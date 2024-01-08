Skip To Content
Charles Melton Brought His Mom To The 2024 Golden Globes, And The Internet Freakin' Loved It

"Charles Melton and his mother just won the Golden Globes red carpet."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

So, Charles Melton was one of the many big nominees at the 2024 Golden Globes tonight.

Closeup of Charles Melton on the red carpet
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Comedy or Musical for his performance in Todd Haynes's critically acclaimed May December.

Julianne Moore cuddling with Charles Melton on outdoor lounge chairs in a scene from &quot;May December&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

When it came to walking the red carpet and attending the show, Charles's date was someone near and dear to his heart: his mother, Sukyong Melton.

Sukyong and Charles Melton holding hands on the red carpet
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

She was interviewed on the red carpet pre-show, too. It was extremely cute.

Golden Globes / @StarcoVision / Variety / Entertainment Tonight / Via Twitter: @StarcoVision

And the internet was, of course, absolutely loving it:

Twitter: @apbenven / Via Twitter: @apbenven

@yosoymichael / Via Twitter: @yosoymichael

Twitter: @mstowe_ / Via Twitter: @mstowe_

Twitter: @kennyroysgrammy / Via Twitter: @kennyroysgrammy

Someone pointed out how it was the "cutest" that Reese Witherspoon also brought her son Deacon to the show:

@apbenven / Golden Globes / Via Twitter: @apbenven

Overall, people just flat-out thought it was adorable:

@sweetenerfilms / Via Twitter: @sweetenerfilms

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.