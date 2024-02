3.

Katelyn and Kane Brown kept the news of their second baby private until her birth in early 2022. "These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me," she wrote on Instagram. "Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable. Thank you for all the kind messages and love. I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to."