    Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Read Thirst Tweets, And It's True, Their Chemistry Is Unreal

    "Let's think about that booty again."

    by Lauren Garafano, Vicki Chen, alisherman

    You know Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

    To celebrate the release of their new rom-com Anyone But You, we invited them to pop on over to BuzzFeed, sit down, relax, aaaaand read all of your thirst tweets.

    They had a blast, y'all!

    Things started out tame...

    &quot;Thank you for giving my booty some love, for once&quot;
    ...but in perfect thirst tweets fashion, they escalated very quickly.

    Glen finally learned what "mother" meant...kinda.

    &quot;I still don&#x27;t get it&quot;
    BuzzFeed

    All in all, it was a fun and sexy time for everyone.

    Watch the full video with all of Sydney and Glen's reactions here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    And be sure to check out Anyone But You when it comes to theaters on Dec. 22!

