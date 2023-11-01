  • Viral badge

Starbucks Just Announced Their Two New Winter Drinks — Here's My Honest Review As A Former Master Barista

Hello, fellow BuzzFeeders, Starbucks lovers, and curious cats alike! I'm Dannica, and I was a master barista and trainer at Starbucks for four years. After conquering the fall season by trying and ranking a plethora (by plethora, I mean five) of pumpkin spice lattes, as well as reviewing Starbucks' 2023 fall menu, I'm back again to taste test the new Starbucks 2023 winter drink menu *applause*!

The author is throwing up a peace sign as she's taking a break in the walk-in fridge. The caption reads, "Going into the walk-in fridge to cry after a rush was my favorite pastime." On the right, there's a latte that has a latte art winged-heart
PSL, you will be missed. Not by me, but I'm sure by a lot of other people.

Now, some people wait the whole year to get a PSL, but me? I'm a winter drink girly through and through. And if you're like me and love to get into the holiday spirit with a festive cup of coffee, I have some great news: Starbucks added NEW(ish) drink menu items nationwide. So if you're ready to dive into Red Cup Season: light your candles, play that holiday playlist, and throw on a scarf, 'cause it might get a little jolly up in here.

The two new drinks are the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte and the Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. And though I didn't taste test the food, the "new" bakery items are the Gingerbread Loaf (which Starbucks had in 2019) and the Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop (which Starbucks last had in 2018).

The new winter Starbucks drinks are lined up at hand-off
Here are the 2022 winter menu items that are not returning this season:

• Reindeer Cake Pop

• Chocolate Pistachio Swirl

• Toasted White Chocolate Mocha (I'm so sorry to break the news)

• Peppermint Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

• Eggnog Latte (this wasn't on the menu last year, but I know it's a secret menu fan-favorite, so I wanted to mention it)

Similar to Starbucks' 2023 fall menu, I'm just a smidge disappointed that none of the new winter items are actually, 100% new. I personally love it the most when Starbucks drops a new flavor (the macadamia nut syrup was a banger), but instead, they decided to sift through the Starbucks graveyard and resurrect a couple of things — which is also fine. Nonetheless, I decided to try out all the new menu items to see which drinks were worth checking out. As a former barista, I'll also include some fun facts, tips, and even some recommendations (like how to order a Salted Caramel Mocha). That said, without further ado, let's start!

The author is throwing up a thumbs up as she poses with some drinks
I had just come from watching a movie at the theater, so please don't mind my disheveled appearance, LOL. Also, yes it was nighttime, and no, I couldn't sleep.

DRINK #1: The Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. Alright, so the main event of this holiday season is undoubtedly the return of the gingerbread syrup. Starbucks used to carry a Gingerbread Latte up until 2019 when it was replaced by the Irish Cream Cold Brew. I'm unsure whether or not this year's gingerbread syrup uses the same recipe as in the past, but this year's Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte comes hot or iced and is made with gingerbread syrup, oat milk (it used to be made with just 2% milk as the default), blonde espresso, and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping. At stores that offer Oleato, they offer an Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte, which is infused with extra virgin olive oil.

The hot and iced version of the Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte are being shown
Using the pumpkin spice topping for this drink was a weird choice to me because the other holiday drinks get their own special (and delicious) toppings, but I guess I'll let it slide.

First sip of the hot Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte:

The author is showing the stages of her reaction after trying the new drink
Now — and don't get mad at me — I know I was complaining about the gingerbread syrup not being a completely new Starbucks flavor, but I honestly had never tried it until now, so technically, it was new to me. However, I did go in with high expectations because people used to always ask me if/when the Gingerbread Latte was coming back, so I was under the assumption that the original Gingerbread Latte was a dazzling sensation. But I'm not going to lie, after trying it...it wasn't what I expected. 

The gingerbread flavor was definitely more spicy than sweet, and it was almost too similar to a chai for my liking. Like, if I wanted something that tasted like chai then I would just get a chai. I was surprised because I thought that the gingerbread syrup would lean more toward a buttery, brown sugar flavor profile, but alas. I honestly think the drink could have done without the pumpkin spice topping and would be better if it came with a dollop of whipped cream to maybe help balance out the spice. That said, it's not a bad-tasting drink; I think I might have just had high expectations. 

First sip of the iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte:

The author is showing another series of photos depicting her reaction to the drink. The last photo reads, "deep in thought"
I went ahead and also tasted the iced version of this drink because I feel like some drink recipes taste better iced and vice versa. For example, I think a caramel macchiato tastes better iced because you can taste the different "layers" of the drink more (unless you get it upside down). So, I figured I should give the iced version of the Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte a chance in the event that I would prefer it over the hot version. 

