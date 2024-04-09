    Which Male TV Character Did You Love At First But Absolutely Hate Later On?

    You know exactly who I'm talking about.

    Lauren Garafano
    Lauren Garafano

    So, if you're anything like me, you tend to fall in love with fictional characters pretty quickly.

    Sally from Peanuts cartoon daydreaming with hearts floating around her head
    Warner Bros.

    Like, they're just so good that you can't imagine them ever doing anything wrong.

    But then, once that initial spark wears off and you've watched four seasons of this guy's idiotic mistakes, you realize they weren't even that great to begin with...

    Woman in striped top holding a mug in office-like setting
    NBC

    ...and that they actually kinda suck.

    Woman with updo hairstyle and sparkling top at an event with people in background
    ABC

    Like, maybe at the beginning of Riverdale you were rooting for Archie Andrews, but now every time he opens his mouth you can't help but roll your eyes.

    Text from a TV show scene with two male characters conversing about personal challenges and high school football
    The CW

    Maybe you enjoyed Coach's presence at the beginning of New Girl but then realized he's absolutely nothing compared to the other guys...and he's just kinda rude!!!

    Two men on a couch, one asking about a breakup, the other makes a derogatory comment about a woman&#x27;s weight
    Fox

    Or maybe you fell hard for Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy, but now you just skip all of his scenes in the later seasons because you can't even bear to listen to him complain anymore.

    Jackson looking annoyed with caption &quot;probably thinking about his next girlfriend.&quot;
    ABC

    Whoever it is, we really wanna know. Tell us which male TV character you LOVED when the series started, but absolutely HATE now — and why you feel that way. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post.