister!’ I had a visceral response — it was revulsion. So the fact that he then pursued her felt like a real ‘fuck you.’”