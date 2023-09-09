    Julia Fox Rocked A Nearly Naked Look At New York Fashion Week, And She Says People Weren't Happy About It

    "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.'"

    If there's one thing about Julia Fox that everyone can agree on, it's that she loves to rock looks that get people talking.

    A closeup of Julia Fox in a shredded Iris van Herpen dress
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    Remember when she wore a top made out of condoms?

    Julia Fox walking outside in a tube top made of condoms in their transparent wrappers and a mini skirt
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Or this outfit that was actually just a bunch of ties?

    Julia Fox walking down a sidewalk in a top made out of ties, a leather mini skirt, and a blazer
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Julia's also been as notorious for what she doesn't wear as what she does. Like when she went grocery shopping in her underwear...

    Julia Fox wearing a long jean jacket over her underwear in the parking lot. She&#x27;s also wearing pointed slouched boots
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Or when she wore a see-through dress that looked like melted Saran Wrap.

    A closeup of Julia Fox in the mini dress
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    When it comes to not wearing clothes, though, Julia's latest head-turning look really took things to a new level.

    Julia Fox wearing a long leather jacket over a mini skirt and bralette made of watches
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    OK, so — here's Julia wearing a Pretty Little Thing trench coat at an event for the fashion brand. Normal stuff, right?

    julia in a tied leather jacket
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Well, here's what she was wearing under the trench coat.

    julia wearing thin silver underwear and bra made of metal
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Yup, that's the whole look — essentially just a few carefully placed chains and medallions, doing a lot of work while covering up very little.

    closeup of the look with chains covering hardly anything
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    The look was, in typical Julia Fox fashion, a lot — and as she recently told Entertainment Tonight, not everyone was a fan.

    julia posing in the look with her hand on her hips
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    "I got in trouble for that one," she admitted. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.'"

    julia walking out of the event with her trench coat tied
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    "But, it's like, 'Why?' It's just my body."

    A closeup of julia
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    "Is my body, like, ugly?" she continued. "Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma?"

    julia walking down the street in the look with the trench coat open
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    "The way that they were acting, it was like, What the heck!"

    julia posing in the street with the jacket open
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Fair enough!

    A closeup of julia in a mini skirt and corset top
    Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images