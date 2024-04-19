People Are Sharing Which Fictional Men They Hated At First, But Absolutely Love Now

One thing is certain: I would do anything for Jamie Tartt.

🚨There are MAJOR spoilers ahead.🚨

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which fictional TV show men they hated at first but quickly came to love, and y'all had some great examples. Here are those responses:

1. Louis Litt from Suits

Man in a suit standing by a building, looking pensive
Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was a villain in the beginning, but once you got to know him more, you couldn't help but enjoy his character."

rachelllla

2. Jamie Tartt from Ted Lasso

TV character in a soccer jersey stands in an office setting, looking off-camera
Apple TV+

"He started out so arrogant and unlikeable but the writers did him a solid with his character arc and the light backstory of his relationship with his father."

jeanettec439d752da

"My favorite character progression of any show. It unfolded slowly and felt authentic for that reason."

anon1211

3. Min Ho from XO, Kitty

Man in a suit and glasses carrying a bag walks through an airport
Netflix / Everett

"I hated him at first, but then he started to be nicer. I still think XO Kitty was a cringe show, but I just want Kitty and Min Ho to get together."

sparklylatte66

4. Derek Morgan from Criminal Minds

Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan in a scene from Criminal Minds, looking concerned
Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He starts off like a total douche, but his friendship with Garcia, his deep love for his teammates, and the way he treats Reid like a little brother made him one of my favorites."

crewgirlat221b

5. Richie Jerimovich from The Bear

Three actors on a set portraying a kitchen scene, with one man tasting food and two others observing
Hulu / Everett

"His character arc was so full of growth and love, not just for those around him but for himself."

purpletruck35

6. Lip Gallagher from Shameless

Man resting arms on a fence looking thoughtful. He&#x27;s wearing a patterned shirt. Used for a TV show article
Chuck Hodes / Â©Showtime Networks Inc./Courtesy Everet / Everett Collection

"He realized after Fiona kept messing up that he needed to be the leader of the house and made a real honest man out of himself."

chavirotberg

7. Father Gabriel from The Walking Dead

AMC / Everett

"He was scared and guilt-ridden, then decided to turn on the main group. When he finally got it together, he was a badass and essential to the group."

anaira_march

8. Dwight Schrute from The Office

Man as TV character Dwight from &quot;The Office&quot; standing by an open fridge in an office kitchen
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was hilarious and a sweetheart when need be."

chavirotberg

"He's unapologetically himself and I adore that."

analeehope

9. Schmidt from New Girl

Man standing in a room with a sign saying &quot;WELCOME AND GOOD MORNING.&quot;
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The first couple seasons, he was an insufferable douche canoe. But he definitely grew on me, and especially watching his arc with Cece made me adore him. He really grew up and became a good man — not without his quirks, but a solidly good guy. He's my ideal man now 😅."

morganbartlett1316

"Come at me about Winston Schmidt, and that would be a hill I'd be willing to die on. The way he loves Nick and his proposal to Cece... the boy is problematic, human, ridiculous, and absolutely lovable."

analeehope

10. Kevin Pearson from This Is Us

Man posing, looking to the side, wearing a casual t-shirt, in a room with a blurred background
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"All three of the siblings were insufferable at times, but he was definitely the worst at the start. The character development we saw him go through from start to finish was amazing, and he ended up being my favorite of the three by the series finale! Justin Hartley didn't get enough credit for how well he played that role!"

karileah143

11. Steve Sanders from Beverly Hills, 90210

Actor in a red jacket with &quot;California University&quot; emblem, from a 90s TV show
Mario Casilli / TV Guide / TM and copyright © Fox Network. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The first few seasons, he is the worst. Narcissistic, rude, entitled, spoiled... But his character actually grows during the show. He becomes a better person and actually a character you want to root for. Also, he is one of the original castmates that lasted all 10 seasons, so you get to see his character arc from beginning to end."

mirandafurtado

12. Ray Ploshansky from Girls

Character in a kitchen setting wearing a green t-shirt, portrayed with a puzzled expression
HBO / Everett

"He was such an asshole in Season 1 but had one of the better arcs compared to the other insufferable characters."

aldozuzu

13. Sawyer Ford from Lost

Two actors portraying characters in a tense outdoor scene for a TV show or movie
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He has one of the best redemption arcs I’ve ever seen."

micahdr

14. Murphy from The 100

Man with bruises and dirt on his face, dressed in a worn-out jacket, looks distressed
Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"He was such a jerk at the start, but he showed growth as the show went on! I am so happy that he never died the multiple times we thought he did!"

