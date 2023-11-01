Try the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte if you:

• Love chai and all the spices that come with it



• Are looking for a non-dairy holiday drink

• Don't like the taste of coffee but are still looking for something festive and caffeinated

• Want to try an oat milk cold foam

Hot tips for the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte:

• I think this drink would be better if you subbed the oat milk cold foam with the vanilla sweet cream cold foam. The gingerbread syrup paired with the vanilla would make a great pairing with the chai, and I think it'd give the drink more body.

• There are only two pumps of gingerbread syrup in this drink, and that goes into the foam. If you like the gingerbread syrup and want more, ask for more pumps inside the drink itself, not just the foam!

• Like the hot version of this drink (and any chai latte, really) if you want to add espresso, ask for it dirty.