Spoiler alert: I did not prefer it over the hot version. 

By itself, the gingerbread syrup was not giving the main character energy that I thought it would! Getting it iced numbed the almost overwhelming spiced flavor, but I think my main issue doesn't lie with the presence of the spice, but more with the lack of the sweet, molasses-like flavor I was expecting. 

I personally think that if Starbucks had created a gingerbread sauce rather than a gingerbread syrup, there could have been a better balance. The Starbucks sauces (Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Brulée, Pistachio, etc.) typically have a lot more depth to them in terms of flavor and have a richer consistency, so I would have loved to see what the gingerbread flavor would have looked like had it been turned into a buttery, thick, delicately-spiced sauce instead of this one-note syrup. All that said, again, it's certainly not a bad-tasting drink — it's cozy, will make you feel festive, and tastes fine. Just don't expect it to taste like a gingerbread cookie in a cup. 

Try the Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte if you:

• Love the taste of baking spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg

• Don't want a drink that's overly-sweet

• Are looking for a non-dairy holiday drink

• Like Starbucks Blonde Espresso

Hot tip:

• I recommend adding in a different syrup to elevate the taste of the Gingerbread Latte. Try adding vanilla or brown sugar syrup pumps if you want your drink a little more on the sweeter side!

DRINK #2: The Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte. Riding on the coattails of fall's Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte (my fall favorite), the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte has a different build depending on if you get it iced or hot. Both variations feature gingerbread and chai syrups, and oat milk, but the iced version comes with a gingerbread oat milk cold foam!

The iced and hot versions of the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte are being shown
Chai lovers, this is our year.

First sip of the hot Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte:

The author is capturing her first reaction to the Hot Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte
So, I love chai. It has the perfect balance between sweet and spicy, it still gives you a little caffeine boost, and you kind of just go in knowing what to expect. I will say that I didn't have high expectations because the gingerbread syrup was already spicy, so I thought the chai and the gingerbread pairing would just be wayy too much. However, I was wrong! The chai concentrate was a lot stronger than the gingerbread syrup, so the flavor kind of just melted together. It literally just tasted like I was drinking a chai latte, which, I really can't complain about. 

I'd say the difference between the two is that the chai has the sweetness that the gingerbread syrup is missing. Starbucks' chai is already sweetened with vanilla, honey, and sugar, so it already has a well-rounded flavor profile. The gingerbread syrup just hides in the chai's shadow, and it was very difficult for me to discern the two while drinking. But, that didn't stop me from enjoying the drink. Without the espresso, the Gingerbread Chai Oatmilk Latte gives more of a holiday dessert-type vibe, which I loved. If you're not a big fan of chai, though, this might not be the drink for you. (But don't worry, you might still be able to try something new!)

Hot tips for the hot Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte:

• The chai and the gingerbread syrup receive the same number of pumps, so don't be afraid to modify your drink to your liking! For example, a tall hot Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte receives three pumps of chai and three pumps of gingerbread (six pumps altogether). It's totally fine to ask for fewer or more pumps.

• Chai lattes don't typically come with espresso, but if you want a little caffeine boost, ask for this drink to be made dirty! This will tell the barista that you want to add a shot or two. 

• None of the gingerbread drinks come with whipped cream by default, but I definitely recommend adding it for just a touch of sweetness since the whipped cream is made with vanilla syrup.

First sip of the iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte:

The author is trying the iced version, and the pictures are captioned: "kinda scared," "wtf," and "hmm..."
Let me start off by saying that this drink is not like the hot Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte because the gingerbread syrup is only in the foam. The base of the drink is an iced chai, so basically, this winter menu is a love letter to chai stans.

Before drinking this, I didn't realize that it was an oat milk cold foam because I was so used to the vanilla sweet cream cold foams Starbucks typically features. I was thinking, "Why the hell is this foam so thin??" Then I realized it was an oat milk foam, which...was a bold move. I say that because Starbucks used to have these drinks that, by default, used an almond milk cold foam and an oat milk cold foam. In simple terms, the drinks flopped. I appreciate that they're trying to give the lactose-intolerant peeps (me) a chance to try an alternative milk foam, but unfortunately, alternative milks just don't froth as thick or as foamy, so they don't sit as well on top of the drinks. The drink itself is already made with oat milk, too, so I don't know what Starbucks was trying to do with this recipe build, TBH. The gingerbread syrup doesn't add anything significantly special to the runny foam since it's such a one-trick pony to begin with, so with oat milk on the top and as the base of the drink, it's kind of just...a chai latte with oat milk. 

