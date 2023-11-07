Skip To Content
    15 Famous People Who Were Super Open About Getting Nose Jobs For Cosmetic And Other Health Reasons

    Lisa Kudrow shared that she underwent a "life-altering" nose job when she was a teenager. "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous," she said.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. John Stamos opened up about getting a nose job after being nicknamed "Big Nose Stamos" by other kids in his school. Once he landed his big break on General Hospital, he decided to get rhinoplasty. "Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let’s call it what it was — vanity," he wrote in his memoir.

    Closeup of John Stamos
    Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

    He said that after the procedure, he ended up hating how it looked, and during his next filming hiatus, he went to see a different doctor and get another nose job. "I'm not all that happy with it. My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something. So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon," he explained. "Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.? I haven't even been on the show for a year, and I've already graduated from the youthful newbie to the double-nose-job guy."

    2. Lisa Kudrow shared that she underwent a "life-altering" nose job when she was a teenager. "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous," she said. "I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before. That was a good, good, good change."

    Closeup of Lisa Kudrow
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    3. Tall Girl star Ava Michelle opened up about getting a nose job for cosmetic and medical reasons. On Instagram, she wrote, "I felt ashamed that I wanted to change a part of myself as I am always talking about the importance of self-love. I’ve learned that I can still love every part of myself, while making this change for myself."

    Closeup of Ava Michelle
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    She explained that her deviated septum made her have a really difficult time breathing, especially as a dancer. "Ever since I was little, I’ve had an issue with breathing and my stamina, especially growing up as a dancer. It was thought to be sports induced asthma, but ended up being a deviated septum causing about 70% decreased airflow on my left side," she wrote. "On a personal note, my nose has been something I’ve been insecure about for such a long time. And I really struggled with the thought of changing it."

    4. Ashley Tisdale opened up about her decision to get a nose job to fix her deviated septum back in 2007. "At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my 'bump' down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job," she wrote on her website, Frenshe.

    Closeup of Ashley Tisdale
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    “Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done, I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one's business (and is STILL no one's business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it,” she continued. "If anything, I was insecure after the procedure."

    5. Khloé Kardashian revealed that she got a nose job and called it a "breeze." On Twitter, she wrote, "It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner."

    Closeup of Khloé Kardashian
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she admitted that when she was a kid, she used to hear her mother commenting on her nose all the time. “Who knows, if I never heard Mom talk about my nose, if I would ever think I needed a nose job,” she said.

    6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about getting a botched nose surgery that left her "devastated and hopeless." In her memoir, she wrote, "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow." She also remembered the media giving her the nickname, "Plastic Chopra."

    Closeup of Priyanka Chopra
    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    She recalled having a hard time breathing so she ended up seeing a doctor who discovered a "polyp in [her] nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed." She explained, "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose, and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore."

    She also added, "While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."

    7. Bella Hadid said that she regretted getting a nose job at just 14 years old, saying, “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”

    Closeup of Bella Hadid
    Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

    8. Cardi B opened up about her choice to get fillers in her nose, which she felt ultimately "fucked [her] nose up." “I did fillers on my nose in 2019, and that shit fucked my nose up,” she said. “When you see things on Instagram, it makes sense. But fillers made my nose longer. It got wider, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, what the fuck? I fucked up my nose.’” She added that she felt she had "no choice" but to get a rhinoplasty to fix the damage and added that Kim Kardashian gave her some recommendations.

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    9. Howard Stern said that he got a subtle rhinoplasty to remove "the hump" on his nose. At the time, he kept the procedure a secret, and only his sister knew about it. Later on, he ended up telling his coworkers about it because he'd read that occasional voice loss was a side effect of the surgery and feared that might happen to him.

    Closeup of Howard Stern
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    10. Kaley Cuoco shared that getting a nose job and a breast augmentation was the "best thing [she] ever did." She said, "As much as you want to love your inner self...I’m sorry, you also want to look good," she said. "I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing."

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    11. NeNe Leakes revealed that she underwent a nose job, along with a couple more surgeries, in between seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. "I'm very comfortable and confident in myself. I just wanted a tune-up," she said back in 2010. "I still wanted to look like NeNe, the Black woman that I am, but a better version."

    Closeup of NeNe Leakes
    Prince Williams / Getty Images

    12. Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor revealed that he's undergone multiple nose jobs, explaining, "The reason I've gotten so many is not because the doctor was terrible but because I'm an idiot, and I didn't listen to my doctor. I was filming at the time. I did everything that I wasn't supposed to do."

    Closeup of Jax Taylor
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    He added that he'd just started dating Brittany Cartwright around the time he got his first nose job, and she accidentally head butted him. He said, "It was like, like day two after my surgery, and I was just like, 'Oh my God!' I was in serious pain. So that was part of one of the second nose jobs because I didn't listen basically."

    13. Jennifer Aniston shared that she got a nose job to fix her deviated septum and help her breathing. When asked about what she thought about the tabloids publishing plastic surgery rumors about her, she said, "It’s funny. I had [a deviated septum] fixed — best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine. All of it. Still mine."

    Closeup of Jennifer Aniston
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    14. Iggy Azalea opened up about getting a nose job and said, "I'm not denying it. Denying it is lame." She later clarified that she didn't get the surgery because of an insecurity, saying, "I liked my face before, and I like it now. I like myself, I never didn't. I never hated myself."

    Closeup of Iggy Azalea
    Denise Truscello / WireImage

    15. Finally, Dianna Agron said that she got a nose job in order to correct the damage after breaking her nose twice. The first time she broke her nose was her freshman year of high school, and the second time happened while she was on tour with the Glee cast. She said, "I didn't go to the doctor [the first time] because I didn't want to tell my mum what had happened and she would never let me out of the house. [The second time], I couldn't get it fixed because we were in the middle of doing this concert tour, and we were filming. We had a day off, and I met up with some of my friends, and we were dancing. And again, there was another collision of sorts — I must be turning too quickly, people don't see me coming or something — but it's fixed now!"

    Closeup of Dianna Agron
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images