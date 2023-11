15.

Finally, Dianna Agron said that she got a nose job in order to correct the damage after breaking her nose twice. The first time she broke her nose was her freshman year of high school, and the second time happened while she was on tour with thecast. She said , "I didn't go to the doctor [the first time] because I didn't want to tell my mum what had happened and she would never let me out of the house. [The second time], I couldn't get it fixed because we were in the middle of doing this concert tour, and we were filming. We had a day off, and I met up with some of my friends, and we were dancing. And again, there was another collision of sorts — I must be turning too quickly, people don't see me coming or something — but it's fixed now!"