I have to say...I was rooting for Dutch Bros, but alas, my taste buds were not. The biggest qualm I had with Dutch Bros' Pumpkin Pie Latte was that I could barely taste the pumpkin. Whereas the Krispy Kreme PSL felt like I was front and center at a pumpkin party, the pumpkin pie flavor in this Dutch Bros drink was simply nowhere to be found. But also, look at it — sad! I was glad it came with whipped cream, the lack of sprinkles or anything to add color to the appearance of the drink was not giving me the fall vibes I anticipated, especially since the other fall drinks came with some sort of festive topping.