11.

Gained weight: Kumail Nanjiani gained about 25 pounds of muscle for the Marvel movie. In order to do it, he had to work out five days a week doing a bodybuilding split, where he focused on one or two muscle groups at a time. He also followed a high-protein, moderate-fat diet, while keeping his carbs low during the week and then loading up on the weekends. “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said . “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”