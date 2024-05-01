1.In her memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson shared that she thinks Adele actually hates her. “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” she wrote. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another. … I am assuming because, to be fair, I’ve never asked her.”
2.In her memoir, Bossypants, Tina Fey claims she taught Monica Lewinsky everything she knows about eye cream. She wrote, "In the spring of 1999, I participated in a secret meeting with Monica Lewinsky, SNL producer Marci Klein, and fellow SNL writer Paula Pell... This was before Ms. Lewinsky’s infamous Barbara Walters interview aired. None of us had ever heard her speak before."
3.In her memoir, Melissa Explains It All, Melissa Joan Hart revealed that while she was on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, she was also experimenting with drugs in real life. She alleged that some were even offered to her by Paris Hilton.
4.In her book, Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling wrote about a casual lunch she had where Reese Witherspoon gave her some really helpful advice. "About a year ago, I had lunch with Reese Witherspoon in Brentwood," she wrote (also in the actual book, there's an asterisk with a footnote at the bottom that reads "jealous, haters?"). "When we walked out to the car, a couple of photographers were waiting to take her photo. She whispered to me, ‘Smile.' 'Why?' I asked. 'We're just walking out to our cars,' Reese responded, 'No one who sees a photograph of us wants to see that we are anything other than totally happy all the time.'"
5.In his memoir, Pageboy, Elliot Page wrote about his secret relationship with Kate Mara, which happened at the same time she was dating actor Max Minghella. He wrote, "The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara."
6.In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears shares her experience with Madonna, whom she sought out support from after her breakup with Justin Timberlake. “When he left me, I was devastated,” Britney wrote. “Madonna’s supreme confidence helped me see a lot about my situation with fresh eyes. I needed a little guidance at that time. I was confused about my life. At one point, she did a red-string ceremony with me to initiate me into Kabbalah, and she gave me a trunk full of Zohar books to pray with. She told me I should be sure to take time out for my soul, and I tried to do that. She modeled a type of strength that I needed to see.”
7.In his memoir Love Life, Rob Lowe describes the time Madonna invited him backstage at one of her shows. "She was cute and she was young and she was single, so I sat front-row...she was a revelation," he wrote. "'Madonna would like to see you backstage,' a security guard said as the house lights came up. She had flawless skin and eyes that imparted secrets...she asked what I was working on and I told her a bit about St. Elmo's Fire, which I had just finished. 'I play the bad boy,' I said. Madonna just smiled. She seemed to like that."
8.In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry recounted the time he tripped on shrooms at Courteney Cox's house. As a self-proclaimed "Friends fanatic," he shared that he was thrilled when he found himself at Courteney's house while party-hopping with friends and needed a place to spend the night.
11.In his memoir, Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey recalls filming the iconic chest-thumping moment for his cameo in The Wolf of Wall Street. "That was something I was doing before each take to relax and keep my rhythm," he explained and added that Leonardo DiCaprio urged him actually to do it in the scene.
12.In her memoir, Talking As Fast As I Can, Lauren Graham recalled the times she ran into George Clooney on the Warner Brothers lot while working on Gilmore Girls. “Incidentally, when I was first doing Gilmore Girls, I’d run into George Clooney on the lot sometimes, and he was always very nice to me and acted like he knew who I was and treated me like I was behaving normally, which was very kind in the face of my babbling and drooling,” she wrote.
13.In his book, If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos called out his ex Teri Copley for allegedly cheating on him with Tony Danza. He called the realization his "worst nightmare" and also said, "The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open. I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster. They are sleeping. I can't tell who he is, but I recognize Teri's ass barely covered by the sheets. It looks like her new poster."
14.In his book, Will, Will Smith shared that because of his method acting for Six Degrees of Separation, he actually fell in love with his costar Stockard Channing. At the time, he had just welcomed a new baby with his then-wife, Sheree Zampino. He also explained that his marriage to Sheree was off to a "rocky start" because he found himself "desperately yearning to see and speak" to Stockard.