OMG, it actually pains me to type these words because I wanted this drink to be extraordinary so badly. What's probably most frustrating is that it's not that these drinks taste bad or anything — it's just that they're not meeting the standard I had made up in my head! Also, the oat milk cold foam totally caught me off guard at first. TBH, I highly prefer the hot version of the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte over the iced version, because at least it's warm and toasty, like a hug.

Try the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte if you:

• Love chai and all the spices that come with it

• Are looking for a non-dairy holiday drink

• Don't like the taste of coffee but are still looking for something festive and caffeinated

• Want to try an oat milk cold foam

Hot tips for the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte:

• I think this drink would be better if you subbed the oat milk cold foam with the vanilla sweet cream cold foam. The gingerbread syrup paired with the vanilla would make a great pairing with the chai, and I think it'd give the drink more body.

• There are only two pumps of gingerbread syrup in this drink, and that goes into the foam. If you like the gingerbread syrup and want more, ask for more pumps inside the drink itself, not just the foam! 

• Like the hot version of this drink (and any chai latte, really) if you want to add espresso, ask for it dirty.

FINAL THOUGHTS: *Sigh* Unfortunately, this year's winter lineup didn't really do it for me. I feel it's important for me to reiterate that the problem I had with the drinks wasn't about the taste, but more that all of the drinks stayed within the same dome of flavor. Like, miss gingerbread syrup?! I was rooting for you! (Chai, sweetie, you did nothing wrong.) I swear, if the gingerbread syrup just had notes of dark caramel or a touch of brown sugar, it would have been so much better. Also, this new lineup doesn't really consider the people who don't like chai and spicy flavors, like, at all. Sure, there are other iconic holiday drinks to fall back on like the Peppermint Mocha (which you can get year-round, BTW), but I think everyone deserves to try something new here and there. If only there were some other new drinks non-chai fans could try...unless...

The four new drinks are being shown from the top view
They didn't call me a master barista for nothin'. *Cracks knuckles*

Okay y'all, let me put my apron back on so that I can recommend some current non-menu drinks that aren't spicy but still embody the holiday season. These recipes aren't 100% from my brain, but whenever customers asked me to make something for them, it was always one of the following drinks: Salted Caramel White Mocha, Caramel Apple Spice, and the Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate. You can get these drinks year-round so long as you know how to order them. Even so, I love drinking these on chilly days because they're cinnamon-y, sweet, and make me feel like I'm walking through a Christmas market in Germany. Feel free to modify the drinks to fit your personal preference!

The Salted Caramel White Mocha, Caramel Apple Spice, and Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate are being shown
Here's how to order the Salted Caramel White Mocha:

This drink was featured as a fall menu item back in 2020, but it was extremely popular throughout the winter season as well. Starbucks stopped promoting it as a seasonal drink, so many people thought the drink was gone forever. The only thing Starbucks doesn't have any more for this drink is the salt topping, but asking for a salt packet on top makes it taste just the same.

• Order a white mocha with toffee nut syrup, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a sea salt packet on top. 

• This drink comes with espresso, but you can also order it as a Salted Caramel White Hot Chocolate/Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate if you don't want coffee.

Here's how to order the Caramel Apple Spice:

This drink has been around since before I'd worked at Starbucks, but I don't remember it ever getting the spotlight it deserves. This drink is non-caffeinated and tastes like apple pie, so if you're looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, this might be your next favorite.

• Most baristas should know how to make a Caramel Apple Spice, but if not, order a steamed apple juice with cinnamon dolce syrup, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon dolce sprinkles. 

Here's how to order the Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate:

This is one of my favorite drinks EVER. As the name suggests, it tastes like a Snickerdoodle, and it's sooo Christmas-coded. Since it's a hot chocolate, it doesn't come with espresso, but if you want to make it a latte and add espresso, you definitely can.

• Order a white hot chocolate with cinnamon dolce syrup, whipped cream, and cinnamon dolce sprinkles (I normally modify the pumps so that it's not super sweet).

• For a latte — Order a white mocha with pumps of cinnamon dolce, whipped cream, and cinnamon dolce sprinkles.

And that's a (gift) wrap! All of the winter menu items will be available in Starbucks stores nationwide on November 2, and no matter what you choose to drink this holiday season, remember that there are so many options out there and so many different flavors to try. And if you need any help or other recommendations, kindly ask your barista and I'm sure they'll whip up something delicious for ya!

The author is posing with a drink
Do you have a favorite holiday drink? Is there a menu item that was discontinued that you desperately want to make a comeback? Let me know in the comments!