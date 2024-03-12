Hello! My name is Shelby, and I absolutely LOVE smoothies. I usually make about four to seven per week. I also live in Los Angeles, so occasionally, I'll indulge in an Erewhon Smoothie. This time, I'm trying Sofia Richie Grainge's Sweet Cherry Smoothie.
The Sweet Cherry Smoothie launched on February 19 and is available Through March 15. It's $21, and according to Erewhon's website, "this tart creamy blend harnesses the rich flavor of Sofia's favorite superfruit: dark cherries. With calming magnesium and nutrient-dense colostrum, this smoothie is designed to supercharge the body's natural functions."
If you're unfamiliar with Erewhon, it's a grocery chain in Los Angeles known for being, well, pretty expensive and bougie. It's also gotten really popular in the last few years for releasing various celebrity smoothies. There's been the Mariana Hewitt smoothie, the Kourtney Kardashian smoothie, the Olivia Rodrigo smoothie, and of course, the Hailey Bieber smoothie, which was so popular it actually became a permanent part of the menu! I've tried it, and I can see why. It's fantastic.
But how would Sofia's smoothie measure up? I wanted to find out, so I headed to my nearest Erewhon to snag one for myself.
Like all my other smoothie excursions, I headed straight to Erewhon's tonic bar. Sofia's Sweet Cherry Smoothie was on full display.
I know what you're thinking: $21 is A LOT to spend on a single smoothie. And TBH, you're right. But as an experiment, I pretended to put all of the smoothie's ingredients in my cart on Erewhon's website to see how much it would cost to make the smoothie at home. The total? $161.15 (The colostrum alone was a whopping $62)!!! Assuming you were able to make three to four smoothies, the cost per drink would be about $40! These ingredients are expensive. So, in a way, I get it.
One thing to know (and this might just be the Erewhon nearest me; I haven't been to the other locations): if you order at Erewhon's tonic bar, you're going to be waiting a while. Every time I've gone, it's always been packed. Today was no different, and although I was lucky enough to get there before the line got too long, I still waited 40 MINUTES to get my smoothie. The longest I've ever waited. Next time, I will be mobile ordering.
Finally, after eons, I got her in my hands, and she was GORGEOUS! It was a gloomy, windy day in LA but that only made the deep red color from the cherries pop even more. And the coconut cream mixed in made it look like marble. Also, something about the light blue straw always gets me.
It was time for the first sip. And let me tell you: this smoothie is GOOD. Like, SO GOOD. It was VERY tart and sour from the cherries and pineapple, but I'm a girl who will choose a pack of Sour Patch Kids over a chocolate bar any day, so I was very into it. The texture was smooth and the coconut cream balanced out the tartness. Perfectly.
As I said before, I've tried my fair share of Erewhon smoothies, and this one felt like the edgier cousin of the Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze smoothie. Still sweet and creamy, but with a bite from the cherries that gives it a little extra oomph I couldn't get enough of.
As I was drinking, I noticed that when you get to the bottom of the smoothie, the coconut cream at the bottom mixes more with the cherry flavor and you even suck up full bits of coconut cream in your straw. This is a classic move for Erewhon smoothies and one I'm a very big fan of, so I was pleased they kept with tradition.
All in all, I slurped the whole thing down in 15 minutes flat. Before trying Sofia's smoothie, Hailey Bieber's had been the longstanding GOAT for me, but I think this one edged it out of first place!
Do I have the funds to spend $21 on the daily for smoothies? Absolutely not. But, in my opinion, this drink is definitely worth the money if you're looking for a healthy yet tart-and-sour little treat.
And even though nobody asked, here is my definitive ranking of the Erewhon smoothies I've tried so far:
1. Sofia Richie Grainge's Sweet Cherry Smoothie
I didn't expect to like it as much as I did, and definitely not as much as Hailey's! But I distinctly remember wishing Hailey's smoothie had a little bit of tartness to cut through its sweet flavor and Sofia's did just that! So this is my new #1.
2. Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Skin Smoothie
Extreme sweetness aside, this one is still a close second. You can't argue with strawberry glaze and 40,000 sales a month.
3. Marianna Hewitt's Coconut Cloud Smoothie
This is still the prettiest of all the smoothies I've tried, but it did lack a little in flavor. Very tropical and coconut-forward (which makes sense, it's in the name), which was yummy but overall not my vibe.
5. Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Smoothie
I remember rating this smoothie a 3/5 when I first tried it. But if given the opportunity again, I'd rate it lower. Incredibly bland and just tasted like bananas. I expected more from Ms. Poosh.