This post contains intense diet changes, eating disorders, weight fluctuations, and anti-fat rhetoric.
Cillian Murphy lost a dramatic amount of weight in order to play J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. He didn't open up exactly about his method of losing the weight, but he said, “I don’t advise it."
