So, if you're anything like me, you tend to fall in love with fictional characters pretty quickly.
But then, once that initial spark wears off and you've watched four seasons of this guy's idiotic mistakes, you realize they weren't even that great to begin with...
...and that they actually kinda suck.
Like, maybe at the beginning of Riverdale you were rooting for Archie Andrews, but now every time he opens his mouth you can't help but roll your eyes.
Maybe you enjoyed Coach's presence at the beginning of New Girl but then realized he's absolutely nothing compared to the other guys...and he's just kinda rude!!!
Or maybe you fell hard for Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy, but now you just skip all of his scenes in the later seasons because you can't even bear to listen to him complain anymore.
Whoever it is, we really wanna know. Tell us which male TV character you LOVED when the series started, but absolutely HATE now — and why you feel that way. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post.