nikkitiffan

15. Phil Tandy from Last Man on Earth

Actor in character holding a bottle, with a pensive expression, indoors
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was weird and off-putting, a literal skunk in a ghillie suit. The first time I watched the series, I said, 'Why don't they kill him?! There's no one stopping them.' And he totally redeemed himself in the final episode. He turned into a desperately lonely guy who found his tribe, was an attentive father and husband, and unexpectedly a good friend."

tharris296

16. Luther Hargreeves from Umbrella Academy

Man in a suit sitting inside a classic car with a stern expression, handgun on the seat beside him
Netflix / Everett Collection

"He started off following the role he was abused into (the leader), pushing down all of his emotions and making bad choices because of it. Then, he began to deal with his emotions, apologized to his siblings, and began to reconnect with them."

lindseyhyland15

17. Thomas Barrow from Downton Abbey

TV character in black tuxedo looking serious in a library setting
Jaap Buitendijk / © Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collection

"He starts off as the villain, consistently wrecking the lives of himself and the people around him. Towards the end, he finally starts to realize that he has to make a change and actually does — still making some mistakes but genuinely trying to better himself and be nice. You start out loving to hate him and end up rooting for him."

jessethecowgirl

18. Gary Green from Legends of Tomorrow

Character in superhero costume stands smiling with hands on hips in a room with large screen in the background
Dean Buscher / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"I hated Gary from Legends of Tomorrow at first. Then, we saw the episode mid-way through Season 3 where he met Constantine, and Gary just became heart eyes over him, and I realized, 'OH, HE’S JUST A DISASTER BISEXUAL LIKE ME!' He’d annoyed me because of how he interacted with certain people, but having rewatched the series and seen those interactions more, I do see him as just someone who’s not entirely sure how to talk to people. On top of that, when you find out he’s actually not human, that explains a LOT about it."

garebehr

19. Cisco Ramon from The Flash

Character Cisco Ramon from TV series in a lab with tech equipment, looking pensive
The CW / Everett Collection

"I actually really disliked Cisco on The Flash, to begin with. He irritated the absolute life out of me. I can’t even remember why, loved him so much by the end! I actually never finished the show after he left because he was my favorite character by the end, and I couldn’t stand half the supporting characters left on the show."

garebehr

20. Justin Foley from 13 Reasons Why

Character from a TV show sitting in an office wearing a suit and checkered shirt
Netflix / Everett Collection

"Long before anyone even thought of making a series, I had read the book, so I was already prejudiced against him. In Season 1, he is exactly as he was in the book. I hated him in season 1, and later, I was shocked when, after Season 2, Justin turned out to be one of the biggest highlights of the show. I saw him in a completely different light by getting to know him better and also because of the most surprising relationship in the series, namely the beautiful bromance between Justin and Clay. I'd never ever have thought that after the events of Season 1, Justin would eventually turn out to be one of the biggest cinnamon rolls ever."

antoinette_yoo

21. Winston Bishop from New Girl

Man at table with contemplative expression holding money, in a scene likely from a TV show or movie
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He started out as such a jerk, but as the writers figured out his character, he became such a weird, lovable guy. The best scenes include him — my favorite being Cece’s wedding dress try-on montage."

vondeyjr

22. Buck from 9-1-1

TV show character in firefighter attire sitting pensively beside a firetruck
Richard Foreman Jr. Smpsp / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

"He was just a selfish hotshot when he started, but he is such a sweet brother to Maddy, an amazing friend to Eddie and Christopher, and has come such a long way! Now, you can't help but root for him."

buttercupbailey

23. Kelly Severide from Chicago Fire

Man in a white tank top sitting in a gym, looking at the camera
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"In the early seasons, he was just an arrogant hotshot who slept with everyone. Then, he loses multiple loved ones, finds the perfect best friend/partner in Stella, and grows into the best character in the show. This is a great story arc that goes multiple seasons as he turns into a dependable, loyal, loving, compassionate, and confident man."

lanaskca

24. Nathan Scott from One Tree Hill

Two actors in character from a TV show, one wearing a letterman jacket and headphones, the other in a purple shirt
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was a jerk and a bully during the first five episodes or so, but he did a complete 180 and became a total sweetheart! Despite his upbringing, Nathan was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He was always my favorite, though. 🥰"

sammiryan1d

25. And finally, Klaus Mikaelson from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals

A man stands behind a bar in a leather jacket, appearing in a tense scene likely from a TV show
Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was introduced as the villain but over time you get to understand him and his story. He was so good he even got a spin-off TV show."

sallytracy

Responses have been edited for length/clarity. 