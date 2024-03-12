Do I have the funds to spend $21 on the daily for smoothies? Absolutely not. But, in my opinion, this drink is definitely worth the money if you're looking for a healthy yet tart-and-sour little treat.

And even though nobody asked, here is my definitive ranking of the Erewhon smoothies I've tried so far:



1. Sofia Richie Grainge's Sweet Cherry Smoothie

I didn't expect to like it as much as I did, and definitely not as much as Hailey's! But I distinctly remember wishing Hailey's smoothie had a little bit of tartness to cut through its sweet flavor and Sofia's did just that! So this is my new #1.

2. Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Skin Smoothie

Extreme sweetness aside, this one is still a close second. You can't argue with strawberry glaze and 40,000 sales a month.

3. Marianna Hewitt's Coconut Cloud Smoothie

This is still the prettiest of all the smoothies I've tried, but it did lack a little in flavor. Very tropical and coconut-forward (which makes sense, it's in the name), which was yummy but overall not my vibe.

5. Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Smoothie

I remember rating this smoothie a 3/5 when I first tried it. But if given the opportunity again, I'd rate it lower. Incredibly bland and just tasted like bananas. I expected more from Ms. Poosh.