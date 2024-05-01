    14 Famous People Who Name-Dropped Other Celebs, And I Honestly Wasn't Expecting Some Of These

    Rebel Wilson said, “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me.”

    1. In her memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson shared that she thinks Adele actually hates her. “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” she wrote. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another. … I am assuming because, to be fair, I’ve never asked her.”

    2. In her memoir, Bossypants, Tina Fey claims she taught Monica Lewinsky everything she knows about eye cream. She wrote, "In the spring of 1999, I participated in a secret meeting with Monica Lewinsky, SNL producer Marci Klein, and fellow SNL writer Paula Pell... This was before Ms. Lewinsky’s infamous Barbara Walters interview aired. None of us had ever heard her speak before."

    She added, "Monica was bright and personable and very open with us — maybe too open for a person in her situation... We talked about things. Weight Watchers, and Brazilian bikini waxes... When the topic turned to eye cream, I wanted to talk, so I shared the one piece of information I’d retained from the mean woman at the La Mer counter in Saks. ‘You’re supposed to gently pat it on with your ring finger.’ I demonstrated. ‘Oh, really?' Monica asked with a level of interest and gullibility that explained a lot. To this day, I think of Monica whenever I apply my eye cream. And I’m sure she thinks of me.”

    3. In her memoir, Melissa Explains It All, Melissa Joan Hart revealed that while she was on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, she was also experimenting with drugs in real life. She alleged that some were even offered to her by Paris Hilton.

    She wrote, "The one time I was offered coke, which happened to be by Paris Hilton, I turned it down."

    4. In her book, Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling wrote about a casual lunch she had where Reese Witherspoon gave her some really helpful advice. "About a year ago, I had lunch with Reese Witherspoon in Brentwood," she wrote (also in the actual book, there's an asterisk with a footnote at the bottom that reads "jealous, haters?"). "When we walked out to the car, a couple of photographers were waiting to take her photo. She whispered to me, ‘Smile.' 'Why?' I asked. 'We're just walking out to our cars,' Reese responded, 'No one who sees a photograph of us wants to see that we are anything other than totally happy all the time.'"

    5. In his memoir, Pageboy, Elliot Page wrote about his secret relationship with Kate Mara, which happened at the same time she was dating actor Max Minghella. He wrote, "The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara."

    Elliot recalled seeing Kate at a party where she started flirting with him, but he "could never imagine Kate Mara would want [him]." Weeks later, he attended a party at Kate and Max's home where she openly flirted with Elliot, and Max stood close by "not giving it a second look." "I could not stop thinking about her. I was a goner," he wrote after adding that the couple had gone on several dates. 

    But while he was falling, he knew he was setting himself up for heartbreak because Kate was still with Max. "Everything with Kate was becoming more complicated, more loaded. I was feeling let down. Perhaps the excitement no longer outweighed the challenges," he added. "I was chasing something that could not be, letting lust overwhelm me."

    6. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears shares her experience with Madonna, whom she sought out support from after her breakup with Justin Timberlake. “When he left me, I was devastated,” Britney wrote. “Madonna’s supreme confidence helped me see a lot about my situation with fresh eyes. I needed a little guidance at that time. I was confused about my life. At one point, she did a red-string ceremony with me to initiate me into Kabbalah, and she gave me a trunk full of Zohar books to pray with. She told me I should be sure to take time out for my soul, and I tried to do that. She modeled a type of strength that I needed to see.”

    7. In his memoir Love Life, Rob Lowe describes the time Madonna invited him backstage at one of her shows. "She was cute and she was young and she was single, so I sat front-row...she was a revelation," he wrote. "'Madonna would like to see you backstage,' a security guard said as the house lights came up. She had flawless skin and eyes that imparted secrets...she asked what I was working on and I told her a bit about St. Elmo's Fire, which I had just finished. 'I play the bad boy,' I said. Madonna just smiled. She seemed to like that."

    8. In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry recounted the time he tripped on shrooms at Courteney Cox's house. As a self-proclaimed "Friends fanatic," he shared that he was thrilled when he found himself at Courteney's house while party-hopping with friends and needed a place to spend the night.

    Courteney, who was supposed to be traveling at the time, "didn't mind" if they "crashed at her place." But then Courteney returned early and kept the party going by inviting a few more famous friends, including Will Arnett. 

    "Then, maybe to get rid of us, [Will] led my mate and me to the fridge, from which he extracted a soft drink. While the door was open, we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates," Harry wrote. "Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila." Shortly after, the mushrooms kicked in, and he recalled seeing monsters.

    "Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I started at the bin. It started back. What — staring? I stepped on the pedal. A huge open grin," he wrote. "Now the loo became a head, too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said: Aaah."

    9. In his book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry wrote about falling in love with Julia Roberts, but ultimately, breaking up with her because he couldn't handle the pressure.

    "I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began," he wrote. "It was like she was placed on this planet to make the world smile, and now, in particular, me. I was grinning like some 15-year-old on his first date."

    "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable," he wrote. "So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts."

    10. In her memoir, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth, Pamela Anderson recalled a night when she claimed she “stumbled upon [Jack] Nicholson having a threesome in a bathroom” at the Playboy Mansion.

    She added that she believed she helped him finish. “Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she wrote. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled, and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”

    11. In his memoir, Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey recalls filming the iconic chest-thumping moment for his cameo in The Wolf of Wall Street. "That was something I was doing before each take to relax and keep my rhythm," he explained and added that Leonardo DiCaprio urged him actually to do it in the scene.

    12. In her memoir, Talking As Fast As I Can, Lauren Graham recalled the times she ran into George Clooney on the Warner Brothers lot while working on Gilmore Girls. “Incidentally, when I was first doing Gilmore Girls, I’d run into George Clooney on the lot sometimes, and he was always very nice to me and acted like he knew who I was and treated me like I was behaving normally, which was very kind in the face of my babbling and drooling,” she wrote.

    13. In his book, If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos called out his ex Teri Copley for allegedly cheating on him with Tony Danza. He called the realization his "worst nightmare" and also said, "The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open. I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster. They are sleeping. I can't tell who he is, but I recognize Teri's ass barely covered by the sheets. It looks like her new poster."

    14. In his book, Will, Will Smith shared that because of his method acting for Six Degrees of Separation, he actually fell in love with his costar Stockard Channing. At the time, he had just welcomed a new baby with his then-wife, Sheree Zampino. He also explained that his marriage to Sheree was off to a "rocky start" because he found himself "desperately yearning to see and speak" to Stockard.

    He wrote, "Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby, and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least. She'd married a guy named Will Smith, and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing."

    He added, "I was like, 'Oh no! What have I done?' That was my last experience with method acting, where you're reprogramming your mind. You're actually playing around with your psychology. You teach yourself to like things and to dislike things. It is a really dangerous place when you get good at it. But once I had that experience, I was like, 'No more method acting.' For Six Degrees, I wanted to perform well so badly that I was spending six and seven and eight days in character before shooting, and you have to be careful with that."