From Taylor Swift Vs. Jo Koy To Red Carpet Mayhem, Here's All The Awkward Moments Of The 2024 Golden Globes
1. This Is Us star Justin Hartley was mistaken for Glen Powell...
???/$:&& pic.twitter.com/VDgswhwEY7— lina (@evermoresivy) January 7, 2024
Twice.
they did it twice too😭 pic.twitter.com/5obN0k1ZG8— cece (@ellchs) January 7, 2024
And Glen Powell responded:
I think this is the perfect time to announce that @justinhartley and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/3WWYwKacar— Glen Powell (@glenpowell) January 8, 2024
2. Kieran Culkin told a red carpet host that he thought a Succession spinoff was a "horrible idea":
"Cousin Greg would make a good spinoff show," says #Succession star Kieran Culkin. https://t.co/bTYJ1neAOi pic.twitter.com/t7gXmpLz2s— Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2024
3. The same host asked the cast of Poor Things, as well as the film's director Yorgos Lanthimos, to "improv" the film on the red carpet — and it was a disaster:
Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, el director Yorgos Lanthimos y Mark Ruffalo de #PoorThings en los #GoldenGlobes. Película con 7 nominaciones esta noche. La tercera más nominada. pic.twitter.com/vmpRCcFQMq— CineVista (@CineVistaBlog) January 8, 2024
Did he just ask them to “do Poor Things” on the carpet? 🥴 #GoldenGlobes— Kit Stone (@bykitstone) January 8, 2024
Did this man just ask the poor things team to start acting out scenes? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ciwauZNVSP— mek-des/መቅደስ 🖤 (@mekdesehaile) January 8, 2024
4. Another red carpet host mispronounced Charles Melton's mother's name, Sukyong:
Who the hell are the ET red carpet hosts? Someone just called Charles Melton’s mum, Suk, ‘suit’ 🫣 #GoldenGlobes— Marlo Perry (@MarloPerry) January 8, 2024
5. Harrison Ford wasn't wild about one of the jokes in Jo Koy's monologue:
HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S— maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024
6. Neither was Selena Gomez:
Selena Gomez reacts to comedian Jo Koy’s #GoldenGlobes monologue.— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/LeBu4CkzrF
7. Jo also made Meryl Streep throw up the "Wakanda Forever" pose:
Jo Koy making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever………. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zLQiY4G0OQ— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024
8. And he seemingly pissed off Taylor Swift, too:
Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL.— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”
pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok
9. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got caught smooching during the ad breaks:
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/5zDXNLHWgn— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024
10. Elizabeth Debicki was startled when her own name was announced:
Whenever anyone asks me for my favorite TV performance last year… Elizabeth Debicki jump scare! #GoldenGlobes2024 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/fHFwJjk4QT— Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) January 8, 2024
11. Jim Gaffigan made a really bizarre joke about pedophilia:
Jim Gaffigan " I'm not a pedophile I don't know if thats a new category here "#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/haL6beVioR— Alex Ramirez (@AlexRam1988) January 8, 2024
And finally...
12. Kevin Costner rambled about America Ferrera's Barbie monologue before presenting an award:
Presenting the award for Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series it's 🎀 Barbie monologue experts 🎀 @AmericaFerrera and Kevin Costner! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mweWl9OZJt— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
America Ferrera trying to match Kevin Costner’s timing and cadence pic.twitter.com/J38OHU6tYH— Mike (@michaelcollado) January 8, 2024
one thing about kevin costner he will not read the teleprompter— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2024