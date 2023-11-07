1.John Stamos opened up about getting a nose job after being nicknamed "Big Nose Stamos" by other kids in his school. Once he landed his big break on General Hospital, he decided to get rhinoplasty. "Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let’s call it what it was — vanity," he wrote in his memoir.
2.Lisa Kudrow shared that she underwent a "life-altering" nose job when she was a teenager. "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous," she said. "I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before. That was a good, good, good change."
3.Tall Girl star Ava Michelleopened up about getting a nose job for cosmetic and medical reasons. On Instagram, she wrote, "I felt ashamed that I wanted to change a part of myself as I am always talking about the importance of self-love. I’ve learned that I can still love every part of myself, while making this change for myself."
4.Ashley Tisdaleopened up about her decision to get a nose job to fix her deviated septum back in 2007. "At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my 'bump' down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job," she wrote on her website, Frenshe.
5.Khloé Kardashian revealed that she got a nose job and called it a "breeze." On Twitter, she wrote, "It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner."
6.Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about getting a botched nose surgery that left her "devastated and hopeless." In her memoir, she wrote, "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow." She also remembered the media giving her the nickname, "Plastic Chopra."
7.Bella Hadid said that she regretted getting a nose job at just 14 years old, saying, “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”
8.Cardi B opened up about her choice to get fillers in her nose, which she felt ultimately "fucked [her] nose up." “I did fillers on my nose in 2019, and that shit fucked my nose up,” she said. “When you see things on Instagram, it makes sense. But fillers made my nose longer. It got wider, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, what the fuck? I fucked up my nose.’” She added that she felt she had "no choice" but to get a rhinoplasty to fix the damage and added that Kim Kardashian gave her some recommendations.
9.Howard Stern said that he got a subtle rhinoplasty to remove "the hump" on his nose. At the time, he kept the procedure a secret, and only his sister knew about it. Later on, he ended up telling his coworkers about it because he'd read that occasional voice loss was a side effect of the surgery and feared that might happen to him.
10.Kaley Cuoco shared that getting a nose job and a breast augmentation was the "best thing [she] ever did." She said, "As much as you want to love your inner self...I’m sorry, you also want to look good," she said. "I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing."
11.NeNe Leakes revealed that she underwent a nose job, along with a couple more surgeries, in between seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. "I'm very comfortable and confident in myself. I just wanted a tune-up," she said back in 2010. "I still wanted to look like NeNe, the Black woman that I am, but a better version."
12.Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor revealed that he's undergone multiple nose jobs, explaining, "The reason I've gotten so many is not because the doctor was terrible but because I'm an idiot, and I didn't listen to my doctor. I was filming at the time. I did everything that I wasn't supposed to do."
13.Jennifer Aniston shared that she got a nose job to fix her deviated septum and help her breathing. When asked about what she thought about the tabloids publishing plastic surgery rumors about her, she said, "It’s funny. I had [a deviated septum] fixed — best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine. All of it. Still mine."
14.Iggy Azalea opened up about getting a nose job and said, "I'm not denying it. Denying it is lame." She later clarified that she didn't get the surgery because of an insecurity, saying, "I liked my face before, and I like it now. I like myself, I never didn't. I never hated myself."
15.Finally, Dianna Agron said that she got a nose job in order to correct the damage after breaking her nose twice. The first time she broke her nose was her freshman year of high school, and the second time happened while she was on tour with the Glee cast. She said, "I didn't go to the doctor [the first time] because I didn't want to tell my mum what had happened and she would never let me out of the house. [The second time], I couldn't get it fixed because we were in the middle of doing this concert tour, and we were filming. We had a day off, and I met up with some of my friends, and we were dancing. And again, there was another collision of sorts — I must be turning too quickly, people don't see me coming or something — but it's fixed now!"