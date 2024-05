4.

In her book, Why Not Me? , Mindy Kaling wrote about a casual lunch she had where Reese Witherspoon gave her some really helpful advice. "About a year ago, I had lunch with Reese Witherspoon in Brentwood," she wrote (also in the actual book, there's an asterisk with a footnote at the bottom that reads "jealous, haters?"). "When we walked out to the car, a couple of photographers were waiting to take her photo. She whispered to me, ‘Smile.' 'Why?' I asked. 'We're just walking out to our cars,' Reese responded, 'No one who sees a photograph of us wants to see that we are anything other than totally happy all the time.'"