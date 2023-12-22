I Tried Olivia Rodrigo’s $18 Erewhon Smoothie Then Asked An Expert If It Was Actually Good 4 U

NGL, I was expecting the drink to not taste super cohesive because of all the ingredients in it, but it really just tasted like a delicious berry smoothie. My favorite thing about it was how prominent the oat flavor was — it was almost like there were oat chunks in the drink? The other standout flavors to me were the avocado, the coconut whip, the açaí (of course), and I could even taste the chocolate from the maca and cacao powder peeking through. TBH, it was an all-around good smoothie, and I could taste the quality and freshness of everything in there. Would I get it again? If I'm in the area and feeling a little bougie, maybe. But do I live a lifestyle that would allow me to spend $20 every time I want a smoothie? Absolutely not.