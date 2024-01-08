Skip To Content
From Taylor Swift Vs. Jo Koy To Red Carpet Mayhem, Here's All The Awkward Moments Of The 2024 Golden Globes

"One thing about Kevin Costner, he will not read the teleprompter."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This Is Us star Justin Hartley was mistaken for Glen Powell...

Twitter: @evermoresivy / Via Twitter: @evermoresivy

Twice.

@ellchs / Via Twitter: @ellchs

And Glen Powell responded:

Twitter: @glenpowell / Via Twitter: @glenpowell

2. Kieran Culkin told a red carpet host that he thought a Succession spinoff was a "horrible idea":

@Variety / Via Twitter: @Variety

3. The same host asked the cast of Poor Things, as well as the film's director Yorgos Lanthimos, to "improv" the film on the red carpet — and it was a disaster:

@CineVistaBlog / Via Twitter: @CineVistaBlog

@bykitstone / Via Twitter: @bykitstone

Twitter: @mekdesehaile / Via Twitter: @mekdesehaile

4. Another red carpet host mispronounced Charles Melton's mother's name, Sukyong:

Twitter: @MarloPerry / Via Twitter: @MarloPerry

5. Harrison Ford wasn't wild about one of the jokes in Jo Koy's monologue:

Twitter: @maddiecar_ / Via Twitter: @maddiecar_

6. Neither was Selena Gomez:

Twitter: @BuzzingPop / Via Twitter: @BuzzingPop

7. Jo also made Meryl Streep throw up the "Wakanda Forever" pose:

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse / Via Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

8. And he seemingly pissed off Taylor Swift, too:

Twitter: @PopBase / Via Twitter: @PopBase

9. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got caught smooching during the ad breaks:

Twitter: @PopCrave / Via Twitter: @PopCrave

10. Elizabeth Debicki was startled when her own name was announced:

Twitter: @flickchickdc / Via Twitter: @flickchickdc

11. Jim Gaffigan made a really bizarre joke about pedophilia:

@AlexRam1988 / Via Twitter: @AlexRam1988

And finally...

12. Kevin Costner rambled about America Ferrera's Barbie monologue before presenting an award:

Twitter: @goldenglobes / Via Twitter: @goldenglobes

@michaelcollado / Via Twitter: @michaelcollado

@hunteryharris / Via Twitter: @hunteryharris

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.