"Tall Girl" Star Ava Michelle Opened Up About Getting A Nose Job And Fans Applauded Her Transparency

On Monday, Ava shared a video to her Instagram detailing her emotional rhinoplasty journey, while explaining what led her to make that decision.
"Ever since I was little, I’ve had an issue with breathing and my stamina, especially growing up as a dancer," Ava wrote. "It was thought to be sports induced asthma, but ended up being a deviated septum causing about 70% decreased airflow on my left side."
"I’ve found that it’s effected my life more than I thought, and I am so happy to be able to BREATHE!!!"
Ava revealed that she developed a bump on her nose in her early teens that she didn't like. She knew it was something she wanted to change.
She admitted that her nose caused so much insecurity for her, that she would consciously avoid poses that captured her profile.
"On a personal note, my nose has been something I’ve been insecure about for such a long time," the 21-year-old actor added. "And I really struggled with the thought of changing it."
"I felt ashamed that I wanted to change a part of myself as I am always talking about the importance of self-love. I’ve learned that I can still love every part of myself, while making this change for myself."
Her biggest requirement for the nose job was authenticity. Ava didn't want a "perfect nose." Instead, she wanted her new nose to look as natural as possible.
"From having anxiety about surgery, to calling [Dr. Truesdale] on a Sunday because I was freaking out, to the INCREDIBLE results I could only dream of, I am so beyond grateful for this whole experience."
Fans flooded her comment section with supportive messages and applauded her honesty.
I love that she was able to do this for herself. So many negative connotations are associated with cosmetic surgery, especially when it's done for personal reasons instead of necessity. People should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies without fearing they'll be criticized for it.
"For one, to be able to breathe is going to be great, but being insecure about something that's on your face is very hard."