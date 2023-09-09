If there's one thing about Julia Fox that everyone can agree on, it's that she loves to rock looks that get people talking.
Or this outfit that was actually just a bunch of ties?
When it comes to not wearing clothes, though, Julia's latest head-turning look really took things to a new level.
OK, so — here's Julia wearing a Pretty Little Thing trench coat at an event for the fashion brand. Normal stuff, right?
Well, here's what she was wearing under the trench coat.
Yup, that's the whole look — essentially just a few carefully placed chains and medallions, doing a lot of work while covering up very little.
"I got in trouble for that one," she admitted. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.'"
"But, it's like, 'Why?' It's just my body."
"Is my body, like, ugly?" she continued. "Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma?"
"The way that they were acting, it was like, What the heck!"