Alright, let's do a little breakdown of all the gossip in 2023 surrounding Glen Powell's personal life.
So, flash back to when this year started and Glen was dating Gigi Paris.
While Glen was filming his new romantic comedy Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney in the spring, there was a lot of chatter about their, uh, onscreen chemistry.
So, a few weeks after all the chatter took place, Glen and Gigi broke up.
Meanwhile, Sydney (who is reportedly engaged to Jonathan Davino) insisted that she and Glen didn't "really care" about all the rumors, while Glen deemed the speculation "disorienting and unfair."
Of course, the speculation has persisted regardless. (We even had them read thirst tweets together — as part of promo for Anyone But You, of course.)
So, during an interview with Insider, Glen directly mentioned his breakup with Gigi for the first time — as well as how the experience affected promoting Anyone But You.
"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour," he said, while referring to the act of promoting a literal rom-com while your IRL rom isn't so com.
"I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff. It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy."